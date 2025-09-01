  • home icon
  • My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Casey Mendez
Modified Sep 01, 2025 00:30 GMT
Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10 is set to air on Sunday, September 07, 2025, at 12 am JST, as per the anime's official website. CloverWorks has returned once again with this fan-favorite series, much to the excitement of viewers. The first season was a major success, and the studio answered fans' pleas for another installment with the much-awaited second season.

Episode 9 witnessed the Coffin group cosplay get finalized with the additions of Shinju and Sajuna Inui. The sisters were lifesavers for Miyako's cosplay and it promises to be something great. Alongside, Akira's true feelings about Marin come to light as an unfortunate development leads to a bit of misunderstanding between Marin and Gojo.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10 release date and time

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10 is scheduled for release on Sunday, September 07, 2025, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, the episode will be available for streaming at varying times on Saturday, September 06, 2025, corresponding to the original Japanese release.

The following table details the release dates and times for the episode:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time09:30 amSaturdaySeptember 06, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time12:30 pmSaturdaySeptember 06, 2025
British Summer Time05:30 pmSaturdaySeptember 06, 2025
Central European Summer Time06:30 pmSaturdaySeptember 06, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:00 pmSaturdaySeptember 06, 2025
Philippine Time12:30 pmSundaySeptember 07, 2025
Japanese Standard Time01:30 amSundaySeptember 07, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time02:30 amSundaySeptember 07, 2025
Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10?

Shinju Inui (Image via CloverWorks)
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10 will be available on Sunday, September 07, 2025, at 12 am JST on BS11, TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X on the same day at 10 pm JST, with other local networks streaming the episode not too long after.

For those situated in other areas around the globe, the episode will be available on the mega anime-streaming platform Crunchyroll.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 brief recap

Sajuna Inui aka Juju (Image via CloverWorks)
Titled "Because I Don't Intend to Sleep Tonight", the episode began with Marin calling Juju to ask her about joining the Coffin group cosplay. She sharply turned down the blonde, but her sister Shinju's reaction made her reconsider her decision and the pair of sisters ended up at the same cafe to join Marin and company.

The others present there were surprised, to say the least, to see Juju in person. She was a sensation online and they were being an opportunity to cosplay with her. Nonetheless, following some discussion, Miyako finally settled on allotting everyone cosplay characters from Coffin, including Shinju (Juju's sister).

With that done, Juju stepped out to use the restroom, visibly a little uncomfortable. After her, Akira stepped out for a smoke, followed by Amane and Gojo (restroom). Outside, Amane confronted Akira after noticing that she was bothered by Marin. Gojo overheard them and joined in only to learn that Akira disliked Marin.

Akira Ogata (Image via CloverWorks)
After the cafe meet up, Marin took Gojo to her place to so he could play the game and get a better understanding of the characters. He grew to appreciate its artstyle and the appeal of its cast. During this time, Marin showed him the outfit she had bought for the cosplay and with a few adjustments, it would be ready to go.

Soon it was time for the boy to leave, but he couldn't do so - there were disruptions on the train lines in the direction to his place. Moreover, there was no cofirmed information on when the disruption would be cleared. Thus, Marin suggested that he stay for the night, leading to Gojo getting extremely flustered at the idea.

He reluctantly agreed and the pair decided to take a quick trip to the convenience store. Whilst browsing, Gojo came across an energy drink and decided to use it to stay awake and leave as soon as possible. Marin returned to find him crouching at the 18+ isle, leading to her misunderstanding about what would happen next.

What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10? (speculative)

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10 will likely begin with Marin and Gojo in focus. The latter buying an energy drink from the 18+ isle and Marin misunderstanding will likely lead to a funny encounter between the two. On the one hand, Gojo would like to leave soon and not really "sleep over", whilst Marin is under the impression that something intimate is about to take place.

That aside, it will be intriguing to see how the group cosplay turns out. My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 10 will witness Shinju join the group, the one individual who has opted to stay behind the camera for her sister so far. Also, Juju's unease may be put to rest once she realises that she can indeed pull off what is required of her.

