My Hero Academia Final Season trailer: Every Easter Egg you missed

A new promotional video (PV) for the My Hero Academia Final Season recently dropped and it is everything fans hoped for. Following the immense success of the previous season, hopes were high for what was to follow. This is especially true given the importance of the ongoing battle in the manga - on one side, Deku vs Shigaraki and at the other end, All Might vs All For One.

Given the excitement surrounding the new PV, Studio Bones chose to add Easter Eggs into it. These are fascinating hidden details and references that add to the appeal of the teaser. They also serve as nods to the those involved in the creation of the final phase, giving fans something rewarding for paying close attention and adding a layer of fun and intrigue.

Every Easter Egg you may have missed in the My Hero Academia Final Season trailer

My Hero Academia Final Season dropped what could be the final trailer before the actual release of Season 8 of the anime. The stage is set for the ultimate battle to culminate and from the look so it, the upcoming season will top the ones before it and shatter expectations. Emotions will be heavy, the battles fierce and the animation sharp through a final clash of ideals.

1) Opening Theme - Full Circle Musical Tribute

Tomura Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

To begin with, My Hero Academia Final Season will have its opening theme, "The Revo", perfomed by Porno Graffitti. They are the same band who were responsible for composing the opening theme in the very first season, titled "The Day". Now, they return once more.

As an Easter Egg, this is a full-circle moment considering the group's situation in composing season 1 and 8's opening themes. It also feels like a nod to the manner in which Horikoshi ended the series - Deku being Quirkless.

2) Central Conflict: Deku vs Shigaraki

Deku vs Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

The main focus of the My Hero Academia Final Season is, needless to mention, Deku vs Shigaraki. It has been built up to be a showdown for the ages and so far, Studio Bones has done a stellar job in breathing life into the battle. With the initial phase complete in season 7, the upcoming installment will be even more intense.

Not just a physical battle, Deku taking on Shigaraki is a clash of ideals - on the one side stands Izuku Midoriya, back by his friends and the bearer of hope and at the other end is Tomura Shigaraki, the incarnation of chaos and despair.

3) All Might vs All For One Round 2

All Might vs All For One (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Final Season will also feature the next bit of Amoured All Might taking on a young All For One. Using Rewind, the latter was able to roll back the years as he fought, slowly regaining the monstrous strength he once had. But against him is All Might, clad in an armour powered by various Quirk-like abilities.

Once again, this is more than just a physical bout - All Might stands for Hope and his unbreakable spirit (fighting back Quirkless) while All For One wishes for destruction and domination for which he chooses the most twisted ways.

4) Nana Shimura's Plea

Nana Shimura (Image via Studio Bones)

Also in the My Hero Academia Final Season PV is Nana Shimura, a former One For All user and the grandmother of Shigaraki. Before assuming the name, the latter was once called Tenko Shimura. Fans will remember that while in the vestige world, Nana had asked Deku to end Shigaraki as it would come down to it.

In this new PV, the battle exceeds the boiling point and Nana Shimura's plea to Deku echoes as blows are traded. It is a callback to a tragic history and a moral dilemma for Deku - Save Shigaraki or end him for good.

5) Shouldering Hope

All Might (Image via Studio Bones)

Another thing that can be picked up upon in the My Hero Academia Final Season PV is the Hope Deku shoulders. The aftermath of the battle leaves both sides with casualties, injuries and scars. Now, the final bit remains in whether or not Deku can overpower his nemesis, who grows more destructive by the minute.

The green-haired Hero cannot stop now, having sacrificed, experienced and prepared a lot to arrive at this point. This face-off may just serve as the culmination of all the training and everything he has been through thus far. He cannot give up because he carries his closest allies and society's hopes on his shoulders.

6) Animation upgrades

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

Finally, the My Hero Academia Final Season PV looks to have showcased improved visuals, in comparison to season 7. Studio Bones thus far hasn't failed to do justice to Horikoshi's manga and it doesn't look like stopping now. Given the importance and razzmatazz of the 8th installment, only the best looks inevitable.

Visual tones, animation quality, sharpness and well-defined character designs seem to be on full display. Horikoshi also reveals that Deku's appearance looks less heroic the more intensely he fights and the less he holds back.

