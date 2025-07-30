Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by OLM, the new anime Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! has attracted notable attention since its release. Also known as Tsuihousha Shokudou e Youkoso!, the show is based on the Japanese light novel written by Yūki Kimikawa and illustrated by Gaou, which began serialization online in October 2018.The series also started a manga adaptation on Overlap’s Comic Gardo in September 2019, with Tsumumi as the illustrator. The anime has released four episodes so far. With that, here’s a full overview of the release schedule, total episode count, broadcast details, and other key information about the series.Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and moreDennis and Atelier (Image via OLM)As confirmed by the anime’s official website, home media, and its X (formerly Twitter) account, Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! is set to run for a total of 12 episodes. The anime will air within a single cour during the Summer 2025 season.New episodes are released every Thursday at 10 PM JST across different Japanese TV platforms. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can watch the English-subtitled versions usually earlier on the same day at various times. The first episode aired on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Four episodes have aired so far, and it has already drawn much attention for its plot and overall atmosphere.Below is the full release schedule for all episodes of Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!, with expected airtimes provided in IST, GMT, and PT.EpisodesDateRelease Timings(IST/GMT/PT)1 (Released)July 3, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM2 (Released)July 10, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM3 (Released)July 17, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM4 (Released)July 24, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM5July 31, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM6August 7, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM7August 14, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM8August 21, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM9August 28, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM10September 4, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM11September 11, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AM12September 18, 20256:30 PM/1 PM/6 AMRegardless, readers should keep in mind that the schedule listed here is only anticipated. The dates and times may shift if the studio announces any official changes. Fortunately, no delays have been reported as of this writing.Where to watch Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!?Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episodes air across various television networks in Japan, starting with its initial broadcast on AT-X every Thursday at 10 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow on Fridays on TOKYO MX at 12 AM JST, BS11 at 12:30 AM JST, and later, on other stations, including Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and CBC at 2:08 AM JST.This Summer 2025 anime is also available for streaming on multiple platforms in Japan. The fastest streaming access will be on D Anime Store, Lemino, and Anime Times, available on Thursdays after 10:30 PM JST, just half an hour after the TV release. Other services like ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT, Amazon Prime Video, and others stream the episodes from the following Sunday after 10:30 PM JST.For international fans, Crunchyroll is offering worldwide viewing access to this debut anime.What to expect in Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!?Atelier from the anime (Image via OLM)The fantasy gourmet-themed anime Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! centers around Dennis. The story follows how he gets betrayed by his so-called friends and is exiled from the elite adventuring guild, the Silver Wings Battalion.This, however, shapes up his actual story as he decides to pursue his true passion, cooking, and focuses on his dream of opening his own diner in the countryside to use his level 99 culinary skills. During this time, he meets Atrielle, an exiled noblewoman turned slave after she was cast out by her family.Dennis ends up saving her, then she joins and helps him open his diner. Their life of running the diner, however, is all but peaceful. Their customers are all quirky individuals with personal issues and often bring their troubles with them to the diner.But Dennis not only fills their stomachs with top-tier food but also uses his exceptional cooking skills to help with their issues. Using his butcher knives and wok, Dennis fends off enemies and protects his companions, which marks the beginning of their diner legend, where both hearts and appetites are satisfied.Final thoughtsAtelier as seen in the trailer (Image via OLM)Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! offers a heartfelt experience in the fantasy gourmet anime genre, weaving together emotion, action, and lighthearted moments, all centered around food and cooking.The story brings a warm and fuzzy experience, where shared meals become a way to connect different people, making for a heartfelt and enjoyable journey.