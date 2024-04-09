Jujutsu Kaisen showed us Geto's domain a long time ago

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gege Akutami subtly showed us Geto's domain expansion much earlier than expected. While the domain used against Yuki Tsukumo and Choso in Shibuya appeared to be Kenjaku's, several clues in Jujutsu Kaisen suggest it was actually Geto's domain that we saw.

This theory argues that Gege cleverly foreshadowed Geto's domain and ideology long before revealing Kenjaku's identity. However, some evidence points to this domain belonging to Geto rather than Kenjaku. Looking closely at the hand signs, name, imagery, connections to Gojo, and other hints, a compelling case can be made that Gege sneakily showed us Geto's domain early on.

Disclaimer: This post contains a massive spoiler from the JJK series and heavily reflects author's opinion. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Subtle hints in manga imply Yuki’s domain expansion was Geto’s, not Kenjaku’s

Jujutsu Kaisen - Geto's domain: Deeper than it appears (Image via Gege Akutami)

Firstly, let's take a look at the hand sign used to activate the Domain Expansion. Usually, domain hand signs are performed automatically in one swift motion. However, Megumi made his first domain hand sign in two separate motions. Similarly, there are two distinct motions in the hand sign for Garbhadhatu.

This suggests that activating this particular domain is something new, rather than the instinctual motion of an experienced domain user like Sukuna. Additionally, Kenjaku could be seen looking down at his hands while making the sign, as if carefully following the motions, unlike a sorcerer who would be intimately familiar with their innate domain.

Hands signs in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA Studio)

The hand sign itself is an inverted "anti-fork gassho", representing the eighth form of the twelve Buddhist gassho hand forms. The twelve forms reflect the stages of reaching enlightenment, with the left hand symbolizing the human world and the right hand representing the world of enlightenment.

Interestingly, this is the only domain hand sign not associated with various deities or bodhisattvas, which connects to Geto's perspective on the non-existence of gods. Overall, the hesitant and unfamiliar hand sign indicates this is likely not Kenjaku's innate domain but Geto's.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A detailed look at the domain’s name and its links to Buddhist concepts

Kenjaku's womb realm (Image via Gege Akutami)

The name of the Domain Expansion is 胎蔵遍野 (Taizō Hen'ya). The first part, 胎蔵界 (Taizōkai), refers to the Womb Realm, a metaphysical space inhabited by the Five Compassion Buddhas in Buddhism. The Womb Realm Mandala symbolizes the young, unenlightened stage of Vairocana Buddha.

The second part of the name, 遍野 (Hen'ya), is a Chinese idiom meaning "all over the fields" and usually has a negative connotation. As a whole, the DE name likely refers to the Buddhist idea that the existence of unenlightened beings means suffering; while enlightenment equals freedom from suffering.

While this theme of suffering in Jujutsu Kaisen is linked to a lack of enlightenment and doesn't fully align with Kenjaku's motivations, it does connect strongly with Geto's aim to free sorcerers from suffering. Geto wanted to help sorcerers reach enlightenment and escape their pain.

At the same time, the name proves that Geto's ideas are unattainable when the goal is not universal enlightenment.

"I do not desire enlightenment, but esotericism" Geto said, and this Domain represents the unenlightened state he wished to reject.

Connections to Gojo

Gojo's domain hand sign explained (Image via Geje Akutami)

The domain has several symbolic connections to Gojo Satoru, representing him as an unenlightened being.

Vairocana is the embodiment of the Buddhist concept of sunyata ("emptiness", "voidness"), and that's what Gojo's Limitless technique is about. He manipulates space by creating an "empty" infinity between himself and his attacks.

Gojo's domain hand sign is half of Marici's seal, and Marici is one of the emanations of Vairocana. This links Gojo to Vairocana.

Vairocana has a complexion of pure white, and Gojo is known for his white hair and light-colored outfit.

In the Womb Realm Mandala, Vairocana is depicted in the center of an eight-petaled lotus. Similarly, the center of the domain's mandala depicts Gojo in the middle of an eight-petaled flower.

It would be strange for Kenjaku's domain to have such profound connections to Gojo. However, it makes sense for Geto to create a domain representing Gojo this way since Geto believed Gojo could free sorcerers from suffering - the equivalent of helping them reach enlightenment. And Vairocana is represented as the source of enlightenment for others.

So the domain uses Vairocana's symbolism to represent Gojo Satoru as an unenlightened being, connecting back to the meaning of the Womb Realm.

Delving into the Mechanics of the Sure-Hit Technique: Breaking Down Combat Tactics Specific to the Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen - Cursed Spirit Manipulation (Image via MAPPA Studio)

To decipher the sure-hit of the domain, we should look at the damage Yuki sustained when her simple domain was destroyed - her right arm was twisted and squeezed. This resembles the way cursed spirits are twisted into a ball by the Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique.

What's interesting is that Maki sustained similar damage earlier in the story, though the exact moment she was hurt was offscreen. Perhaps she wasn't injured by a cursed spirit directly, but rather by Geto using Cursed Spirit Manipulation on her.

If the sure-hit was anti-gravity, we would expect to see different effects. The domain's empty barrier slabs started falling only after Tengen began erasing the barrier, not immediately when the domain was activated. Later, when Choso and Garuda were affected by anti-gravity, they were pressed flat against a slab rather than twisted.

Sure hit technique - Maki and Yuki have the same hand injury (Image via Gege Akutami)

The imagery inside the domain also connects to Cursed Spirit Manipulation. The numerous anguished faces correlate with Geto's aim of saving sorcerers from suffering. If this was Kenjaku's domain, the faces would likely have more diverse features to represent his different disguises. But Geto treats all sorcerers equally, so the faces are uniform.

Overall, the damage caused to Yuki, the falling slabs, and the visual imagery point to Cursed Spirit Manipulation being the domain's sure-hit - not anti-gravity.

Imagery in the Domain

The domain contains numerous faces twisted in expressions of suffering. This imagery correlates strongly with Geto's aim of saving sorcerers from suffering. He wants to free jujutsu sorcerers from the pain and hardship imposed on them by the jujutsu higher-ups and society at large. The anguished faces represent the suffering that Geto seeks to eliminate.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the domain likely belongs to Geto, not Kenjaku. The similar faces suggest Geto’s view of equal treatment for sorcerers, fitting his aim to save them, a goal that aligns with his character in the series.

Earlier in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Gege provides some clever foreshadowing that this was actually Geto's Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen - Geto's shadow in chapter names(Image via Gege Akutami)

In the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Maki's injuries mirror those Yuki had when Geto's Domain was used. Maki's arm is twisted similarly, hinting that Geto might have used the same technique against her.

Moreover, the chapter names Blood and Oil and Star and Oil suggest Geto's involvement, since his name has the kanji for "oil". This hints that Geto's abilities were used against the protagonists.

Both Geto and Kenjaku are connected to Buddhist compassion. Geto's technique is similar to that of Kannon, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. The domain's imagery of suffering supports Geto's aim to free sorcerers.

Kenjaku's name comes from Fukukenjaku Kannon, a compassionate figure, but the domain doesn't show his usual disguises. Instead, all the faces are similar, pointing towards Geto's belief in equality among sorcerers.

While Kenjaku's actions are driven by curiosity, Geto aims to end sorcerers' suffering. The domain appears to align more with Geto's empathetic motivations than Kenjaku's, suggesting Geto might have created it.

The Taizo Hen'ya Domain Expansion shows several key differences from what we would expect Kenjaku's domain to be like

First, the hand sign to activate the domain is performed in an uncertain, hesitant manner - looking down at his hands while doing it. This suggests the user is still learning and unfamiliar with this domain. However, Kenjaku is an ancient sorcerer with vast experience, so he would be able to perform any domain hand sign automatically and fluidly.

The domain is filled with ideas and pictures that match Gojo Satoru's search for greater knowledge and growth, not something you'd associate with Kenjaku. Kenjaku doesn't care about helping others grow; he's more about causing trouble and satisfying his own curiosity.

Moreover, the domain has faces filled with pain, which doesn't line up with Kenjaku, known for his many disguises through time. These painful faces fit better with Geto, who wanted to end the suffering of other magic users.

In short, the unsure hand sign, the domain's deep meaning relating to growth, and the suffering face all point more to Geto than Kenjaku. While both names mean kindness, Geto cared about people, while Kenjaku did not. This special power seems very different from Kenjaku's usual style and closer to what Geto stands for.

The evidence strongly suggests that the Domain Expansion used against Yuki and Choso was Suguru Geto's, not Kenjaku's. In Jujutsu Kaisen, key details like the specific hand sign and the Buddhist-themed domain name align with Geto's beliefs and past, not Kenjaku's.

The symbolism in the domain and the sure-hit technique also match Geto's powers and motivations in the story, indicating that this domain was indeed a reflection of Geto, not a new creation by Kenjaku.

