Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers: Chihiro Rokuhira fulfills his vow as he perfects Iai White Purity Style

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers were supposed to reveal whether Chihiro was able to stop Hiruhiko from reaching the rooftop. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did just that as it revealed how Hiruhiko and Chihiro ended up on the rooftop. With that, Chihiro witnessed an awakened Iori in action.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Iori's friend from school, Ikura, wanting to help Iori. Thus, Chihiro gives him the key to the seal and sends him to the rooftop. Just as Ikura reached the rooftop and Iori heard his voice, she awakened as Seiichi Samura's daughter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers: Chihiro and Hiruhiko reach the rooftop

Chihiro and Hiruhiko as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "White Purity Iai." The manga chapter picks up from Chihiro and Hiruhiko's fight. Hiruhiko knew Chihiro wanted to go upstairs to protect Iori. Hence, he suggested that he was set to go upstairs as well. Chihiro wished to stop him, but his mind was occupied with wanting to perfect the White Purity Style.

Ad

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers then started narrating the thoughts of the White Purity Style's creator, Itsuo Shirakai.

"To be the fastest...is to be the strongest."

In his quest to become the "fastest," Shirakai proposed a stance that allowed the user to create the utmost propulsion toward the enemy, allowing for a slash while maintaining top speed. While others laughed at him, he expected as much.

Ro as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

The common belief in swordsmanship and Iaijutsu is that one needs to firmly grip and swing the sword to retain its power output. The standard grip positions the blade facing the metacarpal bones, which is only natural for ensuring a seamless transition from drawing to attacking.

Ad

In contrast, the stance taken for the White Purity Style was abnormal. For this, the sword needed to be rotated half a turn before reaching the target after the blade was drawn. While many disagreed with Itsuo Shirakai, he used his "fastest" stance to cut down every last person who laughed at his hamon.

Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers then switched to a conversation between Chihiro and Rou. When Chihiro was troubled with his grip switch, Rou told him he was tasting the White Purity Style's flaw. As most swordsmen can't break from the mindset of consciously channeling their spirit power onto their blades, any complicated movement causes them to get distracted and disturb their spirit power. Hence, one needed to treat the sword as a part of one's natural being.

Ad

Hiruhiko as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

While it was easy for Rou to say, he knew it was a thing of intuition. This is why only three people were licensed to use the White Purity Style. As for Chihiro, for some reason, he believed he understood the feeling of becoming one with the sword.

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers then switched to the present as Chihiro observed Hiruhiko. While he struggled to perfect his style, Hiruhiko kept changing stances without losing any power.

Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers then started narrating Hiruhiko's past. The first time Hiruhiko killed a person was when he was three years old. He had to bite an adult man to death for attempting to assault him. Thus, for Hiruhiko, the battlefield was life itself. For him, controlling spirit energy was no different from breathing. His survival instinct allowed him to fight without restrictions, allowing him to call it the ultimate natural posture, a swordmanship of freedom.

Ad

While Chihiro was wary of Hiruhiko's fighting style, he believed his eyes could help him even the odds.

Chihiro and Hiruhiko as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, Hiruhiko mocked the forms used by other swordsmen and imitated the White Purity Style. While it was imperfect, Chihiro was surprised that he was able to get this far on instinct alone. Hiruhiko immediately identified why the style was difficult. However, he used this opportunity to take the elevator and head to the rooftop. Chihiro follows him in another elevator, hoping to protect Samura's daughter.

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers then revealed what Chihiro and Hiruhiko were thinking while heading to the rooftop. Chihiro knew that he couldn't rush things like Hiruhiko. Hence, he started thinking back to recall any hints from his past.

As for Hiruhiko, using the White Purity Style was a one-time gimmick to catch his opponent off guard. Things could have been easier for him had he taken away one of Chihiro's arms. But now that he had copied the White Purity Style once, he knew it was not some magic trick, just the utmost speed that gets things done.

Ad

Ikura and Iori as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

Just as Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers saw Chihiro and Hiruhiko's elevator doors open, Chihiro and Ikura are surprised by Iori's awakening. She wanted to protect her ordinary life. This desire caused her sealed memories to awaken, allowing her to channel her original strength.

Ad

Chihiro started observing the way Iori wielded her katana. She used a form of swordmanship, not for taking lives but to cut down the killing intent directed at herself. Upon being marveled by Iori's preciseness and delicate finger movements, it all bursts into Chihiro's mind - The handling of the sword wielded by Samura Seiichi.

The surprise showcase made everything in Chihiro's mind clear as he clashed his katana with Hiruhiko. Kagurabachi chapter 70 spoilers then saw Chihiro unleash his Iai - White Purity Style to cut down his enemy. This is also when Iori learned everything.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback