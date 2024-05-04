10 powerful Naruto characters that War Arc Kakashi can beat for sure

A true icon of the Naruto franchise, Kakashi Hatake eventually became powerful enough to fend off Kaguya Otsutsuki. Even before this event, Kakashi was already an elite fighter. Suggested as Hokage long before the Fourth Ninja War's outbreak, he played a major role in the conflict, showcasing impressive capabilities.

Kakashi fully mastered Kamui, becoming able to instantly warp anything into another dimension, including huge volumes or fast-moving targets. He also learned how to teleport himself and increased his chakra to the point where he could use his Mangekyo Sharingan several times consecutively.

Even Madara Uchiha praised Kakashi's eye powers. This thread will list ten strong Naruto characters whom War Arc Kakashi would beat, thoroughly analyzing every matchup.

Ten fights that Kakashi can win as of Naruto's Fourth Ninja War, explained in detail

10) Kakashi vs Tsunade

War Arc Kakashi vs Tsunade (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Kakashi is much faster and more agile than Tsunade. He can also use his Sharingan to foresee her powerful but rather predictable physical strikes. Tricking Tsunade with a Shadow Clone or a Lightning Release Shadow Clone would be another relatively easy option for Kakashi, given that he was able to deceive even fighters of Itachi and Pain's caliber.

With his superior versatility and speed, Kakashi would flank Tsunade. After dodging her blows, he would hit her with deadly techniques such as Lightning Cutter or Lightning Transmission. Of course, not even Tsunade can survive being chopped into pieces or having her head cut off.

Kakashi would not even need his Mangekyo Sharingan to win this fight. If he used it, the victory would be even easier, as there's nothing Tsunade can do against Kamui.

9) Kakashi vs Kakuzu

War Arc Kakashi vs Kakuzu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Long before the Fourth Ninja War, Kakashi had a hard time fighting against Kakuzu. However, on that occasion, Kakashi had to fend off both Kakuzu and Hidan simultaneously, while also having to protect the members of Team 10. This caused him to waste his energies.

It was stated that, if Naruto and the other reinforcements hadn't come, Kakashi would have used his Mangekyo Sharingan to settle the score, warping Kakuzu in the other dimension.

As of the War Arc, Kakashi would win this fight with relative ease. Now strong enough to contend with multiple V2 Tailed Beast Mode jinchuriki at the same time, Kakashi would handle Kakuzu's various "hearts." Kakashi fully mastered Kamui, which implies that he could use it to take out Kakuzu and his hearts in a few instants.

8) Kakashi vs Deidara

War Arc Kakashi vs Deidara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A shinobi capable of beating Gaara even if they fought in the desert, defeating the Three Tails, and pressuring a Cursed Seal-enhanced Sasuke, Deidara faced Kakashi at the start of Naruto Shippuden. At the time, Kakashi wasn't as skilled with the Mangekyo Sharingan as he became later in the series.

Nevertheless, Deidara couldn't avoid being caught in the Kamui's space-time barrier. Luckily for Deidara, Kakashi was slightly inaccurate, as he took out the Akatsuki's right arm instead of his head. As of the War Arc, Kakashi's mastery would enable him to flawlessly warp Deidara's body away.

Kakashi would win this fight even without using the Mangekyo. His basic Sharingan would allow him to notice that Deidara's moves are Earth Release techniques, which he can overwhelm with his Lightning Release. He coud also perform Kamui to teleport behind Deidara and strike him with the Lightning Cutter.

7) Kakashi vs Onoki

War Arc Kakashi vs Onoki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Onoki was declared by Madara to be the mightiest of the Five Kage. Still, during the War Arc, Kakashi was on a different level. The expert Tsuchikage's Earth Release would lose against Kakashi's Lightning Release, which has a significant elemental advantage.

The Tsuchikage's Dust Release is devastating, but Kakashi is fast enough to dodge it most times. If needed, he could use Kamui to warp away the incoming beam, or to teleport himself out of danger. In a long range battle, Kakashi would surely win, as he can perform Kamui faster than how Onoki can unleash his Dust Release.

Onoki can fly, but his speed is the same as Deidara, who couldn't avoid being caught even by the unmastered version of Kamui. With his War Arc level of mastery of the Mangekyo Sharingan, Kakashi would leave Onoki no chance, warping him away as soon as he tries to fly out of range.

6) Kakashi vs Orochimaru

War Arc Kakashi vs Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

During Naruto's Part I, Orochimaru was clearly stronger than Kakashi. By the time of Part II, also known as Naruto Shippuden, Kakashi's Mangekyo Sharingan allowed him to reach and surpass Orochimaru. As of the War Arc, the "Copy Ninja" became much stronger than the fearsome villain.

Being able to detach, reconnect, and stretch himself, as well as shed his body like a snake, Orochimaru can easily survive being chopped by Kakashi's Lightning Release techniques. Then again, Kakashi can cut through any snake, and employ his Shadow Clone tactics to screw Orochimaru's attempts to hit him with the Sword of Kusanagi.

Kakashi would win the battle by using Kamui to warp away Orochimaru's entire body. The villain would be instantly teleported into another dimension, a move in front of which his regenerative abilities would be useless. Even if Orochimaru used the Yamata no Jutsu, Kakashi would just perform Kamui on the giant serpent, as he did against the even larger Gedo Mazo.

5) Kakashi vs Jiraiya

War Arc Kakashi vs Jiraiya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

By the time of the War Arc, Kakashi notably surpassed each of the Three Legendary Ninjas, including Jiraiya. He was able to fend off multiple Tailed Beast-enhanced jinchuriki, so Jiraiya's toad summons wouldn't be a problem for him. Kakashi would beat them with lethal techniques, such as Lightning Transmission, or use Sharingan genjutsu.

Most of Jiraiya's techniques, Kakashi can either copy with the Sharingan or counter them with his own. He proved to be fast enough to keep up with Minato and Sixth Gate Guy, as well as Obito, whose quickness was relative to Nine Tails Chakra Mode Naruto's.

Given his superior speed, plus the Sharingan precognition and the Lightning Cutter's lethality, Kakashi would murder Jiraiya in close quarter combat. If Jiraiya used his Sage Mode, the fight would be more balanced. However, Kakashi would still win, employing his own trump card, the Mangekyo Sharingan's Kamui, to instantly take out Jiraiya.

4) Kakashi vs Itachi

War Arc Kakashi vs Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

As of the War Arc, there's little doubt that Kakashi surpassed even the formidable Itachi Uchiha. When they fought in Part 1, Itachi immediately went for Tsukuyomi, implying that no lesser genjutsu would have worked. He wouldn't have used the Mangekyo Sharingan, deliberately ruining his eyesight, otherwise.

During the war, Kakashi proved that his Sharingan is strong enough to fight a genjutsu battle on par with Obito, whose visual illusions were particularly powerful. Only Tsukuyomi can potentially work on Kakashi, but the latter is well aware of that, and would never look into Itachi's eyes.

Kakashi's Kamui beats Amaterasu at speed, and can warp away the flames if needed. Itachi has no knowledge of Kakashi's space-time jutsu, while the latter knows everything about the Uchiha's Mangekyo. Knowledge is power, and Kakashi would capitalize on it, especially as his Kamui is a faster and more effective jutsu.

Strange but true, Kakashi also has better stamina. He can use the Mangekyo Sharingan more than Itachi, who is sick and nearly blind, could sustain his own. Besides, Itachi's Susanoo can't do much, as Kakashi can perform Kamui to remove it entirely, or to warp away the Uchiha within it.

3) Kakashi vs Sasuke (Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan)

War Arc Kakashi vs Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

With the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, Sasuke clearly beats his former teacher at raw power. Still, Kakashi's is a more efficient fighter, as his Kamui can neutralize Sasuke's Amaterasu and Susanoo arrows, and works faster than either techniques. If both go for the kill, Kakashi will outspeed Sasuke.

Even Sasuke's Blaze Release would serve little, as Kakashi can simply teleport away its flames. With regards to movements and reflexes, they are comparable, as Sasuke's superior dojutsu gives him greater precognition, while Kakashi is naturally swifter. The "Copy Ninja" is also smarter.

Kamui worked perfectly even on Madara's Truth-Seeking Balls, which nullify any ninjutsu upon contact. Hence, Sasuke's Susanoo, that doesn't even have such special properties, can't hope to block it. Sasuke has far greater stamina and destructive power, but that wouldn't help as he can't stop Kakashi's Kamui, a well-timed usage of which would decide the fight.

2) Kakashi vs Minato

War Arc Kakashi vs Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

By the time of the war, Kakashi's reflexes and movement speed became comparable to Minato's, as they reacted at the same pace to intercept Black Zetsu. The Flying Thunder God makes Minato faster, but Kakashi can defend himself exploiting his quickness and versatillity, as well as the previous knowledge over Minato's jutsu.

He can also use Kamui to warp away any marked kunai. Minato's Flying Thunder God is much less chakra-draining than Kamui, but requires him to land a marked kunai close to the enemy, or to touch him with the seal.

Kakashi was able to teleport a Rasengan kicked at him by Ten Tails jinchuriki Madara before being damaged, even though it was already making physical contact with his body. Instead, Minato couldn't make in time to use the Flying Thunder God against Madara.

Kakashi could warp the entire body of a Naruto clone at such speed that Obito couldn't even notice, and accurately teleport away a human head-sized Rasengan in the middle of a super-fast clash between Obito and Nine Tails Chakra Mode Naruto. Kakashi instantly warped a limb of the gigantic Gedo Mazo, with Minato unable to tell what had happened.

1) Kakashi vs Nagato

War Arc Kakashi vs Nagato (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Undoubtedly, Kakashi would end up overwhelmed by Nagato's fearsome Rinnegan. Or rather, that's what would happen if he weren't a masterful user of Kamui, a dojutsu that even the Rinnegan can't stop.

The Rinnegan's Preta Path can't absorb Kamui, as the space-time barrier is not composed of chakra. The jutsu is triggered by chakra, but its end product is a wormhole, not something like a Rasengan.

Being immaterial, Kamui also can't be repelled with Shinra Tensei. It's clear that Kamui can't be blocked in any way, given that it worked fine even on Madara's Truth-Seeking Balls.

Even Chibaku Tensei would be useless, as Kakashi can warp away Nagato before the latter can complete this move. Well aware of his foe's superior raw power, Kakashi would use his Mangekyo Sharingan to end the fight before it becomes too difficult. Unless Nagato uses a full-power Shinra Tensei right off the bat, Kakashi would anticipate him.

War Arc Kakashi is a powerhouse in Naruto

War Arc Kakashi's feats are exceptional (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

By the time of the war, Kakashi's combat effectiveness skyrocketed, as he mastered the Mangekyo Sharingan and increased his chakra. He beat at least four of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist on his own, and later dashed to another battlefield to save Naruto.

In the ensuing fight, Kakashi displayed speed high enough to keep up with Obito, Sixth Gate Guy, and Nine Tails Chakra Mode Naruto. He used many powerful Lightning Release techniques, and even beat Obito in a battle of quickness and timing with the Mangekyo Sharingan's space-time jutsu.

Kakashi showed the ability to perform Kamui instantly and use it many times consecutively. In a scenario free from plot constrictions, his mastery of this jutsu, which ignores durability and can't be stopped in any way, would allow him to beat almost any Naruto character.

Upon obtaining Obito's complete Mangekyo Sharingan abilities and Six Paths chakra, Kakashi made it clear that Kamui is a unparalleled jutsu. During the battle against Kaguya, he showcased flawless defense and unstoppable offense, temporarily surpassing even Naruto and Sasuke.

