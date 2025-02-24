Kagurabachi's latest chapters prove there's no debate on Hard Work vs. Talent in Hokazono's manga

Kagurabachi hasn't and will likely not cease to amaze readers with its breathtaking swordplay, intricate storytelling style, and other mystic elements. The story continues to heat up with Chihiro now facing the fearsome Hishaku member Hiruhiko. Given the latter's odd style, Kagurabachi's protagonist has been on the back foot for a while.

Ad

However, Chihiro's keen eyes were able to keep up and see through Hiruhiko's ruse, enabling him to launch a powerful counter. It is this very point that this feature will look into - a redefinition of Hard Work vs Talent, Hokazono style. The series redefines what pitting these two things against each other means and does so convincingly and emphatically.

Kagurabachi: Hokazono's manga ends Hard Work vs Talent debate

Hiruhiko vs Yojiro Sengoku (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, the series has heated up considerably, especially upon finally bringing Chihiro face-to-face with Hiruhiko. Their battle was quite eagerly awaited and it is no surprise that it turned out to be epic. Hiruhiko's esoteric sword style against Chihiro's eyes is proving to be something to witness and it will be intriguing to see where this fight goes.

Ad

Trending

But the focus here shifts to when Hiruhiko fought Yojiro Sengoku. The latter was the Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel's general manager and an expert in the Reigen One-Sword Style. This style was passed down to the hotel's generations, over its 150-year-long life. He possessed enough expertise to impart the style to over 50 disciples who served as the hotel's staff.

However, Yojiro wasn't able to beat the crafty Hiruhiko. He did put up a fight through the Reigen One-Sword Style, but Hiruhiko's esoteric style proved too overwhelming. In essence, Hiruhiko compensated for his inexperience with swords by constantly moving his blade between his hands and altering his grip. This he coupled with spirit-energy-amplified dexterity sharpened thanks to his battles to frequently move into enemy blind spots and ensure his blade couldn't be tracked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their battle was again well-choreographed and Hiruhiko managed to come out on top. His victory was a testament to Kagurabachi redefining the Hard Work vs Talent debate. Even though Yojiro was leagues above Hiruhiko in experience and swordplay, he fell prey to the Hishaku member's odd style. It was seemingly ingrained in him and he overcame Yojiro's years of training.

This is so much so that the fight was more one-sided than seemed to be. His experience and hard work stood no chance against a naturally talented opponent. Kagurabachi put forth that without talent, it is beyond difficult to survive. This battle was an example of that, despite years of experience, someone with talent and an unorthodox style was more powerful.

Ad

In Chihiro's case, he inherited his father's observant eyes which allowed him to see through and pierce Hiruhiko's facade. Undoubtedly, without that, even he would have likely struggled. As many anime emphasize that Hard Work can beat Talent, if pit against each other, the series establishes a fresh perspective that seems to sideline hard work and shines the spotlight on Talent.

Final Thoughts

Hiruhiko (Image via Viz Media)

Kagurabachi extends a compelling and unconventional perspective on the age-old Hard Work vs. Talent debate, questioning the conventional wisdom that perseverance is enough to outdo natural aptitude. Through the battles between Chihiro, Hiruhiko, and Yojiro, the series highlights how decisive the presence of innate ability is when it comes to high-stakes combat.

Ad

While experience and intense training might set a strong foundation, Kagurabachi suggests that exceptional talent, coupled with adaptability, has the power to tip the scales of battle. This thought-provoking approach deepens the narrative, making each confrontation more than just a test of strength, but a testament to the unforeseeable nature of skill and potential.

The story’s nuanced display of talent versus effort ensures readers stay engaged, challenging the principles many other anime and manga have long upheld.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback