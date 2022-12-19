Naruto, One Piece, Jigokuraku, Spy x Family, and more: All major announcements at Jump Festa 2023

With its conclusion on Sunday, December 18, Jump Festa 2023 brought some exciting news for the coming year. A number of series were given the floor to present, and they did not disappoint.

Mega anime like Naruto, One Piece, and Spy x Family revealed information about their next step. Meanwhile, manga series such as Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku finally announced that it will get adapted into anime.

Naruto, One Piece, Spy x Family, and others revealed stirring information at Jump Festa 2023

Black Clover

Jump Festa 2023 began with Black Clover releasing a trailer for the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie, set for a March 2023 release. The new cast members were also announced.

The upcoming movie will be a prequel to the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc. Meanwhile, Asta and the crew are yet to face the Dark Triad. The former Magic Emperors will also make an appearance, as their return is set to spark an all-out battle across the kingdom.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Up next was Jujutsu Kaisen. Studio MAPPA first announced Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on February 13, 2022, and revealed a key visual featuring Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieri as Jujutsu High students. For the much-awaited bit, character previews for the highly anticipated second season were announced.

For Jump Festa 2023, mangaka Gege Akutami penned a note to fans, which hinted that the series might end in about a year. There was also a Q&A panel with voice actors of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki), Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura), and Mahito (Nobunaga Shimazaki).

Boruto and Naruto

The second to last stage was Naruto and Boruto. The announcements from these two anime were highly anticipated at Jump Festa 2023 but left fans sinking back and sighing in their seats.

At the event, a global character popularity poll called Narutop99 was announced. In this poll, fans from around the world can vote for their favorite characters, and Masashi Kishimoto will draw a short manga based on the number one character.

There will be a music concert in 2023 titled Naruto the Live, featuring FLOW, Kana-Boon, and others. Jump Festa 2023 also announced the opening of Naruto the Gallery, located in Akihabara, Tokyo, and will open from October 10, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

The announcement of a Sasuke Retsuden anime adaptation was the most exciting part of the stage. In January, the Boruto anime will air an arc based on Sasuke's Story: The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust.

Following Naruto's stage, many were disappointed as they expected a reboot of the original, given how many teasers have surfaced. They were expecting some continuation or addition to Naruto but came away empty-handed.

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia was given the spotlight on day 1 of the Jump Super Stage. Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi said in a message that he was still determining when the manga would end. Hence, no set date was provided at Jump Festa 2023.

The event featured the cover of volume 36, Two Flashfires. The Super Stage also witnessed cast members remind the audience of the next My Hero Academia stage production, The "Ultra" Stage: Saikou no Hero (The Best Hero), which will run on the following dates and cities:

April 29 to May 7 - Tokyo

May 12 to 14 - Kobe

May 19 to 21 - Tokyo

Bleach

After a long absence, creator Tite Kubo made an appearance at Jump Festa 2023 for the Bleach Super Stage. He revealed some of his creative processes and how much material was adapted or left out.

It was also revealed that an hour-long episode would be released to mark the end of part 1. The special will drop on December 26, 2022, and will combine episodes 12 and 13 of the anime. It will also feature Ichigo's past. However, before that, it was confirmed that Bleach TYBW episode 11 would air on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 12 am JST.

Moreover, a new official poster for this special episode was shared for the first time at Jump Festa 2023, where Ichigo was seen holding Zangetsu. Isshin and Masaki were also featured in the Shinigami and Quincy colors of black and white in the background.

Spy x Family

Spy x Family ushered in Day 2 at Jump Festa 2023. After a Q&A session and live dubbing of a couple of scenes, the second season's announcement from Tatsuya Endo's series floored everyone. The voice actors also shared that they were in shock since they were only informed of season 2 just a week before the finale of season 1.

Following this exciting news, Spy x Family announced a live-action musical set to be performed at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo from March 8 to March 29, 2023.

Next, two collaborations were announced: a fully immersive Twilight spy experience in Universal Studios Japan, starting from February 17, 2023, and a second with Aeon Mall selling exclusive merchandise.

Mangaka Tatsuya Endo emerged on stage for the panel's final few moments, sketching an illustration of Anya and Bond thanking everyone for tuning in to the Super Stage.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Coming in second, Demon Slayer's Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage was not one to be outdone. To begin with, season 3 of the series, i.e., the adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc, will drop in April of 2023. The first episode was announced to have an hour-long runtime.

There will also be a theatrical screening of the Entertainment District Arc episodes 10-11 and the first episode of the third season, set to air starting February 2023 in over 80 countries worldwide.

As seen in the Twitter post above, the Demon Slayer announced that two million special 20-page brochures featuring the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji and Upper Moon Demons have been arranged for visitors to attend the world-tour screenings. Lastly, it was announced that volume 3 of the spin-off, Kimestsu Academy manga, is now on sale.

Dr. Stone

Believed to be in limbo, Dr. Stone re-emerged at Jump Festa 2023 and was a very welcome surprise. The trailer played at the event was for the new installment of the franchise, titled New World.

A new character, Francois, Nanami Ryuusi's butler pre-petrification, is coming to the series. Also announced was an advanced show scheduled for March 12, 2023, where following the TV special Dr. Stone: Ryuusui, the first episode of Dr. Stone: New World will be screened.

Chainsaw Man

Termed as a disappointing showing at Jump Festa 2023, Chainsaw Man had a fair bit of information to reveal. The pages from the next chapter, i.e., chapter 114, were highlighted, and the release date was revealed to be December 21 at 12 am JST. The Chainsaw Man manga volume 13th will go on sale on January 4, 2023.

That aside, there was another major announcement of an anime exhibition that will commence in February 2023. Fans hoping for a Chainsaw Man season 2 announcement were left disappointed as there was no news from this particular panel.

One Piece

To draw the curtain on Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage, One Piece's panel engaged with fans about the new One Piece: Red film and dropped previews for the upcoming manga chapter 1070. The chapter was announced for release on December 26, 2022, at around 12 am JST.

Manga reveals aside, some other announcements were made, including One Piece Odyssey, set for a 2023 release. There is also a Hollywood live-action series in the making, currently in the story's finale stage.

Another big reveal at One Piece's panel was that someone would die. At least, that is what the fan theory, considering Mangaka Eiichiro Oda's cryptic letter and the statement read out by Luffy's VA, stated.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

At Jump Festa 2023's Jump Studio Neo, the excitement continued as it was announced that Yuki Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku would receive an anime adaptation. The manga began in January 2018 and concluded in January 2021.

Studio MAPPA is taking up the project, and an expected release of April 2023 was announced, making it part of the Spring 2023 lineup, along with other popular shows like Demon Slayer season 3.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

To round off Jump Festa 2023, the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime was announced and slated for an April 2023 release. The new PV was also released and showed fans how Mash was around his friends from Easton Magic Academy.

A new key visual for Mashle: Magic and Muscles was also released. It features the main characters from the anime - Mash Burnedead, Lance Crown, Dot Barrett, Finn Ames, and Lemon Irvine.

