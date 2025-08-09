  • home icon
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 09, 2025 22:30 GMT
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Production I.G.)
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 will premiere on August 16, 2025, at 11 p.m. (JST). In the wake of the horrific events of episode 4, in which Kaiju No. 9 killed and absorbed Isao Shinomiya, fans are anxious to learn how the Defense Force will handle this unprecedented threat.

Kafka's Kaiju No. 8 metamorphosis couldn't compete with the exponentially hazardous opponent created by the augmented Kaiju No. 9, who now had both his original powers and the might of Kaiju No. 2.

On the same day as its Japanese premiere, the highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for audiences worldwide, continuing the weekly broadcast schedule for the series.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

At 11 PM JST on Saturday, August 16, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 will debut. The official version with subtitles will be accessible worldwide, with each new episode airing one week apart. Throughout the season, the show will continue to air once a week.

For viewers in different time zones, here's the international release schedule:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

August 16, 2025

7 am

Eastern Time

Friday

August 16, 2025

10  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

August 16, 2025

2  pm

Central European Time

Friday

August 16, 2025

4 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

August 16, 2025

7:30 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

August 16, 2025

10 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Friday

August 16, 2025

11 pm

Australian Central Time

Saturday

August 17, 2025

12 am

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5

Kikoru Shinomiya (Image via Production I.G.)
Kikoru Shinomiya (Image via Production I.G.)

The main website where fans from various countries may view Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 is Crunchyroll. Fans worldwide will be able to participate in Kafka's voyage because the service provides dubbed versions in several languages. Numerous distribution options will make the series available to both Japanese and international viewers through their preferred viewing platforms.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 recap

Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G.)
Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G.)

After Kafka defeated Kaiju No. 9, it was revealed that the two that Kafka and Narumi defeated were decoys and not the real Kaiju No. 9. The true Kaiju No. 9 had infiltrated the base, posing as a researcher, and attacked Isao Shinomiya as he wielded the Kaiju No. 2 weapon.

Ad

Despite using the full strength of the kaiju weapon and power beyond human physical capabilities, Isao was unable to defeat Kaiju No. 9. By the time Kafka and Captain Narumi reached him, Isao was already killed and fused with Kaiju No. 9, who now wields both his original power and Kaiju No. 2's abilities exponentially.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5

Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G.)
Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 will likely focus on the Defense Force's response to losing their commander and facing an unprecedented threat. Expect intense emotional reactions from the team, particularly Kikoru, dealing with her father's death.

Ad

The episode may explore emergency leadership protocols and strategic planning against the enhanced Kaiju No. 9. Kafka might struggle with feelings of inadequacy after his powerlessness against this new threat, potentially leading to character development and new training approaches to combat this exponentially more dangerous enemy.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

