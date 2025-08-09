Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 will premiere on August 16, 2025, at 11 p.m. (JST). In the wake of the horrific events of episode 4, in which Kaiju No. 9 killed and absorbed Isao Shinomiya, fans are anxious to learn how the Defense Force will handle this unprecedented threat.Kafka's Kaiju No. 8 metamorphosis couldn't compete with the exponentially hazardous opponent created by the augmented Kaiju No. 9, who now had both his original powers and the might of Kaiju No. 2.On the same day as its Japanese premiere, the highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for audiences worldwide, continuing the weekly broadcast schedule for the series.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 release date and timeAt 11 PM JST on Saturday, August 16, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 will debut. The official version with subtitles will be accessible worldwide, with each new episode airing one week apart. Throughout the season, the show will continue to air once a week.For viewers in different time zones, here's the international release schedule:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayAugust 16, 20257 amEastern TimeFridayAugust 16, 202510 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayAugust 16, 20252 pmCentral European TimeFridayAugust 16, 20254 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayAugust 16, 20257:30 pmPhilippine TimeFridayAugust 16, 202510 pmJapanese Standard TimeFridayAugust 16, 202511 pmAustralian Central TimeSaturdayAugust 17, 202512 amAlso read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themWhere to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5Kikoru Shinomiya (Image via Production I.G.)The main website where fans from various countries may view Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 is Crunchyroll. Fans worldwide will be able to participate in Kafka's voyage because the service provides dubbed versions in several languages. Numerous distribution options will make the series available to both Japanese and international viewers through their preferred viewing platforms.Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 review: Kafka’s well-deserved growth comes with Production I.G’s precise directionKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 recapKaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G.)After Kafka defeated Kaiju No. 9, it was revealed that the two that Kafka and Narumi defeated were decoys and not the real Kaiju No. 9. The true Kaiju No. 9 had infiltrated the base, posing as a researcher, and attacked Isao Shinomiya as he wielded the Kaiju No. 2 weapon.Despite using the full strength of the kaiju weapon and power beyond human physical capabilities, Isao was unable to defeat Kaiju No. 9. By the time Kafka and Captain Narumi reached him, Isao was already killed and fused with Kaiju No. 9, who now wields both his original power and Kaiju No. 2's abilities exponentially.Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2: Kaiju No. 9 returns as Kafka Hibino struggles to transformWhat to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G.)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 will likely focus on the Defense Force's response to losing their commander and facing an unprecedented threat. Expect intense emotional reactions from the team, particularly Kikoru, dealing with her father's death.The episode may explore emergency leadership protocols and strategic planning against the enhanced Kaiju No. 9. Kafka might struggle with feelings of inadequacy after his powerlessness against this new threat, potentially leading to character development and new training approaches to combat this exponentially more dangerous enemy.Also read10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, ranked5 new summer 2025 anime that are trending (&amp; 5 that might not make it)10 Shonen anime characters who could have been the protagonist instead