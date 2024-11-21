10 Naruto characters who deserve the hate Sakura gets more than she does

Naruto characters have always aroused immense emotions in fans, and debates often revolve around who deserves praise or criticism. Among these discussions, Sakura Haruno often receives disproportionate hatred for the little she did or didn't do in the series.

However, the following characters stand out in these characters whose activities, choices, or conduct arguably merit more criticism than Sakura ever did. From questionable decisions to blatant betrayals, these Naruto characters have done far worse than receive hate from fans.

While Sakura's flaws may not be inconsequential in the grand scheme, they don't hold a candle to some of the miserable choices the other Naruto characters have made. Here are ten Naruto characters who deserve the hate Sakura gets more than she does.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion.

Orochimaru, Sasuke Uchiha, and 8 other Naruto characters who deserve the hate Sakura gets more than she does

1) ⁠Sasuke Uchiha

⁠Sasuke Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha's actions in Naruto include abandoning comrades, forming alliances with enemies, and trying to kill those who cared for him the most, such as Naruto and Sakura. Pursuing revenge meant that he caused numerous lives to be lost or destroyed and continued to disregard people who cared about him.

Although he ultimately redeems himself, the chaos and suffering he inflicted on those around him outweigh much of the negative comments made against other characters. Sasuke is one of the Naruto characters who deserve the hate Sakura gets more than she does.

2) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru's actions are nothing less than reprehensible. Thus, he ranks among the most hated series antagonists. From experimenting with children to creating an army of cursed seal users, he is merciless to human life.

He orchestrated a plan to blow up the Hidden Leaf Village and was also instrumental in the death of Hiruzen Sarutobi. His manipulation of Sasuke and countless others for his twisted goals further outlines the character deserving immense criticism, making Orochimaru one of the Naruto characters who deserve more hate than Sakura.

3) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo Shimura's manipulative and power-hungry nature makes him deserving of such criticism. He planned and carried out several morally reprehensible acts, including participation in the Uchiha Clan Massacre, for which he exploited Itachi's sense of loyalty to the village for his own advantage.

Danzo had also collected all the Sharingan eyes from the dead Uchiha, disrespecting their memories to grow strong. His dirty tactics, disdain for human life, and thirst for power bring terrible damage to Konoha and its people. All this makes Danzo Shimura one of the Naruto characters who should get hated more than Sakura.

4) Hidan

Hidan as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hidan's sadism and unrelenting need for violence make him one of the most cruel Naruto characters. Being a member of the Akatsuki, he enjoys causing pain and destruction, most notably the cold-blooded murder of Asuma Sarutobi and mocking the death.

His loyalty to Jashin and horrific rituals show no respect for human life, unlike others who have terrible backstories or motivations, Hidan acts purely out of bloodlust and warped devotion.

5) ⁠Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto Yakushi as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto Yakushi manipulated thousands of lives for his own benefit and conducted experiments on others in his pursuit of power. With Orochimaru, he committed horrific acts, including the revival of deceased ninjas during the Fourth Great Ninja War, and forced their loved ones to face them in battle.

Kabuto's readiness to act as a trigger for mass suffering and anarchy makes his offenses much worse. His ruthless ambition and disregard for human life call for the sternest criticism, making him one of the Naruto characters who deserves more hate than Sakura.

6) Ino Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ino Yamanaka often acted selfishly and was not very profound, especially in her rivalry with Sakura, where she forgot the aspects of being a friend. Her focus was on appearances, and belittling others on occasion for her own good was often shown as close-minded and vain.

As a skilled shinobi and a good friend, she still offered redeeming qualities, but some of the earlier actions, such as using her clan's mind control techniques in questionable ways, seemed manipulative. This makes Ino one of the Naruto characters who deserve the hate Sakura gets more than she does.

7) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba Inuzuka as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kiba Inuzuka is often overlooked for his arrogance and the self-assured underestimation of people. Despite his great team bond with Akamaru, his abilities aren't prominent in decisive battles, as he often relies on brute strength rather than strategy.

Earlier in the story, Kiba's tendency to belittle teammates makes him even less likable. His overconfidence and the fact that he did not progress much compared to other characters make him more worthy of criticism.

8) Tayuya

Tayuya as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Being one of Orochimaru's Sound Four members, Tayuya openly supported a dangerous and malicious agenda. She mocked and deprecated her teammates, especially when things did not go her way, leaving little to speak of her loyalty or sense of teamwork.

Her heartless and arrogant treatment of those she perceived as weaker than herself makes her one of the Naruto characters much more deserving of criticism than Sakura.

9) Sakura's Parents

Sakura's Parents as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura's parents are rather conveniently ignored in terms of criticism despite their role in shaping her character. They do not provide emotional support or involvement in her life, especially given her insecurities and the pressure she faces.

Despite her constant setbacks, there is rarely any guidance or encouragement from them, and their cold nature starkly contrasts with better parent-child relationships within the series.

This lack of nurturing and attention towards their daughter places them among the Naruto characters, who should get hated instead of Sakura.

10) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiruzen Sarutobi, although considered the God of Shinobi, never resolves big problems in his term as Hokage. This indecisiveness proved a fertile ground for Orochimaru to thrive, and letting these threats fester is blamed more on his unwillingness to increase the desperate measures of defense that led to unnecessary sacrifices.

He also didn't prevent the mistreatment given to Naruto and made the sacrifice of the Fourth Hokage look void. His leadership, though good-meaning, lacked bold decisions that would have shielded the village and its future. This makes Hiruzen Sarutobi one of the Naruto characters who deserve more hate than Sakura.

Final thoughts

Many Naruto characters have done questionable things or acted in ways that certainly deserve far more than the criticism Sakura received in the story. Characters like Sasuke Uchiha, who betrayed his comrades for revenge, or Orochimaru, who experimented on children and murdered innocent people.

Danzo Shimura and Kabuto Yakushi manipulated and betrayed other people for power. Even not so extreme, Ino Yamanaka and Kiba Inuzuka were sometimes arrogant or selfish.

