My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8 is set to air on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 12 am JST, as per the anime's official website. CloverWorks has returned once again with this fan-favorite series, much to the excitement of viewers. The first season was a major success, and the studio answered fans' pleas for another installment with the much-awaited second season.

Episode 7

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8 release date and time

Marin and Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8 is scheduled for release on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, the episode will be available for streaming at varying times on Saturday, August 23, 2025, corresponding to the original Japanese release.

The following table details the release dates and times for the episode:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:30 am Saturday August 23, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm Saturday August 23, 2025 British Summer Time 05:30 pm Saturday August 23, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:30 pm Saturday August 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday August 23, 2025 Philippine Time 12:30 am Sunday August 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:30 am Sunday August 24, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:30 am Sunday August 24, 2025

Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8?

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 will be available on Sunday, August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST on BS11, TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X on the same day at 10 pm JST, with other local networks streaming the episode not too long after.

For those situated in other areas around the globe, the episode will be available on the mega anime-streaming platform Crunchyroll.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 brief recap

Marin, Hikaru, Manabu, and Riho (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled Capture Those Delicious Memories!, the episode began with Marin stumbling upon the realization that she had gained weight. It was her hairdresser who pointed it out, followed by her modelling manager. Not entirely believing it, she rushed home to confirm her suspicions through her outfits.

True to it, she had indeed packed on a few pounds. The next day at school, she told her friends about it, and they seemed to agree as well. During recess, she confided in Gojo about it. He, too, began to wonder how it happened, given that the meals she ate at his place were balanced and nutritious.

Then the real reason was uncovered - Marin was eating the "breakfast" he would give her the same night. Moving on, she asked the boy to join her after school for shopping. They eventually ended up in a park, and Marin stunned Gojo by revealing that she bought a brand new DLSR, an expensive one at that.

Marin buys a new DLSR (Image via CloverWorks)

She was able to make the purchase by putting in extra shifts at work and being careful about her money. To trial it, she asked Gojo to photograph her in her new hairstyle and the loose socks she had bought. The results were nothing short of stunning.

After a brief photography session, Marin asked to drop by Gojo's as there was something she needed to do, which was to take a beautiful shot of Gojo's grandfather- someone she had grown quite close to. By the episode's end, Marin revealed an upcoming cosplay that she was excited about.

She urged Gojo to cosplay in the event, and the boy was flustered at the idea but offered help to assemble her outfit. Marin also mentioned that Amana Himeno would be at the event, dressed as another hugely popular character. From past experience, his rendition would be incredibly accurate.

What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8? (speculative)

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8 looks set to dive into the next thing for Marin and Gojo - the upcoming cosplay event. This presents another opportunity for Marin to do what she loves. Whether she chooses an older outfit or goes with something new, that is yet to be seen.

But rest assured, photographs of her will now look better and sharper, thanks to the DSLR. Again, from what was mentioned in episode 7, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8 may see the return of Amane Himeno and his superb cosplays.

It is possible that he once more plays teacher and gives the protagonist pair something new to consider for cosplay.

