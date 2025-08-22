Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

On August 23, 2025, at 11 pm (JST), Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 will debut and be accessible for streaming globally on Crunchyroll. The Defense Force experiences its darkest hour after the catastrophic events of episode 5, in which Kaiju No. 9 fled after absorbing the power of Kaiju Weapon Number 2 and Isao Shinomiya.

The series continues to examine the psychological toll on both soldiers and citizens, as Japan is overcome with grief and dread after learning of their commander's passing. As the plot approaches new levels of suspense, the weekly release schedule ensures regular Saturday debuts, offering powerful kaiju action and poignant character development.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Narumi, Kaiju No.8 and Kaiju No. 9 as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 will premiere on Saturday, August 23 at 11 pm JST. Each new episode will air one week apart, and the official version with subtitles will be available everywhere. The show will continue to air once a week for the duration of the season.

Here is the international distribution schedule for audiences in various time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday August 23, 2025 7:00 am Eastern Time Friday August 23, 2025 10:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday August 23, 2025 2:00 pm Central European Time Friday August 23, 2025 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time Friday August 23, 2025 7:30 pm Philippine Time Friday August 23, 2025 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday August 23, 2025 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Saturday August 24, 2025 12:00 am

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6

Kafka and Narumi as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Crunchyroll is the primary website where fans from different nations can watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6. Since the site offers dubbed versions in other languages, fans from all around the world will be able to take part in Kafka's journey.

Several distribution options will make the series available to both Japanese and international viewers through their preferred viewing platforms.

Episode 5 recap

Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G.)

After absorbing Isao and the power of the Kaiju Weapon Number 2, Kaiju No. 9 now possesses the tremendous strength of "Kaiju No. 2." In a frantic attempt to corner and fight Kaiju No. 9, Narumi and Kafka almost manage to get it.

Japan is engulfed in a deep sense of sorrow and future fear as word of Isao's passing spreads around the country. Amidst this, Narumi and Kikoru each steel their resolve. Meanwhile, Kafka must confront the consequences of his own power, as part of his hand remains in kaiju form and further use may permanently transform him.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6

Still from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 (Image via David Production)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 will likely explore the Defense Force's reorganization under new leadership following Isao's death. Kikoru may assume greater responsibility while processing her grief, potentially unlocking new abilities or tactical approaches.

Kafka's deteriorating human form creates urgent tension as he struggles with the risk of permanent kaiju transformation. The episode may introduce emergency protocols and reveal strategic countermeasures against the enhanced Kaiju No. 9, setting up climactic confrontations while developing character relationships under extreme pressure.

