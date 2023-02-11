My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19: Muscular returns, Deku begins his rogue era by teaming up with the top 3 pro heroes

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 marks the first time viewers saw “Black Deku” in action. This is also the official beginning of the Tartarus Escapees/Villain Hunt/Dark Hero arc. The episode features the return of Muscular, the villain from the Forest training arc, as well as Yo Shindo from the Provisional License Exam.

The episode also shows Deku’s command over the ever-evolving One for All and his rapport with the soft-spoken En, the Sixth User of OFA. Tetsuya Kakihara continues to deliver an apt performance as En. All five of Deku’s quirks have been displayed in this episode.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 shows Deku’s mastery over Smokescreen and Danger Sense, Tartarus Escapees arc commences

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 is titled “Full Power!!”.

In the previous episode, Deku conferred with the vestiges of OFA and stood firm on his desire to help the child he saw inside Shigaraki. Impressed, Nana Shimura and other Users vowed to help him, especially the Fourth User Hikage Shinomori. After he woke up, Deku left letters for each of his Class 1-A classmates, revealing the origin of OFA. Later, Uraraka stated that Deku left UA in April.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19: The return of Muscular

Yo Shindo in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 begins with the two Ketsubutsu students Yo Shindo and Tatami Nakagame patrolling a desolate area. They aim to convince a group of hostile civilians to abandon their makeshift den and relocate to the grounds of the Ketsubutsu High School, which have been fortified as a refugee camp/safe house.

The two students are harshly rejected since the people have lost all faith in the heroes’ ability to keep them safe. As they return, they are alerted about the presence of a villain, who turns out to be Muscular. He attacks Shindo, whose Quirk is insufficient to put up a solid defense.

But before he can fatally injure the student, Deku arrives in a flurry of smokescreen at the scene. He rescues Shindo and leaves him in Nakagame’s care before confronting Muscular with a combination of Danger Sense, Float, Smokescreen, and BlackWhip.

The vestige of the Sixth User, En, appears beside Deku to warn him that he has used too much smoke and that the enemy can use that against him. He advises the boy to look beyond his respect for all quirks so that he can treat them like the tools they are.

Deku's victory over Muscular (Image via Studio Bones)

Meanwhile, Muscular unplanned use of his quirks overworks his muscles. Deku ruminates on his previous encounter with Muscular and uses his full cowl in between the villain’s muscle fibers. After defeating Muscular, Deku leaves him in front of a prison and returns to where All Might has been waiting for him.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19: The team-up

Deku reports to All Might (Image via Studio Bones)

He reports the incidents and he immediately takes off when he senses another danger. All Might relays the incident to Hawks, who is fighting the escaped villains with Endeavor and Best Jeanist. Hawks reminds him that the decision to isolate Midoriya was prudent given the importance of One for All.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 shows through a flashback that All Might and Deku confessed everything to a Worried Inko Midoriya before the boy decided to leave UA. All Might, drowning in the guilt of not being able to protect his ward, followed him. The top three Pro Heroes also teamed up with them to fight Shigaraki and AFO and to round up the escaped villains. Back in the present, Hawks reminds All Might that he can only support his ward during this trying part of his life.

Analysis

The civilians lost faith in the heroes (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 implies that every hero training academy has been turned into a safe house and is actively trying to relocate the civilians there despite the mistrust towards the heroes being at a record high. While the civilians seem to distrust heroes, they seem to retain their empathy and consideration for the hero students.

Muscular is one of many villains who have been freed by AFO who hold grudges towards the heroes. Muscular said that he doesn’t know the whereabouts of AFO or Shiogaraki, but it appears that they have left him with the instruction to cause chaos. Hawks, Endeavor, and Best Jeanist are trying to capture other such escapees.

Deku using Smokescreen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 (Image via Studio Bones)

The specifics of their collaboration with Midoriya are unclear, but none of them seem pleased to have endangered a student. According to the doctors, OFA is reinforcing Deku’s body from within, so the quirks will damage him less and less as time progresses. However, his older wounds are getting worse.

Deku’s fight against Muscular shows that he is starting to understand and combine his quirks much better. According to En, the quirks of OFA have manifested in their strongest form in the Ninth user, and thus Deku should have a harder time taming them. All might seems to be suffering under the guilt of being useless.

Deku and Inko at the hospital from All Might's POV (Image via Studio Bones)

Although he has sourced the Mid-Gauntlets from America to provide support for Deku’s new costume and is keeping by his side to arrange anything the boy may need, it appears the Toshinori’s idea of helping has narrowed down what he is capable of doing on the field. This mentality has affected Midoriya as well, and it’s hard to say at this point who between the teacher and the student is influencing the other more.

Final thoughts

Muscular in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 marks the return of one of the most popular villains and signals that more such returns can be expected. The Dark Hero arc is an exploration of Deku and All Might’s philosophies of heroism, and at this moment both are failing to strive towards the more healthy and rounded ideals that they individually represent amongst their respective peers. Hopefully, both of them will soon be rescued from this downward spiral.

