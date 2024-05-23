Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers: Chihiro joins Shiba against Tenri while Hakuri vs. Soya begins

Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers released on Thursday, May 23, 2024, were expected to highlight Shiba's battle against the youngest Tou, Tenri, and the alleged spoilers didn't disappoint. The official chapter is set to be released on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi delved into the aftermath of Shiba's battle against the Tou members, where the sorcerer overwhelmed them with his teleportation sorcery.

However, the Hakuri's twin brother, who happens to be the youngest Tou in the Sazanami family, acquired Genichi Sojo's legacy to fight back against the sorcerer to protect his family's long-standing tradition, the Rakuzaichi auction.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers show Chihiro Rokuhira joining Shiba and fight against Tenri

According to Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers, the chapter is titled Role.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers begin with a scene from the past when Hakuri was only eight years old. The boy is seen mourning the death of his grandfather at the Sazanami cemetery, with his siblings, Tenri and Soya, and his father, Kyora Sazanami by his side.

Kyora thanks his late father for his hard work and reunites with his children. He informs them that he has inherited a special power from their grandfather, which is passed on from one clan head to another.

The new Sazanami head explains to his three children that one day, the power will be passed on to one of them. Hakuri points to a mask lying on the podium and asks whether they have to wear it then.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kyora Sazanami tells Hakuri that wearing the mask is proof of being the Sazanami clan's head and the manager of the Rakuzaichi's storeroom. However, Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers reveal the transfer of the clan's special sorcery skill isn't something straightforward.

It's only possible through the strong bond the Sazanamis have with each other. Later, Kyora hugs his children and asks whether or not they love him. The boys in unison say they adore their father. Kyora assures them that since they have a special connection, they will never be truly separated from one another.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers return to the present and show Hakuri confronting his elder brother, Soya Sazanami. He shouts at Chihiro to go ahead and proceed with the original plan.

Chihiro looks at Hakuri and feels he has a different aura. The boy then prepares to put his life on the line and face his brother.

Tenri Sazanami, as seen in chapter 33 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers show Tenri going berserk against Shiba. Fully committed to killing the sorcerer, he demonstrates his newfound power to swiftly move across the room and keeps up with Shiba's teleportation sorcery.

When Shiba tries to counter him, the boy shouts and sends a flurry of blades at him. However, at that precise moment, Chihiro Rokuhira comes to Shiba's rescue. Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers show Chihiro demonstrating the ice ability of the Cloud Gouger to freeze Tenri's weapons.

He observes Tenri and asks Shiba why the boy has Enchanted Blade-like powers. Shiba replies to him that the boy is holding a stone-like object. Chihiro realizes that it's the Datenseki that's giving the Tou member the power.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Suddenly, he remembers the Hishaku's boss telling him about him helping the Sazanami clan with the auction's preparations. Chihiro also realizes Genichi Sojo's involvement in the whole matter. However, he also knows that using a raw Datenseki can kill its user.

Chihiro tries to talk things through with Tenri since he knows that he's the twin brother of Hakuri. However, Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers reveal that Tenri is fully aware of his fate. Yet, he wants to fulfill his role as the Rakuzaichi's protector.

Chihiro figures he has no other choice but to cut down the boy and mourn his death later. On the other side of the battlefield, Hakuri takes his stance to face his brother. Kagurabachi chapter 34 spoilers end with both Hakuri and Soya chanting Isou to begin their battle.

