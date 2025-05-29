Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers: Hakuri gets ambushed as a major character returns from the dead

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers were supposed to reveal what Hakuri Sazanami was going to do after losing Kudo. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint, as the manga revealed just that. Additionally, the latest chapter saw a major character return from the dead.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Hishaku hold Ishihira and several other Kamunabi employees' family members captive. With that, he got his pawns to attack Hakuri. This development saw Kudo sacrifice himself to save Hakuri. Lastly, with no one he could trust, Hakuri hurried through the corridors to get to safety.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers: Iruha makes a surprise return

The Barrierkeepers as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Main Force/Core Fighters." The manga opened with one of the Kamunabi leaders asking the Barrierkeepers about their employees suddenly falling victim to pine tree sorcery. The Barrierkeepers told "Izaru" that they were investigating the matter. As for Shinuchi, it remained without a problem.

Ad

Trending

While Izaru was worried about Hishaku trying to make them collapse, there were four things that they needed to protect no matter what: "core barrier structure", the Shinuchi, Sword Saint, and something that was left unrevealed.

Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers then switched to Hakuri Sazanami as he wandered through the corridors, thinking he had no idea about his enemy's identities. That's when he encountered a captain and a direct subordinate of Kudo, Kashima. Kashima expected Kudo to escort Hakuri to their location, so he was left confused to see him alone.

Ad

Hakuri as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Hakuri was skeptical about answering Kashima's questions, an announcement informed all personnel that unknown perpetrators were on their premises. That's when Hakuri told Kashima about Kudo's sacrifice to protect him. As per Kashima, the Hishaku implanted Kamunabi employees with a seed that gave birth to pine tree sorcery upon their deaths.

Ad

Just then, Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers saw another announcement informing everyone that around 50 of the 500 personnel might have seeds implanted in them. This information saw Kashima alert everyone to keep their distance from Sazanami Hakuri. Right after, Kashima told Hakuri they needed to get to the Shinuchi. Just as Hakuri agreed to the plan, Kudo appeared behind him.

Hakuri and Kudo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kudo wanted to join Hakuri and Kashima to the Shinuchi. While Hakuri and Kashima were surprised and glad to see Kudo return to them unscathed, Kashima was uncertain about allowing Kudo to join them. This argument left the two at an impasse when a girl appeared behind Kudo, wielding two short daggers.

Ad

Kashima asked everyone to get down. However, everyone except him and Hakuri got decapitated. Soon after, pine trees emerged from them. As for Kashima, he tanked the blow from the girl, protecting Hakuri in the process.

Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers then saw Hakuri open his eyes to see Kudo holding Kashima hostage. That's when it was revealed that the person wasn't Kudo but someone who had imitated him. Additionally, the person also informed Hakuri that Kudo had indeed passed away while protecting him.

Ad

Uruha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Copy person and the girl mentioned something about completing a quota when Kashima asked Hakuri to run away. Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers then saw the Barrierkeepers talk about the sacrifices that kept piling up.

Ad

According to Izaru, it wasn't just the pine trees causing them damage, but also enemies that had invaded their quarters. Upon realizing that their information system had been compromised, the Barrierkeepers started panicking. However, Izaru managed to get them to focus on their investigation.

Kagurabachi chapter 81 spoilers then switched back to Hakuri as he thought about Kashima, who died protecting him. He started to feel all alone in the battle when Yoji Uruha appeared in front of him. Uruha used his Iai White Purity Style to eliminate both the Copy person and the girl following Hakuri.

Ad

Uruha apologized to Hakuri for taking so long to return. As expected, Hakuri was shocked to see Uruha alive. Uruha told Hakuri he would explain everything, but he needed to tag along with him. Hakuri gladly joined Uruha.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More