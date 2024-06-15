My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7: Toga confesses to Deku while Dabi vs. Shoto begins

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7, titled Inflation, aired on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. This episode shows Deku’s confrontation with Himiko Toga as she confesses her feelings to Deku during their exchange.

Bakugo and others struggle against Shigaraki’s new growth ability while Aizawa instructs Deku to independently reach the Coffin in the Sky. As Deku leaves Okuto Island, Tsuyu and Ochako stay behind to stop Toga. Meanwhile, Shoto faces Dabi.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 sees Toga confess her love to Deku during their faceoff

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 opening events: The heroes' plan is explained as Shigaraki’s growth ability overwhelms the heroes

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 begins with a flashback of All Might discussing their final war plans with trusted police force members. All Might outlines their divide-and-conquer strategy based on Shigaraki’s combat record from his battle with Star and Stripe and the strength of All For One and other League members.

He reveals which heroes will face which villains and at which locations and explains how Troy’s system and Shindo and Monoma’s quirks will facilitate these matchups. Following the briefing on their plan to operate at eight locations simultaneously, the narrative shifts to the Coffin in the Sky, where Bakugo and others face Shigaraki.

Shigaraki reveals a new ability, striking Mirko. Bakugo reveals they have no intel on this new power. Shigaraki expresses disappointment in Aizawa as his growth ability goes wild, affecting everything nearby. Monoma confirms that Erasure is still active. Shigaraki explains that this isn’t a quirk but simply physical growth due to his body adapting to the evolving quirks.

Bakugo and Mirko (Image via Bones)

He suggests this represents the future of quirk society, aligning with the quirk-singularity doomsday theory proposed by Kyudai Garaki. Mirko suggests teaming up with Bakugo to face Shigaraki, who advises her to stop charging at him head-on. Aizawa contacts Deku to learn about his current location.

Deku requests to be warped to their location, but Monoma would need to deactivate Decay for 10 seconds to do so. Understanding the risk, as all of Shigaraki’s extended hands can activate Decay, they decide it’s too dangerous to deactivate Erasure even for a moment. Aizawa instructs Deku to reach their location on his own while they continue to fend off Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7: Deku takes off to face Shigaraki as Ochako and Tsuyu confront Toga

Deku vs. Toga (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 switches focus to Okuto Island, where Deku, Ochako, and Tsuyu confront Himiko Toga. Meanwhile, Gang Orca and his group face a Nomu, and some escaped convicts. Deku informs Ochako about the situation just as Toga strikes him, but Deku dodges. Toga asks Deku to stay, and he wonders why her attack didn’t trigger Danger Sense.

When he asks what she wants, Toga confesses her love for him and asks him to be her lover. Deku and Ochako realize she uses her pure affection to harm others. Toga explains that Deku reminds her of her first crush, and she wants to become him out of love. As a second wave of Nomu attack strikes, Toga uses the chaos to hide.

Deku prepares for her attack, telling her he understands her desire to emulate those she loves but not her urge to hurt them. Disappointed, Toga says he’s like everyone else and doesn’t understand her, leading her to fight seriously as she loses faith in the heroes.

Toga attacks Deku, but Ochako intervenes and gets stabbed. Tsuyu joins in, striking Toga. Ochako and Tsuyu tell Deku they’ll handle Toga so he can go after Shigaraki.

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7, Deku uses Seventh’s Float and Third’s Fa Jin to rush toward the battlefield against Shigaraki. As he grows impatient and anxious, the Second urges him to calm down, warning that anxiety is clouding his judgment.

Kudo advises against using his quirk, a last-resort option, noting that as OFA grows stronger, the users’ quirks also intensify. Deku should avoid injury before facing Shigaraki. As Deku departs, Toga declares she doesn’t need the heroes, and she and the heroes prepare to fight, with Ochako determined to stop her.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 closing events: Shoto confronts Dabi in Kamino

Dabi in this episode (Image via Bones)

In the closing scenes of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7, the focus shifts to Kamino Ward, where Dabi has incinerated everything with his blue flames, and he and the Nomu have defeated most of the heroes. While Shoto and Endeavor’s three sidekicks confront Dabi, Iida remains outside the fire to avoid damaging his engines.

Shoto declares that he is there to stop him of his own will and asks why Dabi didn’t return home since he was alive. The episode ends with Dabi, Shoto’s older brother, agreeing to explain why he didn’t return and how he transformed from Toya to Dabi.

