My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8: A lively event sees Marin and Gojo forge new friendships while Juju returns for a group cosplay

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8 premiered on Sunday, August 24, 2025 at 12:00 am JST. CloverWorks continues to go above and beyond to deliver a stunning experience with the second season of the anime adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda's manga.

Episode 8 served as a gathering for cosplayers, a re-introduction of familiar faces and brought in someone new as well. At the cosplay event, Marin met with Suzuka, Amane and Suzuka's friend, Miyako. Gojo mistook and ended up befriending Akira, a cosplayer with a flair for props. The episode ended by setting up a group cosplay photo plan and reintroduced one Juju-san.

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8 recap

Wakana Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled "The Only Way I Can Think of to Express That Gratitude Is with Money", My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8 began with Marin and Gojo at the cosplay event they had been excited to see. Equipped with her new camera, Marin was ready to photograph all the amazing cosplays at the event.

Both of Marin and Gojo had people they were to meet up with - Marin was meeting with Suzuka Itou and Amane Himeno while Gojo was to meet one "Akira-san". The blonde set off the find Suzuka as Gojo waited. When Marin did run into Suzuka, the pair were thrilled to see that they had matching cameras.

Though elsewhere, Amane had gotten late to their meeting as he was stopped by a number of people for photographs. Rightfully so, his Hokuto-san outfit in My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8 was close to the real thing. Unable to refuse the line of interested photographers, Amane was relieved to suddenly see Marin.

Amane and Marin (Image via CloverWorks)

With her was Suzuka, who was taken aback that Amane was infact a male cosplaying a female. They managed to Amane of the photographers by cutting the line and went off to meet one of Suzuka's friends. Meanwhile, Gojo waited for the one he was to meet and was stunned to find that "Akira-san" was a girl.

Back to Marin, Suzuka introduced the blonde and Amane to Miyako, who was cosplaying a male character from an older series. Much like Amane in My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8, her outfit was close to the real thing. Whilst photographing her, Suzuka demonstrated different angles enhancing the subject.

Moving back to Gojo, even Akira had mistaken Gojo for a female due to them both misunderstanding honorifics. Nonetheless, Gojo had contacted Akira to gain deeper insight on props for cosplay, as he had been impressed by what she displayed. Through her, learns about Original Cosplays.

Akira Ogata (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8 then witnessed Marin soon Gojo and Akira, bringing along Suzuka, Amane and Miyako. All of them together now, they decided to go to a nearby cafe as an afterparty following the event. Out of their cosplays, Amane and Miyako could now relax.

As they chatted, Miyako informed that another who was supposed to join, couldn't do so. Moreover, they had been planning a group cosplay, but due to the members' work commitments, it had to be cancelled. Not wanting to allow all the planning to go to waste, Amane volunteered to help out as one of the characters.

With 3 in tow, the girls asked Marin to join in. Hesitant at first, she couldn't deny the opportunity. Now the group needed just 2 more to make them 6 members. Marin asked if she could bring in a fifth and upon receiving a positive response, My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8 saw her dial Sajuna Inui aka "Juju".

