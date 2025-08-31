Gachiakuta episode 8: Rudo gets a new lead from the Cleaners' boss, as the Border's purpose is revealed

Gachiakuta episode 8, titled Moving Forward, was released on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The episode witnesed the aftermath of the Raiders incident, with the primary focus on Rudo and his powers. The episode confirmed Rudo's ability and its purpose

Furthermore, Gachiakuta episode 8 revealed Griss's fate. Likewise, the episode introduced new Cleaners, who shared interesting moments with Rudo. Most importantly, the episode marked the debut of the Cleaners' Boss, Arkha Corvus, who provided Rudo with an useful intel regarding his return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Gachiakuta episode 8.

Gachiakuta episode 8: Rudo finally meets the Cleaners' boss

Rudo, as seen depressed (Image via Bones Film)

Picking up from the previous installment, Gachiakuta episode 8 opens with Rudo sitting outside the Cleaners HQ with a glum expression. Enjin joins him and praises Rudo for finally being able to manifest his Vital Instrument's powers. However, Rudo states that he couldn't help Griss.

Enjin then reminds Rudo that Griss was prepared to put his life on the line as a Supporter. With that, Enjin tells Rudo to get up and pay his respects to Griss. As they head inside, Rudo is stunned to see Griss, looking absolutely fine. Griss congratulates him on awakening his powers.

Griss, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Rudo can hardly believe that Griss is alive. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 8, Enjin and others realize that Rudo thought Griss was dead, and that's why he looked so glum earlier. Rudo gets angry when they start consoling him. At this moment, a female figure beside Enjin introduces herself as Eisha Stilza, the only healer at the Cleaners HQ.

Following this, the narrative for Gachiakuta episode 8 shifts the focus to Griss, who thanks Stilza for saving him. Afterward, the Supporter tells Follo that he cannot become a Giver if he continues to be impatient. Following this, Griss acknowledge Rudo's efforts at subduing their enemy.

Arkha Corvus, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

As they deep dive into their discussion, another Cleaner shows up. Gachiakuta episode 8 introduces Arkha Corvus, the Cleaners HQ's Boss. Arkha feels that Rudo has already seen the virtue of the Cleanes, and will therefore be a good fit for the team. With that, Arkha Corvus officially welcomes Rudo to the Cleaners.

Later, in his office, Corvus talks to Rudo about the Border. According to Gachiakuta episode 8, the border exists between the Sphere and the Ground, and anyone who tries to cross the border will inevitably die. At this moment, Corvus recalls a story about a woman in the No Man's Land, which is said to be the closest to the border.

The mysterious lady from Corvus's story (Image via Bones Film)

Corvus states that this mysterious lady has seen someone corssing the borders multiple times without dying. As such, Rudo makes it his top priority to find the woman, who may be able to tell him about a way to return to the Sphere. Corvus also adds that they would like to discover how Rudo survived.

While it's dangerous to visit the No Man's Land or the Forbidden Zone, Rudo is up for the task, as long as it yields him answers. Just then, Enjin walks into Arkha Corvus's office and sees Rudo in the Cleaners' uniform. He remarks that the uniform suits Rudo.

Follo, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

After this, the narrative for Gachiakuta episode 8 jumps back six hours and shows Follo almost begging Rudo not to go and see the "Woman of the Forbidden Zone." Rudo says he must go, as the lady may know how to return to the Sphere. Just then, Enjin appears and states that it's a death wish if Rudo desires to there without preparation or knowing the limits of his powers.

Gachiakuta episode 8: Rudo realizes his own potential

Rudo and Enjin, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

In Gachiakuta episode 8, Enjin thinks that they should first be aware of the weaknesses of Rudo's ability. At this moment, Rudo asks Enjin whether he will accompany him. Enjin answers that he will go, as it benefits him knowing about the different kinds of Trash Beasts.

During their conversation, Rudo suddenly brings up the topic of the Raiders. He asks Enjin how Raiders, who are inherently evil, can be Givers. Enjin says that a person's nature has nothing to do with them becoming a Giver, as long as they can treasure an item. Later, in his room, Rudo feels an intense urge to go and see different pieces of trash.

Riyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

At this moment, Riyo slams open the door and offers to show him around the Headquarters. Gachiakuta episode 8 then shows Riyo giving Rudo a tour of the HQ, including the training room, the bathroom, and the dining hall. At this moment, Riyo asks Rudo about his life in the Sphere, and the kind of food he used to eat.

Rudo recalls his cravings for sweets, but only the rich folks could have them. However, Riyo asssures him that the Ground also has sweets. Riyo then offers Rudo a variety of delicious sweets. At the dinner table, a Cleaner intimidately looks at Rudo, as he gulps down one sweet after another.

Rudo eats sweets (Image via Bones Film)

As such, he reluctantly offers the cleaner some sweets. Yet, eating so many sweets at once makes Rudo bloated. The next day, Rudo trains with Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo and tries to weaponize a knife. When it doesn't work, Zanka suspects that Rudo's powers must be something else entirely.

He thinks Rudo's powers may respond to trash or broken things. As such, Zanka tells Rudo to pick up something from a pile of trash. As soon as he picks up an object, he is quickly able to transform it into a weapon. According to Gachiakuta episode 8, Rudo's powers lies in maximizing the values of the items.

Rudo uses his powers (Image via Bones Film)

Once he has used them, or the item has served its function, it ceases to exist. Meanwhile, Riyo asks Rudo about his gloves and its connection with the "series." Unfortunately, Rudo doesn't know about the series. Yet, they are sure that if it's part of a series, other such items must also be there.

Elsewhere, the Raiders finally return to their base after their bittersweet experience with the mission concerning Rudo. Gachiakuta episode 8 ends with the Raiders walking up to their boss and mentioning several phrases, including the Watchman Series and Rudo.

