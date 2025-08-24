  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 24, 2025 03:12 GMT
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via David Production)
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via David Production)

The gripping story continues in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7, as the Defense Force adjusts to previously unheard-of threats after suffering terrible losses. Streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll, this much-awaited episode is set to debut on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 11 pm (JST).

Ad

The series delves deeper into strategic warfare as the Defense Force implements desperate measures to counter the enhanced Kaiju No. 9. The weekly release schedule continues Saturday premieres, bringing critical character development moments and dramatic kaiju combat along with surprising disclosures regarding kaiju prototypes and the incorporation of new weapons.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 release date and time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 will air on Saturday, August 30 at 11:00 pm JST. The official version with subtitles will be accessible worldwide, and each new episode will air one week apart. For the course of the season, the show will continue to air once a week.

The international distribution schedule for viewers in different time zones is as follows:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

August 30, 2025

7:00 am

Eastern Time

Friday

August 30, 2025

10:00  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

August 30, 2025

2:00  pm

Central European Time

Friday

August 30, 2025

4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

August 30, 2025

7:30 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

August 30, 2025

10:00 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Friday

August 30, 2025

11:00 pm

Australian Central Time

Saturday

August 31, 2025

12:00 am

Ad
Ad

Also read: Arknights: Rise from Ember complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7

Reno and Kaiju No. 6 as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)
Reno and Kaiju No. 6 as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

The main website where fans from various countries may view Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 is Crunchyroll. Fans from around the globe will be able to participate in Kafka's voyage because the website provides dubbed versions in different languages. Numerous distribution options will make the series available to both Japanese and international viewers through their preferred viewing platforms.

Ad

Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

No. 8 season 2 episode 6 recap

Ad

Kaiju No. 10, held in custody by the Third Division, regains consciousness and makes a proposal to vice-captain Soshiro Hoshina. At Ariake Coastal Base, the Eastern Division Command convenes to debate strategies against Kaiju No. 9. Hoshina reveals shocking intelligence from Kaiju No. 10: it's a prototype created by Kaiju No. 9, suggesting more numbered kaiju will emerge.

With Kaiju No. 9 possessing Isao's memories and knowledge of Defense Force capabilities, they decide to develop young talents and integrate Kaiju No. 6 as Reno Ichikawa's weapon despite the painful risks involved.

Ad

Also read: Kamitsubaki City Under Production complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 will likely showcase Reno's initial struggles wielding Kaiju No. 6, as he endures intense physical and mental strain. The Defense Force may implement new training protocols while preparing for inevitable confrontations with additional numbered kaiju prototypes.

Kafka's deteriorating condition could reach a critical point, forcing difficult decisions about his future role. Strategic planning against Kaiju No. 9's enhanced intelligence may reveal desperate countermeasures, setting up climactic battles while exploring the psychological impact on all team members.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications