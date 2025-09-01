  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Sep 01, 2025 06:30 GMT
Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time, what to expect, and more (Image via Shueisha)
Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time, what to expect, and more (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 93 is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 42. The chapter will be on a break next week, and instead, a Special Bonus issue will be released on September 8, 2025. Due to the time zone differences, many readers can access the chapter on September 14, 2025.

Ad

The previous chapter primarily focused on Yoji Uruha and Natsuki Misaka's fight against Hokuto and Yura at Kamunabi's HQ. Uruha was able to recall his battle instincts he gained from the Seitei War. Likewise, Natsuki Misaka showcased his exceptional growth as a swordsman. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Kagurabachi chapter 93.

Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)
Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 93 will be released on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 42nd issue. Because of the differences in time zones, most manga readers can peruse the chapter on September 14, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In other words, the manga will be on a break next week. Yet, instead of chapter 93, Hokazono will publish a special bonus chapter on September 8, 2025.

Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Daylight Time

Sunday, September 14, 2025

8 AM

Eastern Daylight Time

Sunday, September 14, 2025

11 AM

Greenwich Mean Time

Sunday, September 14, 2025

3 PM

Central European Time

Sunday, September 14, 2025

4 PM

Indian Standard Time

Sunday, September 14, 2025

8:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Sunday, September 14, 2025

11 PM

Japanese Standard Time

Monday, September 15, 2025

12 AM

Australian Central Standard Time

Monday, September 15, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad
Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 93?

Natsuki, Uruha, and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)
Natsuki, Uruha, and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 93 on several Shueisha-affiliated services, such as the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus application, the official VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Ad

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are accessible on these services. To read the rest of the chapters, interested readers must buy a monetary subscription to the said platforms.

Kagurabachi chapter 92 recap

Ad

The chapter, titled The Swordsmen, kicked off with Hokuto asking Yura if he had saved Uruha for him. Meanwhile, Natsuki observed Uruha's sluggish movements and asked him about it. Uruha responded that it was because of the enemy's sorcery, but he was fine.

Afterward, Uruha asked Kiri to take Hakuri and go to the Shinuchi. Once Kiri left, Uruha and Natsuki faced the Hishaku swordsmen. Hokuto introduced himself to Uruha and explained that he was responsible for Misaka and Kunishige's deaths. Furthermore, he casually revealed details about his sorcery and the fact that Yura was "irreplaceable."

Ad
Yura and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)
Yura and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

As soon as the battle commenced, Yoji Uruha performed a lightning-fast Iai White Purity style technique to chop off Hokuto's right arm. Natsuki chipped in with a Lightning Menace. Yura realized that Hokuto had truly riled up their foes. Meanwhile, Hokuto was ecstatic to battle against someone like Uruha. He countered the ex-Kumeyuri user's move with a swift strike.

Ad

With that, Uruha lost the fingers of his left hand. Shortly after, Natsuki charged in and left Hokuto with a deep gash. He reminded the Hishaku swordsman that Uruha wasn't the same person as the one from the Seitei War. The former wielder of the Kumeyuri blade also observed that Natsuki had become razor-sharp in his approach.

Hokuto vs. Natsuki (Image via Shueisha)
Hokuto vs. Natsuki (Image via Shueisha)

Seeing many master swordsmen around, Yoji Uruha finally awakened his primal instincts from the Seitei War. The chapter ended with Uruha unleashing a fierce attack, leaving Hokuto and Yura with wounds.

Ad

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 93?

Yoji Uruha awakens his instincts (Image via Shueisha)
Yoji Uruha awakens his instincts (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 93 will likely show Hokuto and Yura respond to Uruha's attack. Even though Uruha has awakened his skills from the Seitei War, he still doesn't have his Enchanted Blade. Moreover, Yura must have many cards up his sleeve.

Ad

Therefore, even though it looks like the Hishaku are on the back foot, they have the means to turn the tables around. It remains to be seen how Hokuto and Yura fight back against their opponents. Additionally, the chapter could also show Chihiro Rokuhira's return.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications