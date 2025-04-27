Kashin Koji's latest lie to Boruto may be his most obvious and dangerous yet

Boruto's recent developments present a unique situation in the series' ever-evolving narrative. Chapter 21 saw Sarada Uchiha reveal the power of her Mangekyo Sharingan and its distinct yet frightening ability. A power she had been suppressing all this time was finally given the opportunity to be unleashed, overwhelming Ryu, to say the least. But that was only one part of the battlefield.

At the other end, despite landing a damaging hit, Konohamaru found himself trapped in Matsuri's clutches. Things weren't looking promising for the Sarutobi clansman, that is, until Boruto Uzumaki intervened. This intervention was key, as it saved Konohamaru's life but simultaneously alerted Jura to the blonde's location.

Boruto stepped in despite Kashin Koji's warnings, leading to speculation that the latter may still be concealing something dangerous.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Boruto: Kashin Koji's recent deception may be his clearest and most treacherous yet

Kashin Koji (Image via Viz Media)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 witnessed Kashin Koji reveal once more that he knows more than he lets on. Following Ryu's defeat, the focus shifted to Boruto and Koji. According to Koji, a critical goal was achieved through the Mangekyo Sharingan's complete awakening. However, the collateral damage for that was the death of Yodo.

Koji was aware of this outcome but had kept it from the blonde, which angered him. As the Uzumaki clansman questioned him further, he told him that he would die if he descended upon the battlefield. The reason being that Jura was connected to his Shinju brethren and shared their senses, meaning he could appear almost instantly if the blonde took to the battlefield.

This is a warning Koji has previously given, somehow the facts do not align. It has been established that Koji possesses Ten Directions, a Shinjutsu that enables him to see multiple possible futures. As per chapter 21, Yodo's demise was nearly necessary for Sarada to awaken her Mangekyo Sharingan. Had Yodo not perished, the probability of her awakening it would have drastically decreased, which is why Koji kept his lips sealed.

After all, it seems he wants the best for the future. But when it came to the blonde stepping in, he was clear that all routes led to the boy's death. He backed this claim by stating that he had seen every possible outcome regarding it. However, given the protagonist's role, there is likely one future where he intervenes and doesn't die. That was the single future Koji kept to himself.

At the very least, he could have advised the blonde on the best course of action to avoid being caught by Jura. But even that didn't happen. Thus, the idea here is that Koji's opposition to Boruto leaving is unrelated to his death - it ties into the worst possible future materializing. There could be a number of outcomes, but the worst and most likely one would be the antagonists gaining a major power-up.

This could be anything ranging from someone arriving to consume Ryu or Matsuri's Soul Thorn Bulb, or the blonde ends up beating Jura and Kawaki arrives to consume his Soul Thorn Bulb, or maybe Momoshiki makes another appearance and joins hands with Jura. Lastly, Amado might tighten his grip on Kawaki through the modifications, leading to a new Shinjutsu awakening.

Conclusion

Kashin Koji (Image via Pierrot)

To conclude, Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 establishes a crucial pivot, where Kashin Koji’s hidden motives and selective revelations influence the battlefield’s future. With Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan awakening through tragedy, Koji’s secretive piloting ensured events unfolded as per his predictions, but at a devastating cost. His withholding of potential outcomes raises major suspicions about his true goals.

Though he claimed that all paths resulted in the blonde’s demise, Koji's knowledge of alternate possibilities suggests deeper, more perilous futures that he wants to avoid. His reaction to the young Uzumaki's intervention hints at risks that could trigger a catastrophic chain of events, possibly empowering the antagonists massively. It could be anything from a Momoshiki appearance to Kawaki’s further corruption.

Dire consequences may be in store, stemming from Koji’s lie, and in the end, chapter 21 leaves readers questioning whether Koji truly serves the best future.

