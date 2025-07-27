My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 review: A calm before the cosplay storm with light charm and slow build-up

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 introduces the school's upcoming festival. Marin gets excited about the theme of the festival to crossdress. She shows her interest in cosplaying at the pageant as Rei Kogami. The episode then shifts to Rei Kogami's backstory, which is so emotional that it even makes Gojo cry.The episode combines lighthearted comedy and emotional depth, but still demonstrates Gojo's character growth and the supportive disposition of his classmates. This is an even and delightful build-up. My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 was officially released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 12:00 am JST.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4.My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 review: The episode beautifully captures Gojo’s character growth, especially through his classmatesMy Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4: A brief synopsis and narrative criticismMy Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4, Has All My Measurements Memorized, revolves around the upcoming School Cultural Festival. Marin and Gojo's class has decided to operate a Takoyaki stand, while an unexpected twist in the beauty pageant part of the competition sets the tone for the episode.Contestants are required to crossdress and dance for members of their same gender. Marin seizes the opportunity to cosplay and chooses to portray Kogami Rei, a character from PrezHost, a fictional harem anime within the story.The episode dedicates a good portion of its time to showcasing Rei’s story, which follows a hardworking student moonlighting as a host and her emotional bond with a fellow student, Koyomi. This fictional subplot hits hard for Gojo, shedding his tears and making sense of the nuance of Rei's character.Marin decides to cosplay as Rei Kogami in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)As an emotional beat, it establishes the collaborative bond between Marin and Gojo as they think about how to create the design of the cosplay outfit. They talk about everything from the dress to stylizing the sleek three-piece suit to little tricks to increase height and makeup skills.But the focus of this episode's story is lighter and more transitional. Although the emotional beats, such as Gojo's reactions and Marin's blushing, contribute to their developing relationship, the pacing of the episode rests chiefly in the fictional anime, resting more on this mini-arc, rather than advancing the larger framework of the episode.Gojo gets motivated by his classmates in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)The emotional impact of Rei's story is well handled, but it almost overshadows the actual development in the main character's engagement.Having said this, there is tangible development in Gojo's still meaningful relationship with his classmates, who surprise him with sincere admiration for his craftsmanship. This development validates his talents and suggests his social development thus far, providing a nice, understated contrast from his isolation.My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4: An overall criticismMarin as seen in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 takes an inward turn by shifting its priorities to offer emotional beats and inner reflection instead of moving the plot forward. It may look like a filler episode at its surface, but beneath the serene exterior exists a soft exploration of developing confidence. That reflective tone, however, is the episode's biggest flaw as well.One thing that stands out as an issue is the pacing. The episode leans very much into the plot of the in-universe anime, bordering on fault. Seeing Gojo emotionally affected by a fictional story is sweet, but the time spent dwelling in Rei-sama's universe feels out of balance.A still from the fictional anime in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)It threatens to overshadow the show's actual strength — Marin and Gojo's relationship. Rather than integrating the in-anime storytelling with the overall plot, the episode interrupts the central story to submerge the audience in an entirely separate drama, producing a slightly jarring disjunction.Visually, CloverWorks still delivers production value. From vivid expressions on Marin's face as she reacts to Gojo's teary-eyed realization, everything about the animation feels purposeful and intentional. The sound seems to fit the mood well, especially the quiet understanding of moments of support. However, even with all of this, one can't help but leave with an itch for anything that progresses the romance or stakes in the narrative.Nevertheless, the episode does succeed in reaffirming how Gojo is slowly coming to be accepted by his peers, and how Marin is still a part of bringing about that change. That subtle social development is done with restraint, but it's effective. The quiet encouragement Gojo gets from his classmates lends the episode its most real moment, something rooted among the layered cosplay scheming and fictional anime plot.Final thoughtsGojo and Marin discuss the cosplay suit of Rey in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 succeeds more as a character reflection than a plot-heavy episode. My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 succeeds more as a character reflection than a plot-heavy episode. While it lacks significant narrative movement, it provides a softer experience full of emotional tones, which illustrates Gojo's growth and quiet transformation.Though the focus on the fictional anime slows down the story, it is tone-wise easier to read as an episode that is quite focused on social advancement. This very soft-paced, reflective episode builds excitement for what is to come.