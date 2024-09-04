Kawaki will climb to Boruto's power level and the Thorn Soul Bulbs may be the key

Boruto Two Blue Vortex shows the protagonist reaching a whole new level in terms of strength, to the point that someone like Kawaki, who should be his natural nemesis, is far behind him in terms of power. In that regard, there are a lot of speculations about how Kawaki is going to reach the main character's level and a recent theory involving the Thorn Soul Bulbs could be the way.

This is a key plot point because Boruto started with Kawaki and the main character in a flash-forward scene where the Hidden Leaf Village was destroyed and they were about to fight. Therefore, Kawaki needs to be at a similar level when that confrontation comes and the recent theory suggests that he is going to eat one of the Thorn Soul Bulbs to get stronger as a shortcut.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining how Kawaki is going to reach Boruto's level through the Thorn Soul Bulbs

Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

The theory explains that Kawaki is going to reach a similar power to the protagonist because of the aforementioned flash-forward scene at the beginning of the story. Furthermore, this power-up is going to showcase the evolution of Naruto's son, who trained for three years with Sasuke Uchiha to master his abilities, and the descent into darkness by Kawaki, who is willing to take shortcuts to get stronger.

In that regard, the theory suggests that the Thorn Soul Bulbs work as Chakra Fruits since they hail from the Ten-Tails and Kawaki is going to eat one of them at some point. It is even suggested that Amado is going to revive her daughter Akebi at some moment of the story as a Chakra Fruit of sorts, with Kawaki eating her, thus representing his absolute fall from grace.

It would be a logical decision when considering that the protagonist is 100% Otsutsuki and has been training for three years to master his abilities while Kawaki is 80% Isshiki, thus giving the former the upper hand. Thus, it would be very logical for him to take a shortcut out of resentment and a desire to keep what he has gained throughout the story.

The role of Kawaki in the story

Kawaki and the protagonist in the flash-forward scene of the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There is no denying that Kawaki is one of the most important characters in Boruto and the story presented it that way from the get-go, with that flash-forward scene that highlighted how relevant he was going to be. However, the way he has been executed is something that has added a lot to the series' lore, such as the existence of more Otsutsuki and how they have become a major aspect of the sequel.

Furthermore, Kawaki represents a darker version of the protagonist since he basically hails from nothing and has been corrupted more and more as the story progresses. Therefore, that is something that has led a lot of fans to see more of him in Two Blue Vortex, although is very likely that is bound to happen in the near future.

Final thoughts

It is very likely that Kawaki is going to get a power-up at some point in Boruto and the element of the Thorn Soul Bulbs could be the right way to go about it. However, this is mere fan speculation at the moment and needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

