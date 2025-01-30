Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers: The truth about the Seitei War is finally revealed as Iori learns about Samura

Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers, released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, were expected to show Chihiro and the Masumi reveal everything about Samura to his daughter, Iori. While the alleged leaked spoilers saw the same, it also teased some crucial facts about the Seitei War. The official chapter is set to be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, in Weekly Shonen Jump's 10th issue.

The previous chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira imitate Samura and Uruha's movement to demonstrate the Iai White Purity Style, considered a legendary move. Chihiro's observant eyes, which he inherited from his father, were pivotal to him mimicking the sword technique. Besides that, Chihiro decided to tell Iori everything about her father, Samura.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 66.

Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers show Chihiro and Masumi telling Iori about Samura and the Seitei War

Iori Samura in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers, the chapter is titled Truth.

Trending

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers continue the events from the previous chapter and begin with Chihiro Rokuhira and the Masumi telling the truth about Seiichi Samura's original identity to Iori. As soon as Iori learns that Samura is her father, she starts panic eating.

At the same time, she mentions how despite living a quiet and peaceful life, there has always been a sense of loneliness inside her. Yet, she couldn't grasp the reason. The truth shocks Iori, and she appears puzzled. Rou understands the girl's reaction. He adds how they fiddled with her memories and fabricated her identity.

That said, Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers reveal that Iori's actual name has always been Iori Samura. Iori then asks Chihiro and others how forgetting her father ensures her safety. Just then, Rou writes Samura's name in Kanji on a piece of paper. As soon as Iori sees it, she begins to remember something.

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro says she must have read about Samura in school books. He asks Iori how much she knows about the Seitei War. Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers then shift the focus to Chihiro Rokuhira, who reveals the shocking truth behind the Seitei War.

According to the spoilers, 22 years ago, a small country appeared out of nowhere near the southeastern coast. The country was later known as the origin country for the Datenseki, the source material for the Enchanted Blades. People born in that country were endowed with a special configuration and thus were able to handle Datenseki's internal pressure.

In other words, they didn't get blown to pieces like the rest. Then one day, the invasion began. The people from the alien country invaded the coast to initiate a war. According to Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers, the Seitei War lasted for one year and five months.

The Seitei War, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With the help of the Enchanted Blades forged by Kunishige Rokuhira, the Sword Saint and the five master swordsmen eradicated the enemies and stopped the invasion. Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers further reveal that among the six heroes, Seiichi Samura was the fastest in terms of swordsmanship.

That's why, if anyone could utilize Samura's only weakness, i.e., hold his daughter hostage, they would have gotten the assistance of a swordsman with ultimate speed. Hence, Samura requested the Masumi to make Iori forget everything about him.

At the same time, he also had his memories about Iori erased on the basis that if anything were to happen to Iori, the Masumi would protect her. Slowly, the locks sealing Iori's memories begin to loosen up as she recalls a drawing she made of her father in childhood.

Seiichi Samura in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, with all said and done, Iori cannot understand why her father would leave her, especially when he's strong and has the capacity to protect her. Meanwhile, the lock keeps cracking and her memories get clearer. Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers then shift the focus to Chihiro, who says the reason isn't as simple as she thinks.

The public sees Samura as nothing but a hero, who ended the Seitei War. However, some people's views are multifaceted, so they may cling to a stronger sentiment for their entire life, no matter what the person has done to protect them. In other words, some people would always brand Samura as a cold-blooded murderer.

Hence, living as Samura's daughter entails a heavy burden and hardship. Suddenly, Iori gets a headache from a rush of memories swirling in her brain. While she takes some rest, Rou wonders if they should also tell her about her mother.

Rou, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, Chihiro feels it's better to leave a space open that she can call home, considering she already treads on a thorny path. At the same time, he is prepared to accept whatever decision Iori comes up with regarding her memories. Meanwhile, Moku is on the night watch duty to ensure they are safe from the Hishaku.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers switch the focus to the roof of the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, where Sumi and Moku are engaged in a conversation. Moku says they will fully seal Iori's memories this time. On the other hand, Sumi says she needs to write everything there's to know about Iori while preparing a seal.

When Moku asks Sumi why she's using her sorcery on the roof, the girl says it's because using sorcery is forbidden inside the Kyoto Massacre Hotel. The hotel is an abode to many eminent personnel from the underworld. That's why, it's within the hotel's policy not to provoke one another.

Chihiro, Sumi, and Moku (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, every employee of the hotel is skilled in the art of Reigen One-Sword style, a sacred sword technique, taught by the general manager, Sengoku Youjiro. If anyone were to go against them, they would end up dead. Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers then switch to the Kyoto Massacre Hotel's lobby, where Toto is seen on a couch.

Suddenly, Hiruhiko emerges from the flames beside her. According to the spoilers, Kuguri has gone to some other place to find Samura's daughter. Hiruhiko commends Toto for her intense surveillance skills. Meanwhile, a butler requests Hiruhiko not to use sorcery inside the building. Suddenly, Hiruhiko kills the butler with a hairpin and then puts the blood-stained pin back on his hair.

Toto tells Hiruhiku that if he uses the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade in the hotel, Samura will come after him. The Hishaku sorcerer replies saying that he has already interacted with Samura. Meanwhile, the hotel's manager, Youijiro draws his blade to fight against Hiruhiko since he breached the hotel's rule. Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers end with Hiruhiko looking forward to the battle.

Conclusion

Hiruhiko in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Takeru Hokazono has finally revealed some intriguing facts about the Seitei War, as per the latest Kagurabachi chapter 66 spoilers. Undoubtedly, it was one of the most pressing topics of discussion the fandom has had til now.

The appearance of a small country and its unique inhabitants create a sense of mystery. At the same time, it remains to be seen whether Hiruhiko demonstrating the Kumeyuri inside the hotel brings Samura. That way, the manga could see Samura and his daughter's unexpected reunion.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback