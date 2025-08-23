  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Chainsaw Man Reze movie's runtime disappoints everyone

Chainsaw Man Reze movie's runtime disappoints everyone

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 23, 2025 16:30 GMT
Chainsaw Man Reze movie
Chainsaw Man Reze movie's runtime disappoints everyone (Image via Mappa)

According to recent reports from Studio MAPPA, the eagerly awaited Chainsaw Man Reze movie will officially run for one hour and forty minutes in theaters. Fans who were hoping for a longer feature film to accurately adapt the adored Reze Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga have been talking about this revelation a lot.

Ad

Along with the runtime announcement, the movie's theatrical release dates have been confirmed. Japan will see its premiere on September 19, and the US on October 29.

Chainsaw Man Reze movie faces criticism over compressed storytelling concerns

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Discussions among fans on social media indicate that the 100-minute duration has sparked worries about possible pacing problems and tale compression. Many series fans have voiced concerns that the cherished Reze Arc, which is renowned for its character development and emotional depth, would feel hurried within the allotted time.

An important plot point in the Chainsaw Man Reze movie examines Denji's relationship with the mysterious Reze, whose true identity as the Bomb Devil raises difficult emotional stakes. The fan base is split over Studio MAPPA's choice to cut what many consider a big manga arc into a full-length movie.

Ad

Also read: Does Chainsaw Man's latest twist prove Denji's death? The protagonist's fate, explained

Some claim that the runtime is in line with industry norms for anime theatrical releases, while others maintain that, considering the depth of the source material, the Chainsaw Man Reze movie merits more in-depth analysis. The production crew has insisted that the length selected permits the best possible storytelling without superfluous filler.

Under MAPPA's direction, the Chainsaw Man anime series had attracted both acclaim and criticism for its distinctive animation style and song selections. Following the successful precedent set by other well-known franchises, the studio is reaffirming its commitment to releasing significant story arcs in theaters with this most recent statement.

Ad

Also read: Chainsaw Man bringing back Nuclear weapons highlights a bigger problem about Pochita's powers

An important turning point in Denji's path is the Chainsaw Man Reze movie arc, which introduces themes of trust, treachery, and the intricacy of interpersonal relationships. The October release gives Western fans comparatively easy access to the movie, demonstrating MAPPA's recognition of the Chainsaw Man franchise's worldwide appeal.

After the contentious but financially successful first season, Studio MAPPA's sustained interest in the IP is reflected in the Chainsaw Man Reze Movie. Although the current 100-minute runtime seems to be set for the theatrical presentation, fans may anticipate more promotional materials and possible runtime explanations from Studio MAPPA as the September release date draws near.

Ad

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications