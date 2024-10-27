10 Naruto characters who deserve a Cursed Technique

Naruto characters have striking powers, from formidable jutsu to special kekkei genkai. They conquered the shinobi world. However, introducing a Cursed Technique from Jujutsu Kaisen to Naruto characters' powers would have new dimensions with increasing combat abilities and versatility.

Whether playing with shadows, healing with tainted energy, or creating barriers, Cursed Techniques could take these shinobi to the next level. Some Naruto characters are tactics geniuses, others are powerhouses, and with the right curses, they could be more. Here are the ten Naruto characters who deserve a Cursed Technique.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion and spoilers

Madara Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and 8 other Naruto characters who deserve a Cursed Technique

1) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru Nara as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru Nara, one of the brightest and most knowledgeable about shadow techniques, would do well as a Cursed Technique user. Being similar to Ten Shadows wielded by Megumi, through his mastery of offense and defense via shadows, he can get even more intensity while throwing and intercepting attacks.

With his tactical mind, Shikamaru could trap, immobilize, or accurately attack opponents through cursed energy. His analytical nature would maximize the potential of such a technique. Shikamaru is one of the Naruto characters who deserve a Cursed Technique.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha is a battle genius who remains highly skilled in the application of genjutsu. He is the perfect candidate for a technique that manipulates illusions and seamlessly integrates with his Sharingan, thereby blurring and distinguishing reality from illusion only by thin lines.

A strategic mind will have maximum usage of the power of a Cursed Technique, so his already frightening skills will become nearly impossible to halt. With this kind of power, Itachi can control the sense of his enemies in any fitful manner, making him one of the Naruto characters who should have a Cursed Technique.

3) Gaara

Gaara as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Cursed Technique would give Gaara mastery at a high level, enhancing his control over the sand that contains cursed energy. It would make his sands more lethal, breakthrough robust defenses, and neutralize incoming attacks.

A Cursed Technique may augment his defensive strength, and the sand shield would be impenetrable. A combination of both skills combined with the power of cursed energy would put Gaara even more on a different level in offense and defense altogether, placing him among the Naruto characters who should have Cursed Technique.

4) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze's spectacular speed and mastery of space-time jutsu make him one of the Naruto characters who deserve a Cursed Technique. A technique like Gojo's Limitless, manipulating distances and controlling space, would put Minato's Flying Raijin to levels the imagination cannot touch, allowing him to warp reality.

This would make his teleportation more precise and grant him mastery over the battlefield nobody else could match. Such powers would fuel the growth of Minato's mind and combat skills.

5) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha's dominance and versatility in various jutsu give him an edge. A reality or gravity manipulation Cursed Technique would be an excellent complement to Madara Uchiha's powers, things that could dominate the battlefield and amplify the destructive potential of the technique.

This technique would have catastrophic consequences, for example, changing the geography or incapacitating enemies, reflexing strategic mind and fighting skills. Through a Cursed Technique, Madara would further solidify his position in the list of the strongest Naruto characters in history.

6) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake is popular for his strategic mind, diversifying his skill set and making him a powerful ninja. A Cursed Technique that would let him copy and contrast the other techniques would be perfect for his type of Sharingan eye as it adds to his effectiveness in combat.

This technique could also provide him with unique offensive and defensive options, thereby adapting Kakashi to every situation on the battlefield. His experience and tactical abilities would allow him to utilize a Cursed Technique to its full potential. This places Kakashi among the Naruto characters who deserve the Cursed Technique.

7) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki, with her godly powers and dominance over chakra, could best apply a Curse Technique related to natural disasters or reality manipulation. Such a technique could significantly improve her ability to reshape the battlefield to tragic effects that would shatter opponents' abilities.

Her already-existing ability enables her to manipulate dimensions, and the amplification of the Cursed Technique would complement her powers and reinforce her as one of the most powerful beings in the series. This makes the final villain of the story one of the deserving Naruto characters for the Curse Technique.

8) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura Haruno would make a great user of a Reverse Cursed Technique due to her mastery of medical ninjutsu. With such an ability, Sakura could enhance her excellent healing skills. She would almost instantly recover from injuries and heal others more effectively.

In addition, the malignant energy would also enhance her attacks to make her physical hits even more lethal during combat. This aspect of offense and defense would make her an even more efficient fighter, making her one of the Naruto characters a deserving candidate for the Cursed Technique.

9) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji Hyuga's Byakugan gives him a near-perfect vision, allowing him to see one's chakra points and predict the movements of his opponent to an incredible degree. This ability, enhanced by the power to see cursed energy pathways with a Cursed Technique, will make him a complete fighter.

This would imply that Neji could disrupt any form of chakra and even broken energy created by curses, giving him another limelight that would beat his opponents from both the Naruto characters and jujutsu worlds.

10) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru's obsessions and experimentation with forbidden techniques make him suitable for a Cursed Technique that manipulates life forces. With such a technique, Orochimaru will be able to grow closer to being capable of regenerating and, with the potential to increase his advantage by stealing away the life energy of others, making it more difficult to kill him.

With scientific knowledge combined with a ruthless character, he would realize the full capability of cursed energy and, consequently, bring about more deadly and unpredictable attacks. This makes him one of the Naruto characters who should have a Cursed Technique.

Final thoughts

Many Naruto characters would greatly benefit from having a Cursed Technique. Examples include Shikamaru Nara, Itachi Uchiha, and Orochimaru, whose skills would take complexity to new levels and make it quite intricate in offenses and defenses.

Already renowned for their potent jutsu, characters like Minato Namikaze and Gaara could potentially build on this strength by amplifying them through cursed energy. Whether by enhancing physical power, tactical advantages, or manipulating reality, these shinobi would be all the more effective.

