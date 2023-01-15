Boruto anime’s new opening theme shows glimpses of Eida and Code

While Boruto is currently running through the Sasuke Retsuden Arc, which so far has covered Episode 282, the anime is clearly gearing up to return to its manga source as was observed through glimpses of Code and Eida, two of the central characters to feature in the Code Arc which will follow soon.

Being an adaptation of the Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust novel, the Sasuke Retsuden Arc is one that focuses centrally on the Land of Redaku, an entirely remote and cut-off land which is first briefly mentioned in Kakashi Retsuden. While the arc’s central character is obviously Sasuke, it also sheds light on Zansūru and Gigi, characters exclusive to this arc. While this arc will certainly be very action-packed, fans are dying to revisit the manga and have it animated as soon as possible.

Boruto: What happened during the Kawaki Arc?

Kawaki is introduced for the first time in the Kawaki Arc (Image via Pierrot Studios)

For the entire fandom, Boruto diverged from the manga ever since Episode 219, the conclusion of the Kawaki Arc. Several major events occur within this arc including Kawaki’s introduction, Isshiki Otsutsuki’s revival, and his subsequent fight with Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki.

While things look extremely grim for the protagonists owing to Isshiki’s vastly superior power, Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Fox offers his Jinchuriki assistance by activating Baryon Mode, a self-sacrificial transformation that uses Kurama’s life force as fuel. Through Naruto and Kawaki’s efforts, the group is able to defeat Isshiki.

Naruto in Baryon Mode takes on Isshiki (Image via Pierrot Studios)

However, shortly after Isshiki is defeated, Momoshiki takes over Boruto and proceeds to stab Sasuke’s Rinnegan. He then attempts to approach Kawaki. It is Kawaki’s willingness to put himself on fire that forces Momoshiki to absorb the chakra-fuelled flames, thus allowing Boruto to regain consciousness and break free from Otsutsuki’s control. The group then returns to the Hidden Leaf, much to the relief of Hinata, Sakura, and Sarada.

A Momoshiki-possessed Boruto stabs Sasuke's Rinnegan (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Yet, Amado, the scientist who previously defected to the Hidden Leaf Village, informs the group that they are not out of the waters yet. Code, the remaining Inner member of Kara, will soon emerge as a threat and needs to be quickly dealt with.

Who are Code and Eida?

Code as shown in the anime and manga (Image via Pierrot Studios and Shueisha)

Code is only briefly shown in a few instances of the Kawaki Arc. Yet, in Issshiki’s departing moments, his spirit visits Code and asks him to avenge his death, thus effectively transferring his will to Code. Code, the ever-devout follower of Isshiki, takes up this responsibility and sets out to track down those responsible for Isshiki’s demise.

As described by Amado towards the end of Episode 219 of Boruto, other than Kawaki, Code was the only other individual who survived having the Kāma Seal implanted on himself. Yet, the experiment was not successful as he emerged as a failed vessel and was implanted with the White Kāma Seal. This is a seal that contains all the abilities granted to its user of a regular Kāma Seal but which is unable to resurrect the Otsutsuki in question.

It is due to this experiment that Code’s combat skills exceeded that of Jigen, so much so that Amado had to install several artificial limiters to restrict his power output.

Code is visited by Isshiki's spirit (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Code is depicted as a devout follower of Isshiki. He religiously takes on his legacy and is determined to kill all those who stand in his way. It's evident that Bortuo will have a very tough opponent on hand in the next arc.

On the other hand, Eida is a character who is introduced during the events of the Code Arc. Similar to Code, Eida too was an experiment by Amado and her entire body was modified through scientific ninja tools, resulting in her power far exceeding that of Jigen. Jigen commanded Boro to dispose her of but owing to Eida’s abilities, he was unable to do so and instead put her into stasis.

Eida's ocular power, the Senrigan (Image via Shueisha)

In the Boruto manga, Eida is introduced in Chapter 56 when she is awoken from her stasis by Code, who had been seeking her in order to remove the limitations which were placed on his body by Amado. Eida was already aware of his motivations as she possesses the Senrigan, a unique dōjutsu, which grants her omnipotent vision.

Thus, the Senrigan grants her the ability to project her consciousness in order to view all events occurring at a certain time right up to the point of her birth. Although it has its own limitations, the Senrigan is a dōjutsu that she gains as a result of being infused with Shibai Otsutsuki’s DNA.

Eida describing her second ability to Code (Image via Shueisha)

In the Boruto manga, another remarkable ability Eida has at her disposal is her latent skill of enchanting all those who are in her vicinity. This always-on ability allows her to influence everyone she comes across, who soon become infatuated with her. This ability works irrespective of gender and while it has its own limitations as well, it is this ability that causes her to despise Amado owing to the fact that she is unable to experience true love as all who approach her are seemingly attracted to her impulsively.

In conclusion

Pierrot Studios has done well in foreshadowing Code and Eida in the latest opening theme. It goes without saying that these two characters will play a monumental role in the arc to follow.

