10 manga arcs that deserve anime film adaptations

Manga arcs tend to have stories so emotionally resonant, powerful, or visually epic that a typical anime season cannot do them justice. While most arcs are animated faithfully, a few are ideally suited for the cinematic treatment, where pacing, animation quality, and emotional heft can be amplified. Some arcs are too brief for a full season but too dense to be skipped.

Others have climactic plot points that would perform well with the budget and attention of a movie. Be it a character-defining moment, an epic battle, or an inner conflict, some manga arcs are worth more than an episode count. Here are the 10 manga arcs worth anime movie adaptations.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned manga.

Black Clover's Arc 11, Chainsaw Man's Control Devil, and 8 other manga arcs that deserve anime film adaptations

1) Arc 11 (Black Clover)

Arc 11 of Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover Arc 11 introduces a dramatic turn of events when Lucius Zogratis, after consuming Lucifero's heart, desires to reform humanity under his authority, posing a major threat. Asta, severely wounded, goes to the Land of the Sun to train with Ryuya Ryudo and the Ryuzen Seven to strengthen himself.

At the same time, Lucius converts others into Paladins and resurrects a five-headed dragon to aid his rule. With epic fights and tragic stakes, this is one of the manga arcs that, packed full of strategic fights and character development, deserves an anime movie adaptation.

2) Control Devil Arc (Chainsaw Man)

Makima as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Control Devil Arc delves into the brutal fight between Denji and Makima, the Control Devil. The arc uncovers secret motives and goes deep into power plays, manipulation, and sacrifice. The emotional tension runs high, with the lives of characters at stake.

Its dark, psychological elements and high-tension scenes make it a prime candidate for a movie adaptation. A movie would provide this arc the time and visuality it is worth, focusing on its dramatic surprises and nuanced characters. It's one of the manga arcs that would really stand out on the screen.

3) Western Zhao Invasion Arc (Kingdom)

Western Zhao Invasion Arc in manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Western Zhao Invasion Arc marks a turning point where Zhao launches a gigantic invasion into the kingdom. It is defined by intense warfare and emotional investment, as the fate of entire nations hangs in the balance. The tactics and strategy employed are action-packed, with characters pushing themselves to the breaking point.

The arc also has internal battles, making it emotionally engaging. With its epic scope and complexity, it would be improved by concentration and high production quality. It's one of the manga arcs worthy of anime movie adaptations.

4) Farming Arc (Vagabond)

Farming Arc as seen in manga (Image via Kodansha)

The Farming Arc follows Miyamoto Musashi as he retires from his violent life and attempts to have an easier way. He becomes a farmer, with a leaning towards cultivation and meditation, only to struggle with the dark side within. This arc explores themes of peace, solitude, and self-discovery in depth. Its slow pace and emotional resonance would be greatly enhanced by the cinematic treatment.

The peaceful setting and dramatic internal struggle would be visually stunning. The reflection of human nature's duality in the arc is worthy of a concentrated, immersive cinematic experience. It is one of the manga arcs worth adapting into anime films.

5) Marineford Arc (One Piece)

Marineford Arc in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The arc tracks the conflict between the World Government and Whitebeard Pirates as they clash over the execution of Ace. It is an emotionally heavy, tension-charged, and tragically resultant battle. The sheer magnitude of the fight between the strongest characters in the narrative necessitates the best animation and concentrated direction.

A film adaptation would tighten the pacing, highlight the emotional moments, and bring the visual splendor this arc needs.

6) Chimera Ant Arc (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Chimera Ant Arc is among the greatest arcs in Hunter x Hunter. It starts with the birth of the King, whose life poses a danger to the existence of humans. As the fight becomes fierce, the narrative develops from a survival battle to a polished analysis of morality and identity. Pacing, character change, and psychological tension require a more nuanced presentation.

Adapting to film would drop unnecessary side trips, while intensifying the emotional resonance of poignant moments. With improved pacing and good quality animation, this arc can achieve the gravitas that it was supposed to carry. It is one of the manga arcs that should get adapted into an anime movie.

7) Mole Hunt Arc (Spy x Family)

Mole Hunt Arc in manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Mole Hunt Arc follows a stolen intel crisis threatening Operation Strix, building up into an intricate pursuit between opposing spy rings. As Loid and Yuri unknowingly cross paths with each other, tensions build both in their mission work and personal lives. Fiona's anger outburst at Wheeler and Yor's quiet struggle at home bring emotional depth.

The arc is dramatic, full of psychological deception, brutal hand-to-hand combat, and shattered trust between characters. Its plot— heavy on action and emotional theme— would be exactly what a cinema format needs. Mole Hunt is among the manga arcs that are worthy of anime film versions.

8) Golden Age (Berserk)

Guts as seen in anime (Image via GEMBA)

Golden Age is brutal, tragic, and unforgettable. It depicts intense relationships becoming betrayals. Every scene is emotionally charged, and the character development seems raw and authentic. The arc is one of ambition, love, and destiny.

Its visual strength deserves high-quality animation, big action scenes require cinematic proportions, and quiet moments require thoughtful pacing. A movie can delve into its depths completely, and the emotional blow would hit that much harder. Golden Age is one of the manga arcs worthy of anime movie adaptations.

9) The Golden Land Arc (Frieren)

Frieren as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

The Golden Land Arc is one of the manga arcs worthy of a movie adaptation due to its emotional resonance and visual splendor. The Demise of Weise has haunting significance. The Creation of the Great Barrier is mythic and holy— its Destruction is chaos on a cinematic scale. The final moment— breaking the curse— is a peaceful resolution.

Each stage creates tension, then resolves it with intent. A movie can convey the city's otherworldly transformation. It can showcase the arc's solemn beauty.

10) ⁠Pain's Assault Arc (Naruto)

Naruto as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Pain's Assault Arc in Naruto brings emotional intensity and large-scale destruction. The tension is high from the opening panel. Each panel seems like the world is collapsing. It depicts loss, hope, and sacrifice.

The pacing is ideal for a film structure. A movie could emphasize the destruction of the village with improved animation.

Flashbacks and main confrontations would be more impactful. The climactic battle should have dedicated cinematic attention. A movie can assign more significance to character choices. This is among the manga arcs that are worth anime movie adaptations.

Final thoughts

There are some manga arcs constructed for something bigger. Storylines such as Chimera Ant, Golden Age, and Control Devil contain energy worthy of crisper attention. Others such as Farming Arc or Golden Land hold emotional investment better conveyed on an epic scale.

Battles from Marineford or Pain’s Assault would be more beneficial with tighter pacing and stronger visuals. These arcs hold more than what a regular season offers. A film could capture their core— uncut and undiluted.

