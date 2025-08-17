My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 picks up with Marin confronting some unexpected weight gain after her visit to the salon and modeling shoot. Her manager acknowledges that she has gained a little weight, and after Marin realizes she can't fit into her clothes anymore, she decides to ask Gojo for help. When Gojo does some diggin', Marin learns she's eaten both dinner and the breakfast she planned to take back home all in one night.

After a shopping trip that concluded with Gojo taking a picture of her new socks and the DSLR, Gojo and Marin decided to stop and take some spontaneous photos together. They ended the afternoon taking a treasured picture of Gojo's grandfather, who is great to work with. My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 was released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 review: Marin faces body image worries while a heartfelt photoshoot captures her true charm

A brief synopsis and narrative criticism of My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7

Marin's manager mentions she has gained some weight in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 comes in with just the right mixture of self-awareness and humor. As the crew does her hair and nails, bunting in some light conversation, Marin brags about her relationship with Gojo and past and current gifts he has made for her; the light-hearted atmosphere then takes a turn, when Manabu brings up Marin's face looking rounder, portraying the main concocted tension of the episode, in this case it was evident that it was also referring to body image.

This theme returns at Marin's subsequent modeling shoot. Discussing backstage with other models about beauty and love, her manager tactfully announces that she has gained a few pounds. Although expressed in a kinder frame, Marin is shaken. Back home, she nervously realizes that a number of her clothes no longer fit. Disclosing the matter to her school friends produces a candid consensus; they too confirm, proposing that she diet.

Marin tries to fit into her old clothes in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

The story then becomes more close-knit with Gojo. Following dinner at his house, he prepares her a breakfast to send home, but Marin's nighttime hunger forces her to eat it on the spot. When she comes to him in frustration days later, he understands the reason.

While her lunch and dinner with him have been well-balanced, she has been doubling her consumption by eating her breakfast early. This instant brings relief, redefining the problem as an achievable life adjustment instead of a critical judgment of her looks.

Marin recalls her eating habits in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

There, the episode picks up a lighter, happier mood. Marin takes Gojo shopping, buying long socks in a lighthearted gesture to traditional styling. More significantly, she shows off a recent purchase, a pricey DSLR camera.

Gojo is initially awed, but he is soon enthralled when Marin insists he photograph her in her new style. Their impromptu photo shoot, framed through Gojo's eye, captures her charm and dynamism, asserting his affection for her.

The episode ends on a warm note when Marin goes to Gojo's house to take a photo of his grandfather, a personal memento she holds very close to her heart. It concludes with a teaser of an upcoming cosplay party, where Marin and Gojo will not only carry on their creative endeavor but also share space with Amane Himeno in another brilliant costume.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7: An overall criticism

Marin as seen in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 walks a fine line by making Marin's surprise weight gain the focus of its story. CloverWorks exercises restraint and compassion, presenting a viewer who honors its character and its viewers.

The most striking aspect is the tonal self-control. Instead of simply riding Marin's dilemma for either comedy or cheap drama, the episode tries to show her struggle as being relatable.

Gojo supports Marin (Image via CloverWorks)

The power of this episode is how it resists judgment. No character disrespects Marin, and even the mention by her modeling producer comes off as professional, not personal. The episode does a good job of framing for the viewer the pressures of an appearance-based industry. However, the narrative does not change direction into stereotypes.

Marin doesn't struggle because someone is critiquing her; she struggles because she can't enjoy what she loves, cosplay. The significance of Gojo's work to create the costumes imbues her feelings of panic with a kind of emotional weight, reinforcing how passion and expression work counter-balanced to bring a character together in the first place. This helps distinguish the story from one about vanity, and illustrates how the joy of being authentic and a network of creative connections shapes her decisions.

Gojo and Marin as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Stylistically, the episode is aided by CloverWorks’ deft touch. The language of images, particularly amidst the spontaneous photo shoot, mutes the tension, bringing in warmth and lightness after darker scenes.

Shooting Marin from Gojo's eye was a sharp decision, making the viewer experience his adoration and rediscovering the charm that defines her character. The braided piggytails and playfulness in posing do not belittle the struggle but rather level out the tension, confirming her charm without rendering the previous struggle void.

Marin as seen in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode is not without its flaws. The pacing is sometimes inconsistent, with moments of internal anxiety seeming to stretch out in time before jumping into lighter scenes.

Some audiences may argue this is also too much of a convenient way to wrap things up, as it reduces Marin's eating disorder to a simple explanation that doesn't defame her. The issue being conveyed is a complicated one to point out when it comes to body image and self-view.

Final thoughts

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 manages to handle a sensitive topic with respect. The episode illuminates Marin's inner feelings as opposed to outside judgment and representation, and goes beyond stereotypes to instead foreground Marin's joy of cosplay and her relationship with Gojo.

The pacing lags at times, and the final resolution is almost too neat in conclusion, but CloverWorks' diligent direction keeps the weight of the story sincere, and fans end up feeling both emotionally satisfied and uplifted with happiness.

