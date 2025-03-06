Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers: Iori's bittersweet memories are revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers were released on Thursday, March 6, 2025. While the chapter was expected to showcase the aftermath of Chihiro's battle against Hiruhiko, the alleged leaked spoilers saw the narrative shift to a flashback, and show bits from Iori's sealed memories. The official chapter will be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter focused on the concept of Iai White Purity Style, and revealed how its founder, Itsuo Shirakai, crafted the skill. Shirakai paid a massive emphasis on the technique's grip, which endowed its exponents with superior speed.

Chihiro, who didn't have a proper example, took Iori Samura's grip as an inspiration to master the craft. As such, he demonstrated a perfected version of the technique to wound Hiruhiko critically.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 71.

Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers: A flurry of flashbacks reveals Iori's memories of his parents

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers, the chapter is titled Victory.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers begin with a flashback from nine years ago, revealing the content of Iori's sealed memories. The narrative focuses on Samura, who rushes to his former wife, Inori's home, after hearing that she has fainted. Interestingly, Iori disapproves of Samura as her father since he's never around.

After that, the flashback shifts to a hospital where Inori is admitted. Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers reveal that Iori's mother, Inori, suffered from a disease. She asks Samura to take care of Iori til she returns home. However, Samura says he cannot do that as she has a little sister.

Inori reminds Samura that she (Samura's sister) is currently working at the Kamunabi. Therefore, she doesn't have time to look after Iori. As for Samura, he feels that his hands tainted with blood aren't meant to embrace a daughter. Inori gets slightly upset at Samura, who still doesn't want to take Iori's responsibility even after their divorce.

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Samura is visibly upset over her former wife's comments. Inori says she has had enough and wants Samura to face his eyes toward the future. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers show a scene, where Iori and Samura are seen walking on the street without sharing a word.

The scene then changes to a dojo. Samura introduces Iori to everyone and says she'll be staying there for a few days. Samura's friends at the dojo gush over Iori and tell her how heroic her father is. However, Iori is visibly annoyed by such grandiose descriptions of her father. She says she doesn't care whether or not her father is a hero.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers switch to another flashback, where Iori asks her mother what kind of person her father is. Inori tells her that Samura is the worst kind, who constantly remains indecisive because of his past with the Seitei War. She also warns Iori to never fall in love with such a person.

Iori Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

After that, Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers show a scene, where Inori apologizes to her daughter. She promises to return from the hospital all healthy. Till then, she wants Iori to listen to her father. The spoilers then show a panel featuring Iori practicing Kendo with her eyes closed.

As she accidentally hits her head with the stick, Samura asks why she'd do such a thing. Iori says she wants to stand on the same ground as her enemies if she has to fight. Samura feels that it's a wise decision, but it's not ideal for her to close her eyes. He mentions how he has been blind for years, and how it has enhanced his senses.

Iori thinks it's cool. Therefore, she wants to practice the move endlessly till she gets the hang of it. Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers then show more of Iori's memories with Samura, including their cooking together. All the while, she holds the kendo stick with her eyes closed, imitating her father's movements.

Iori, as seen wielding a sword in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Gradually, Iori opens up to her father and begins to smile. She finally gets the affection from Samura that she sorely missed. From cooking meals together to practicing kendo, the duo spends precious moments while Inori is hospitalized. Then one day, the happiness turns into despair - Inori dies.

Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers show Iori contemplating alone on the porch. Samura walks up to Iori to console her. A couple of flashback panels reveal that Samura's former wife, Inori, was terminally ill. Yet, before her death, she was glad that her husband and daughter were able to share some precious memories.

Back at the funeral, Iori cries her heart out. Samura puts his arms around Iori and decides to see her grow up. However, a looming danger thwarts his plans. Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers show the Hishaku's leader, Yura, arriving unannounced at Samura's house. Despite being blind, Samura senses Yura's cold presence.

Yura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

He firmly tells Yura not to force him to pull out his katana. However, Yura assures Samura not to fret, since he has only come to talk. According to the Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers, Yura has come to Samura's house to talk about the sin he has kept under a lid.

Apparently, that "Sin" would bring forth a calamity to the country. Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers end with a haunting panel, showcasing a city in ruins as a result of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 71 spoilers have shown intriguing moments from Iori's memories of her parents. The alleged spoilers revealed how Iori developed a close bond with her father while her mother was away in the hospital. Not only did they cook meals together but trained Kendo.

Samura's fatherly affection for Iori was the highlight of the chapter. Likewise, Inori's fate was truly emotional, as she lost her life to a terminal illness. Even though she knew about her fate, she didn't tell it to Iori. Rather, she wanted to ensure her daughter would live a happy life with Samura.

Things would have been perfect, if it hadn't been for Yura, who came uninvited on a fine day, to bring up the topic of the Sin. While the chapter didn't explicitly reveal what the sin was all about, the final panel gave fans a teaser about the Sword Saint's actions in the war. At the same time, the spoilers have revealed an interesting fact about Samura - he has a sister working at the Kamunabi.

