Jujutsu Kaisen reveals another similarity between Megumi and Chainsaw Man's Aki

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers were released earlier this week, bringing with them some incredibly harrowing developments focused on Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori. With Sukuna finally implementing the Binding Vow he made with Yuji, he has allegedly taken the opportunity to feed Megumi a Cursed Energy-imbued finger in order to make Megumi his new vessel.

Even more shocking about the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers is that Megumi seems to have fully lost himself to Sukuna, seemingly retaining no control over his body. This has led to Chainsaw Man fans getting involved in the discussion, pointing out this similarity between Megumi and Aki Hayakawa.

While the two have been compared before for their overall character designs and archetypes, this latest comparison is one that fans of both series can’t help but make. Follow along as this article fully breaks down how the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers prove the two to be in very similar situations, as well as a brief recap of the spoilers themselves.

Warning: Massive Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man manga spoilers below. Anime-only fans beware.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers put Megumi at the center of a body-possession plot twist, giving shades of Aki

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers begin with a brief flashback of Megumi and Tsumiki before returning to the present, where Yuji is appreciating their achievements and how well everything has gone. While thanking Gojo and Megumi for “giving him a role,” the closing scene of the previous issue plays out. The impostor Tsumiki then tells Megumi that they’re his sister.

Fans then learn that ancient sorcerer incarnates can gain modern knowledge from the brain of their vessel, and can even act as the vessel itself by reading their memories. Thus, “Tsumiki” was able to go unnoticed until now, shortly thereafter confirming themselves as an ancient sorcerer by saying they haven’t fought in a thousand years. They add that their opponent will be Sukuna in a yet-to-be-chosen place.

Impostor-Tsumiki then flees with newly developed wings in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212, prompting Yuji and Angel to pursue. Suddenly, Sukuna appears and utters the words of his binding vow with Yuji. Now in control of their shared body, Sukuna knocks Hana and Angel out, before explaining that the vow allows him to take control of their body for one minute. It’s revealed that Yuji’s condition was that Sukuna won’t kill anyone during this time.

Sukuna then says “it’s” a gamble from now on while imbuing Cursed Energy into Yuji’s finger, tearing it off afterwards. He then laughs at Yuji’s stupidity, saying he never promised that he wouldn’t harm himself or Yuji during the 1-minute timeframe. He then tackles Megumi, who tries to summon the Mahoraga, and force-feeds him the finger. Yuji awakens to find that Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body.

How Aki and Megumi gain yet another similarity

While Chainsaw Man’s Aki Hayakawa and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi Fushiguro have always been called similar, the latest development for the latter has deepened this comparison. Fans previously compared Aki and Megumi due to their similar character designs, as well as their characterization and roles in their respective series.

Both serve as brooding older-brother figures to their protagonists, Denji for Aki and Yuji for Megumi. Both are also shown to be incredibly serious and to the point, whereas their protagonists are their goofy, over-the-top foil characters. The overall character design similarities are also apparent, as are the ways their voice actors portray them in their respective anime series.

Unfortunately, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen development mirrors a truly harrowing sequence of events from Chainsaw Man, making Aki and Megumi even more similar to one another. In Chainsaw Man, Aki dies fighting the Gun Devil alongside Makima, Angel Devil, and several other characters from the series.

However, the Gun Devil chooses to take over Aki’s dead body, turning him into the Gun Fiend and forcing him to fight Denji and betray everything he once stood for. Eventually, Denji is forced to kill him when the choice is either to take Aki’s life or allow him to continue killing the civilians he once swore to protect.

With Sukuna taking over Megumi’s body in the latest alleged spoilers, fans are almost certain that the latter will be following a path very similar to the one Aki walked. While purely speculative as of this article’s writing, many fans of both series are considering this a foregone conclusion for the near future of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s series.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

