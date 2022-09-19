Manga News Roundup: Black Clover gave Asta a new mentor, Deku returned to My Hero Academia, and more

Another week has reached its end, but not before gifting fans plenty of new chapters of their favorite manga series, as well as some exciting news concerning new manga. Many exhilarating adventures have taken place over the past couple of days. Our heroes encountered new teachers, returned to the battlefield, and even suffered tragic losses.

To help those fans who have not been able to keep up to date with the latest news this past week, this article will give them a summary of the most significant events. Below, you will find the latest news about the manga world, as well as recaps of the chapters that were released this past week.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime series.

A new manga by creator Naoshi Arakawa has been announced, Sabo’s possible demise, and many more manga news

The protagonist of Atwight Game (Image via Naoshi Arakawa, Kodansha)

A few days ago, the creator of the world-famous manga series Your Lie in April, Naoshi Arakawa, announced that she is working on a brand new manga. During the announcement of this new series, the author revealed its title, Atwight Game, as well as a drawing of the protagonist.

This new series will be featured in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen magazine. Fans will learn more details about this upcoming project on the 21st of September when the first preview of the new series is released.

Chapter Recaps

Bonney as seen in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

The 1060th chapter of One Piece was released this past week, with some shocking news and the possible death of a fan-favorite character. The episode started with Luffy and his friends hearing about the news they missed during their time in the Land of Wano. After learning about the state of the world, Luffy disclosed his true goal to his friends, which is still unknown to fans.

Far from there, in the Lulusia Kingdom, Sabo continued his call with Dragon. The Emperor of the Flame explained to his superior that he was not the one to kill King Cobra. Out of nowhere, the kingdom was destroyed by Im-Sama, who used a mysterious weapon to accomplish this. The chapter ended with the Straw Hat Pirates encountering Jewelry Bonney.

Denji recieved some harsh criticisms (Image via Shueisha)

The Chainsaw Man manga series released its 104th chapter this past week, which was entertaining to read. The chapter started with the War Devil lamenting itself for having been saved by Denji. Mitaka asked the aforementioned Devil if it felt fear, a comment that Yoru, the identity of the War Devil, simply ignored before falling asleep.

The next day, Denji and Yoshida were seen talking at their school. The latter decided that he would help his friend obtain a girlfriend, so he introduced Denji to Mitaka. The girl had some serious criticisms of Chainsaw Man, which Denji took deeply personally. Our protagonists tried to convince the girl that he was Chainsaw Man, only to be called a loser by Mitaka.

Shinichiro disbanding his gang (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Ken Wakui’s manga series, Tokyo Revengers, gave fans a taste of the events that occurred in the original timeline with its 269th chapter. It started with Shinichiro and Mikey riding around Tokyo with the rest of the Black Dragons behind them. The older Sano brother was preparing himself to disband the first generation of the gang he and his friends created.

Years later, Shinichiro gifted Mikey a toy plane that fans will remember from the main timeline. Manjiro fell down the stairs while showing his friends the Concord model, causing severe damage to his head and spine. The boy ended up in a catatonic state, with Shinichiro having to take care of him every day of his life.

Asta continued to explore the mysterious land he woke up in during the 338th chapter of the Black Clover manga. The chapter started with Ryuya taking the silver-haired boy on a tour around Hino Country. The man revealed that despite being a Shogun, he did not possess any kind of magic. He also explained that the people of the nation used scrolls to conjure sorcery, not magic.

Yami’s younger sister, a woman by the name of Ichika, displayed the outstanding power she employs when protecting her leader. The chapter ended with Ryuya offering Asta a chance to stay in Hino Country to train with the Seven Dragons, a rank speculated to be the equivalent of the Grand Magic Knights.

Midoriya attacking Shigaraki (Image via Shueisha)

After not seeing him in the series for a long while, Izuku Midoriya finally made an appearance in My Hero Academia chapter 366. Due to the massive mental strain put on him during the last couple of chapters, Shigaraki’s body morphed once more into what fans believe to be his final form. The villain continued his rampage throughout U.A.’s campus.

The Heroes keeping Shigaraki at bay received a request to keep the villain distracted enough for a new ally to enter the scene undetected. Mirio managed to distract Shigaraki for a few seconds, allowing Deku to arrive and hit Tomura with a powerful Smash.

Yor and Loid (Image via Shueisha)

The Spy X Family manga series also released chapter 68 this past week. Yuri arrived at the Forger household to spend the day with his sister. Sadly, Yor had hurt her wrists the night before during a mission and needed Loid and her brother to help her with everyday tasks. Yuri, in an attempt to make Loid look bad, turned the situation into a competition.

However, Agent Twilight proved his superiority by beating the younger Briar sibling in all the events. However, Yuri had his chance to shine when Yor discovered he had bought a candy the siblings used to eat together as children. The SSS agent was able to leave his sister’s house with a smile on his face.

Lastly, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series was on break this past week. Gege Akutani’s hit manga will soon return to give fans a continuation of Maki’s fight against the seemingly unstoppable Naoyama.

Final thoughts

Luffy talking about his dream (Image via Shueisha)

This was an exciting week for manga fans all over the world. Not only did our favorite series release some of the most intriguing and electrifying chapters, but we also got news about a new series that could become a beloved addition to our collections.

These were the most important news and updates from the manga world that occurred during the past week. Hopefully, fans will find this article helpful in keeping up to date with their favorite series.

