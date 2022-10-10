Manga News Roundup: Shinichiro reunited with Mikey in Tokyo Revengers, new Naruto spinoffs announced, and more

The first week of October brought with it a fair mix of good and bad news for manga enthusiasts. While quite a few fan-favorite manga series saw delays, the disappointment stemming from that was balanced out with the announcement of new timelines in others, as well as confirmations about long-awaited projects.

To help manga fans catch up with everything that has transpired over the past seven days, here, we have compiled the most exciting manga news from last week. Continue reading to learn more.

Chifuyu and Baji became brothers in the Tokyo Revengers spinoff series, a prize for Chainsaw Man, and other important manga news from last week

Sasuke and Sakura are ready for their new adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Earlier in the week, Shueisha announced eight new manga titles, set to be released between October and November. Amongst the new manga series are two Naruto spinoffs, one focusing on Sasuke, and another that will tell the story of Mirai, Asuma’s daughter. The new titles will be released in the following order:

Chieri's Love is 8 Meters - October 2

Killed by My Younger Brother-in-Law - October 4

My Girlfriend with Multiple Personalities - October 9

Muscle Island - October 15

After School Secret Club - October 18

Naruto: Sasuke's Story - October 23

Naruto: Konoha New Legend - October 29

holoX MEETing - November 1

The first three titles are now available for fans to enjoy, with the fourth scheduled for release over the next seven days. All the titles will be made available through the official Shonen Jump+ app. It is important to note that Shonen Jump+ asks for a small monthly fee for access.

Deku did not make an appearance this week (Image via Shueisha)

Shonen fans were in for a disappointing spell last week, as the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s publication was delayed. This meant that series like One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more were not able to release their chapters as per the usual schedule. Fans will have to wait until Monday, October 10, to read the upcoming chapters.

The official reason for the delay was not given by the executives at Shueisha. Given that spoilers, raw scans, and unofficial translations have already been released, it can be assumed that the delay was not due to a hitch in any series. Fortunately, series like Chainsaw Man, Spy X Family, and Boruto continue to remain on schedule.

Denji has won the award for a second time (Image via Shueisha)

In happier news, the Chainsaw Man manga series won the prestigious Harvey Award for best manga of the year. This award is granted only to the series with the highest artistic quality, something fans have often praised in Chainsaw Man. The series previously won the award during last year’s ceremony.

A new spinoff series based on Chainsaw Man was also announced last week. Called Buddy Stories, the spinoff will narrate four different stories starring Denji and Power. Additional information about its publication remains unknown as of now.

Chapter recaps

Mikey's Dark Impulses (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Despite the many mangas that got delayed this week, some series did publish a chapter, including the acclaimed Tokyo Revengers. In chapter 272, fans saw Shinichiro wake up to a new timeline, one in which Mikey never suffered the horrible fall that caused his death. The young man hugged his brother in disbelief while claiming that his attempts at time travel worked.

He took Manjiro for a ride around town on his motorcycle, to later return home and help his family clean their house. As Shinichiro cleaned, he heard Baji screaming for Mikey to stop and immediately ran to the property’s garden to see that Mikey had attacked Haruchiyo. The blonde boy was surrounded by a dark mist, which represented his Dark Impulses.

Later that night, Shinichiro took Manjiro to the hospital so that the boy could apologize to Sanzu. Despite Mikey’s best attempts, Haruchiyo remained unresponsive. The older Sano brother asked Sanzu to someday forgive Mikey and keep being his friend, a promise Haruchiyo was happy to make. When the two young men shook hands, Shinichiro was sent back to the present.

Chifuyu and Baji laughing as brothers (Image via Yukinori Kawaguchi, Kodansha)

The Tokyo Revengers spinoff manga also released a new chapter, this one showing Baji and Chifuyu tightening their bond. Chapter 7 began with Matsuno enjoying his brand new Toman uniform. Baji entered the roof and asked Chifuyu to help him with an important mission. Chifuyu was overjoyed, since he wanted to assist Baji more than anything else.

The mission turned out to be aiding Keisuke and his mother in rearranging the furniture in their home. Matsuno was disappointed as he began to think that he was nothing more than a simple helper to Baji. He later became confused when Keisuke helped him move a cabinet despite having a broken arm.

When the trio was done working, Baji’s mother asked Chifuyu to go to the convenience store. Before the boy headed out, the woman asked him to take care of Keisuke, as her son saw Chifuyu as a little brother. The chapter ended with Baji and Matsuno agreeing to be surrogate siblings.

Boruto is resting for now (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family, Chainsaw Man, and Boruto are on break this week. The first two titles will return next week. In the case of Boruto, the story will continue after a couple of weeks, as the series is released every month.

Final thoughts

How will Denji celebrate his victory? (Image via Shueisha)

While the past week has had some amazing news for manga fans all over the world, it also proved to be disappointing for many, especially with the delay of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

One can only hope that next week’s chapters will not be delayed, and fans will likely continue to enjoy their favorite series without any inconvenience.

