My Hero Academia chapter 423: Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 423 is set to officially release on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time via various Shueisha platforms and publications. Fans are particularly excited for the upcoming issue, which will come after the highly anticipated and beloved “Izuku Midoriya: Rising” chapter.

Likewise, fans are also desperate for any and all spoiler information they can get on My Hero Academia chapter 423. Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue are available yet.

Moreover, thanks to anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan throughout the 2024 calendar year, the series’ spoiler process is liable to go defunct at any time without warning, including this week.

Nevertheless, there are a few key aspects of and events within My Hero Academia chapter 423 which fans can count on being present even without the help of spoilers.

While these developments revolve around protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and the series’ final villain All For One, the upcoming installment may not unfold exactly as fans expect.

My Hero Academia chapter 423 likely to see Deku’s attack evaded, set up Shigaraki attacking AFO from inside

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 423 will most likely start up immediately where the previous issue left off, seeing Deku rushing at All For One and rapidly closing the distance between them.

Focus should be given to All For One’s internal monologue here, continuing his comments on Deku from the previous issue and seeing him recognize the young boy as a worthy opponent.

Likewise, All For One will likely have his bloodlust triggered by realizing Deku is just as viable and capable an opponent as All Might is, albeit in different ways. Nevertheless, this should result in All For One deflecting or dodging Deku’s looming attack. At the absolute least, its impact on All For One should be largely mitigated or lessened by him deflecting the attack with a Quirk.

From here, My Hero Academia chapter 423 should see Deku confirm that he still has another attack left in him regardless of exactly what happens as outlined above.

That should prompt the other Pro Heroes to begin working towards creating another opening for him to attack All For One. In the meanwhile, All For One will likely recognize that eating a hit from Deku will spell doom for him, prompting him to switch to a much more defensive fighting style.

Expand Tweet

However, it’s likely that this choice will coincide with the resurgence of Tomura Shigaraki’s personality inside of All For One’s vestige world. This should prompt an introspective which sees the two speaking with each other, and Shigaraki emphasizing that he intends to fight back.

That should, in turn, reveal that it was Shigaraki’s interference which caused All For One’s hand to bleed when he seemingly tried to use a Quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 should then return to reality, where All For One is clearly in pain and struggling to maintain both his composure and control over Shigaraki’s body. In turn, this will likely create yet another opening for Deku, with his friends and allies doing everything they can to get him within striking distance.

These shots should be interspersed with a focus on Tomura Shigaraki’s vestige and consciousness, showing him fighting All For One in any way he can. The issue will likely end with both Deku and Shigaraki landing key external and internal blows on All For One respectively, setting up his demise in the subsequent release.

Related links