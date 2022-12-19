The second day of Jump Festa 2023 began today, December 18, 2022, at 11.15 AM JST. Anime fans worldwide were treated to various reveals, from One Piece previewing major manga spoilers to Spy x Family revealing a movie in progress and previewing season 2 to Dr. Stone landing an unexpected season 3 trailer.

Besides these reveals, many panels focused on cast members doing Q&As and even the mangaka's chiming in for announcements. With 2022 drawing to a close, and many announcements put forth to hype up 2023, it's worth going over the many things awaiting fans in 2023 for these various anime. This Jump Festa recap will cover the second day of the Super Stage events.

Disclaimer: This recap will cover incoming spoilers for the unreleased One Piece manga among others.

From the announcement of Spy x Family getting a movie to Chainsaw Man's panel, here are some of the highs and lows from Jump Festa 2023's second day

1) Spy x Family

The spectacular start to Jump Festa 2023's second day was Spy x Family's panel. After a particularly fun Q&A with the cast, including a live reading of several anime lines, everyone was floored by the announcement of an anime movie. The voice actors even expressed their shock, given that they were only informed of the season 2 announcement a week prior to season 1's finale.

Aside from that exciting news, Spy x Family announced a live-action musical set to be performed at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo from March 8 to March 29, 2023. Fans were also introduced to the cast of the said musical, or at least the four set to play Anya.

There were two collaborations announced as well: a fully immersive Twilight spy experience in Universal Studios Japan, set to start on February 17 2023, and another with Aeon Mall selling exclusive merchandise. Mangaka Tatsuya Endo made an appearance at the panel's finale, drawing an illustration of Anya and Bond thanking everyone for tuning in to the Super Stage.

2) Demon Slayer

Not to be outdone, Demon Slayer's Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage had plenty to offer fans. The first major announcement was that season 3, the adaptation of the Swordsmith Village arc, would begin airing in April of 2023 with the first episode having an hour-long runtime. Likewise, a theatrical screening of the Entertainment District arc episodes 10-11 and the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc will air starting February 2023 in over 80 countries worldwide.

Likewise, as seen in the above Twitter image, the event further announced that two million special 20-page brochures featuring the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji and Upper Moon Demons have been arranged for visitors to attend the world-tour screenings.

Finally, volume 3 of the spin-off Kimestsu Academy manga was announced as being released and on sale. The opening featured the VAs being brought onstage via messenger Kasugai Crow, a unique opening for the panel. The panel was also conducted as a scene out of Kimestsu Academy.

3) Dr. Stone

One of the more welcoming surprises, after much speculation about the series being in limbo, was Dr. Stone's re-emergence at Jump Festa 2023. The trailer itself was for the new installment of the franchise, tilted New World, with a new character: Francois, Nanami Ryuusi's butler pre-petrification. There's an advanced showing on March 12, 2023, where following the TV special Dr. Stone: Ryuusui, the first episode of Dr. Stone: New World will be screened.

Sadly, Francois' VA couldn't attend but did release a recorded message for fans, conveying her excitement. There was also a montage showcasing Senkuu and his friends' journey throughout seasons 1 and 2 and the VAs answered questions and comments on it.

While the release window of April 2023 was announced earlier, fans will have to wait for the exact release date and worldwide streaming details to catch the newest episodes.

4) Chainsaw Man

While declared to be a disappointment during Jump Festa 2023's second-day Super Stages, Chainsaw Man's panel still had more than a few things to show off. The pages from the upcoming chapter 114 were highlighted as well as the release date of December 21 at 12 AM JST, and that the Chainsaw Man manga volume 13th will go on sale on January 4, 2023.

Other highlights from this Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage included the voice talent for Denji, Aki, Makima, and Power sharing their favorite scenes and showcasing the ending theme songs from the episodes during its first cour. There were also live acting scenes from episodes 3 and 4, as well as heartfelt messages read by the musical artists and Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Aside from that, there was a major announcement of an anime exhibition coming on February 2023. Most fans are hoping that Chainsaw Man's Season 2's announcement will happen there, considering there was little to no news from this particular panel.

5) One Piece

To really bow out the Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage second day, One Piece's panel saw voice actors engage fans with the new film One Piece: Red and drop previews from the upcoming manga chapter 1070. The chapter preview showcased a brawl between Rob Lucci with fully Awakened Neko Neko no Mi, Model: Leopard engaged with Gear 5 Luffy with several comical moments.

The release date for the chapter was announced as well, i.e., December 26 at around 12 AM JST. Aside from the manga reveal and that epic battle, a few more announcements were made including One Piece Odyssey releasing in 2023 and the Hollywood live action series currently in production and that it was the finale stage of the story.

Now, another big cryptic announcement at One Piece's Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage was that someone will die. At least, that's the fan theory given Mangaka Echiichiro Oda's cryptic letter and the statement that was read out by Luffy's VA on stage. Whether it turns out to be a major character or not will depend on how One Piece develops over the course of 2023.

6) Rurouni Kenshin

For any and all Kenshin fans, the announcement at Jump Festa 2023's Jump Neo Stage showed off a promo video for a reboot series. The reboot series itself was announced to debut in 2023 at Aniplex Fest, but this preview really helped amp up the fanbase. While it didn't give an exact release date, that didn't stop fans from being engrossed.

The preview released two things: beautiful animation and unique character designs, and two new characters, Myokin Yahiko and Sagara Sanosuke, and their respective voice casts. Myokin's VA Makoto Koichi shared her excitement about being a part of the manga series and how she wished to "inherit (Myokin's) soul." Taku Yashiro, Sanosuke's VA, said it would be a tipping point in his career.

Again, no specific date was revealed but it was announced that Rurouni Kenshin will air on Fuji Tv’s Noitamina programming block.

7) Blue Exorcist

Another pleasant surprise as part of Jump Festa 2023's Neo Stage was the announcement of Blue Exorcist getting a new TV anime project with a teaser and key visual. First off, it was announced by the original main cast from the original TV anime series. The cast even shared nostalgic memories of playing their roles.

The teaser itself showed illustrations of an unnamed character presumably playing a pivotal role. It also provided a unique illustration of the Okumura Brothers as a new key visual for the series. Likewise, Mangaka Kazue Kato posted a celebratory illustration featuring the main characters Rin, Yukio, Shiemi, and Izumo.

While nothing was confirmed, including a release date, or exactly what the new teaser was, it was still enough to get people excited. It is unknown whether the new project is a third season or a spin-off series titled Salaryman Exorcist: The Sorrows of Yukio Okumura.

More will be announced as soon as information is available.

8) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

A much-hyped sleeper hit, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku finally got an anime trailer at the Jump Festa 2023 Neo Stage. It was practically a year following Studio MAPPA releasing the teaser, but fans were indeed hyped to see it. It's also been stated to premiere in April 2023, so it's not that huge a wait either.

The trailer and event showcased designs for seven main characters and a sneak peek into the voice acting, music, animation, and story premise. For context, the story is about convicts being escorted by Yamada Asaemon executioners to search for the elixir of life in return for a full pardon by the Shogunate for all their crimes.

The voice cast revealed at Jump Festa 2023 includes such names as Chiaki Kobyashi (Langa Hasegawa in Sk8 the Infinity, Makoto Edamura in Great Pretender), Yumiri Hanamori (Ryuji Ayukawa in Blue Period, Ai Hayasaka in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War) and Ryohei Kimura (Kotaro Bokuto of Haikyuu).

9 Mashle: Magic and Muscles

A newcomer to the Jump Festa 2023 scene is Mashle: Magic and Muscles, set to debut in April 2023. The trailer showed off five Easton Academy students, including the main character Mash Burndead, as they ventured toward the academy and ate food including cream puffs. It also had a key visual of the main cast.

As for the plot, it stars a magicless boy in a magic-dominated world where he's considered a threat to the gene pool. In a slight twist from other stories, Mash Burnedead is considered a threat to the gene pool, and people contemplate purging him. So, he trains his body to compete with magic with just his muscles, even with a massive disadvantage.

This rather dark-sounding twist on being a powerless person in a superpowered world should be unique considering other anime don't have people actively trying to commit eugenics on a person. Aside from that, it's an anime where muscle and magic collide and was one of the last things that was announced as the second day of Jump Festa 2023 came to a close.

10) Kawai Sugi Crisis/Two Cute Crisis

Cats and sci-fi is the basis of Too Cute Crisis, revealed in Jump Festa 2023's Jump NEO stage. Set to release in April of 2023, this adorable looking anime helmed by studio SynergySP got a key visual featuring several animals and the main characters plus a trailer.

To begin with, the plot of the anime is that an alien invasion sought to destroy the planet. What stopped them? The existence of adorable things like cats, dogs, hamsters among other things that need to be protected. Thus, an alien named Liza Luna is out to explore all the cute things Earth has to offer.

Arguably one of the cuter things that was highlighted in Jump Festa 2023, this one will please anyone who enjoys cats and cute things.

