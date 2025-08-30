Jujutsu Kaisen hints at a sorcerer who could surpass both Gojo and Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has made its most powerful characters the center of its story, with Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna serving as the ultimate power references. The Shinjuku Showdown arc was the most clear showcase of that power, giving fans a battle that truly felt as epic as it should.

While Gojo and Sukuna appeared untouchable, Akutami implied that there was another character, if their full powers were mastered, who could be greater than either. The idea of that possibility adds another layer to Jujutsu Kaisen's legacy, allowing for the possibility that the peak of sorcery may not have been Gojo or Sukuna after all.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

How Takaba could be a sorcerer who could surpass both Gojo and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Gojo is known as the most powerful modern sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen has clearly established Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna as the two most powerful people in its universe. The Shinjuku Showdown arc showed that both were at the top of the sorcerer hierarchy and had abilities that pretty much determined how the battle, and therefore, the story, played out the rest of the way.

Gojo’s Six Eyes and Limitless technique made him an almost untouchable unit, and Sukuna had insane versatility between his command of innate techniques, Mahoraga, and the fusion beast Agito. But even with compelling displays of power in the show, there was another sorcerer who could surpass both of them, Takaba Fumihiko.

Takaba, who has been presented as a strange person, is more famous for their quirky, comedic behavior than their battle ability. But Takaba's cursed technique, Comedian, is arguably the most broken technique Gege Akutami has ever introduced. With Takaba's cursed technique, anything that he finds funny becomes real. To put it simply, if Takaba thinks something funny should happen, the world has to change to make it happen.

Takaba could be way more powerful than Sukuna and Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

This varies from avoiding death and bringing others back to life, to the bending of physical laws, or even rewriting the course of a war entirely. In contrast with Gojo's Limitless, which has constraints based on calculations, or Sukuna's Shrine, which is dependent on cutting methods, Comedian operates without rational constraints.

The real power of Comedian is that it has no restrictions. While Gojo and Sukuna possessed capped limits to their abilities, Takaba's power could bypass those by virtue of imagination alone. If Takaba found it amusing for Sukuna's attacks to rebound or for Gojo's defenses to be nonexistent, then his technique could make it real. This puts Takaba above something that fans think is the most powerful about strength in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Takaba as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

What was preventing Takaba from overtaking them was not his skill, but himself. Akutami affirmed that Takaba’s limited understanding of his own ability. His obsession with being funny rather than fighting kept him from getting the best out of himself. He never cared about dominating or governing; he just wanted to be humorous.

If Takaba had truly understood the potential of his Cursed Technique, he would have potentially surpassed Gojo and Sukuna and become the most powerful sorcerer in the show.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen hints that the peak of sorcery may not be Gojo or Sukuna, but may instead lie with someone far from normative. The seemingly limitless nature of Takaba Fumihiko’s Comedian technique demonstrated abilities that allowed it to reshape reality in ways neither of the “strongest” would be able to.

However, without the seriousness and focus required to unlock that power, Takaba was never able to harness it. This distinction adds further depth in demonstrating that true strength isn't always revealed in supremacy, but in sometimes harnessing unexplored potential.

