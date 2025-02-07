Jujutsu Kaisen has only two terrible deaths, and they're not Nanami and Gojo

No fan is a stranger to Jujutsu Kaisen's deaths, as most of them are controversial. The most talked-about deaths in the fandom include those of Nanami and Gojo, solely because these two are fan favorites and are considered 'killed to offend the fans.' However, some terrible deaths also exist that should have been handled better, and these include some of the strongest characters.

Yuki Tsukumo and Kenjaku were characters who could have done more if they hadn't died earlier in the series. Not only this, their deaths could be considered 'useless' because their actions bore no fruit. Kenjaku's death would outclass that of Yukis given how the former's 1000 years worth of hard work ended up with him trusting his will to another person.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the 'useless' deaths of Yuki Tsukumo and Kenjaku

Yuki Tsukumo's death as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki Tsukumo, a special-grade sorcerer who was introduced in the Hidden Inventory Arc. Introduced a free-spirited lady, her character was charismatic and the fans wanted to see more of her. Sadly, being the side character, she couldn't receive as much screen time as the main protagonists.

During the Culling Game Arc, she faced Kenjaku in a 2-vs-1 showdown as Choso assisted Yuki. Their fight was the epitome of sorcery as both sides utilized the last spec of sorcery knowledge. However, Yuki eventually died in this fight as her Star Rage cursed technique couldn't overpower the Jujutsu Kaisen antagonist.

Kenjaku's death as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Kenjaku was one of the central antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen and a parasite who had been alive for the past hundred years. In the series' timeline, he stole the body of Geto Suguru. He was formally introduced in the Shibuya Arc.

During the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, Kenjaku surprisingly met his end after his fight with Takaba. After his fight ended, Okkotsu Yuta snuck and beheaded the antagonist. Kenjaku then claimed that his will would be passed on to someone while transferring the rights to activate the merger to Megumi (Sukuna).

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Strangely enough, the deaths of these two characters are overshadowed by the demise of Gojo Satoru and Kento Nanami because the latter deaths had a more emotional impact on the fans. However, the deaths of Yuki Tsukumo and Kenjaku have flaws that not only ruin them as characters but also ruin the plotline.

Yuki, who for the first time fought with her all, died for nothing because Kenjaku restored his condition afterward, making Yuki's 'special-grade' tag look like a joke. On the other hand, Kenjaku, who planned to witness the 'Great Merger' for at least a millennium died without even witnessing through a stock of luck. So, the death of these two characters should have received the spotlight as truly 'terrible' ones.

Final thoughts

It is understandable how the series' fans would be more offended over the deaths of their favorite characters, instead of ones that affected the entire plotline. It might be because these things weren't noticeable during the weekly publication. However, these deaths did become the face of the series once the series was looked at as a 'binge-reading series.'

