Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 93 is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 42. The chapter will be on a break next week, and instead, a Special Bonus issue will be released on September 8, 2025. Due to the time zone differences, many readers can access the chapter on September 14, 2025.

The previous chapter primarily focused on Yoji Uruha and Natsuki Misaka's fight against Hokuto and Yura at Kamunabi's HQ. Uruha was able to recall his battle instincts he gained from the Seitei War. Likewise, Natsuki Misaka showcased his exceptional growth as a swordsman. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Kagurabachi chapter 93.

Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 93 will be released on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 42nd issue. Because of the differences in time zones, most manga readers can peruse the chapter on September 14, 2025.

In other words, the manga will be on a break next week. Yet, instead of chapter 93, Hokazono will publish a special bonus chapter on September 8, 2025.

Kagurabachi chapter 93 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, September 14, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, September 14, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, September 14, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, September 14, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, September 14, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, September 14, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, September 15, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, September 15, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 93?

Natsuki, Uruha, and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 93 on several Shueisha-affiliated services, such as the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus application, the official VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are accessible on these services. To read the rest of the chapters, interested readers must buy a monetary subscription to the said platforms.

Kagurabachi chapter 92 recap

The chapter, titled The Swordsmen, kicked off with Hokuto asking Yura if he had saved Uruha for him. Meanwhile, Natsuki observed Uruha's sluggish movements and asked him about it. Uruha responded that it was because of the enemy's sorcery, but he was fine.

Afterward, Uruha asked Kiri to take Hakuri and go to the Shinuchi. Once Kiri left, Uruha and Natsuki faced the Hishaku swordsmen. Hokuto introduced himself to Uruha and explained that he was responsible for Misaka and Kunishige's deaths. Furthermore, he casually revealed details about his sorcery and the fact that Yura was "irreplaceable."

Yura and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

As soon as the battle commenced, Yoji Uruha performed a lightning-fast Iai White Purity style technique to chop off Hokuto's right arm. Natsuki chipped in with a Lightning Menace. Yura realized that Hokuto had truly riled up their foes. Meanwhile, Hokuto was ecstatic to battle against someone like Uruha. He countered the ex-Kumeyuri user's move with a swift strike.

With that, Uruha lost the fingers of his left hand. Shortly after, Natsuki charged in and left Hokuto with a deep gash. He reminded the Hishaku swordsman that Uruha wasn't the same person as the one from the Seitei War. The former wielder of the Kumeyuri blade also observed that Natsuki had become razor-sharp in his approach.

Hokuto vs. Natsuki (Image via Shueisha)

Seeing many master swordsmen around, Yoji Uruha finally awakened his primal instincts from the Seitei War. The chapter ended with Uruha unleashing a fierce attack, leaving Hokuto and Yura with wounds.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 93?

Yoji Uruha awakens his instincts (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 93 will likely show Hokuto and Yura respond to Uruha's attack. Even though Uruha has awakened his skills from the Seitei War, he still doesn't have his Enchanted Blade. Moreover, Yura must have many cards up his sleeve.

Therefore, even though it looks like the Hishaku are on the back foot, they have the means to turn the tables around. It remains to be seen how Hokuto and Yura fight back against their opponents. Additionally, the chapter could also show Chihiro Rokuhira's return.

