Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The gripping story continues in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7, as the Defense Force adjusts to previously unheard-of threats after suffering terrible losses. Streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll, this much-awaited episode is set to debut on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 11 pm (JST).The series delves deeper into strategic warfare as the Defense Force implements desperate measures to counter the enhanced Kaiju No. 9. The weekly release schedule continues Saturday premieres, bringing critical character development moments and dramatic kaiju combat along with surprising disclosures regarding kaiju prototypes and the incorporation of new weapons.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 release date and timeKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 will air on Saturday, August 30 at 11:00 pm JST. The official version with subtitles will be accessible worldwide, and each new episode will air one week apart. For the course of the season, the show will continue to air once a week.The international distribution schedule for viewers in different time zones is as follows:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayAugust 30, 20257:00 amEastern TimeFridayAugust 30, 202510:00 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayAugust 30, 20252:00 pmCentral European TimeFridayAugust 30, 20254:00 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayAugust 30, 20257:30 pmPhilippine TimeFridayAugust 30, 202510:00 pmJapanese Standard TimeFridayAugust 30, 202511:00 pmAustralian Central TimeSaturdayAugust 31, 202512:00 amWhere to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7Reno and Kaiju No. 6 as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)The main website where fans from various countries may view Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 is Crunchyroll. Fans from around the globe will be able to participate in Kafka's voyage because the website provides dubbed versions in different languages. Numerous distribution options will make the series available to both Japanese and international viewers through their preferred viewing platforms.No. 8 season 2 episode 6 recapMars. @AwayOnMarss00__LINKKaiju No. 8 S2 #6 #KaijuNo8 I'm really liking that Ichikawa is getting a much more serious role to play now. I already liked him, but with the No. 6 weapon, he's gonna be such a badass. Hoshina is already overpowered, so imagine how he will be with No. 10 joining him🔥🔥Kaiju No. 10, held in custody by the Third Division, regains consciousness and makes a proposal to vice-captain Soshiro Hoshina. At Ariake Coastal Base, the Eastern Division Command convenes to debate strategies against Kaiju No. 9. Hoshina reveals shocking intelligence from Kaiju No. 10: it's a prototype created by Kaiju No. 9, suggesting more numbered kaiju will emerge.With Kaiju No. 9 possessing Isao's memories and knowledge of Defense Force capabilities, they decide to develop young talents and integrate Kaiju No. 6 as Reno Ichikawa's weapon despite the painful risks involved.What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7PLUTO / 플루토 @PLUTO_HADEATHLINKAnime &quot;kaiju no.8 season 2 episode 6&quot; review This time, I think the work was further enhanced with direction and explanations that were not in the original.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 will likely showcase Reno's initial struggles wielding Kaiju No. 6, as he endures intense physical and mental strain. The Defense Force may implement new training protocols while preparing for inevitable confrontations with additional numbered kaiju prototypes.Kafka's deteriorating condition could reach a critical point, forcing difficult decisions about his future role. Strategic planning against Kaiju No. 9's enhanced intelligence may reveal desperate countermeasures, setting up climactic battles while exploring the psychological impact on all team members.