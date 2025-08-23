Chainsaw Man Reze movie's runtime disappoints everyone

According to recent reports from Studio MAPPA, the eagerly awaited Chainsaw Man Reze movie will officially run for one hour and forty minutes in theaters. Fans who were hoping for a longer feature film to accurately adapt the adored Reze Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga have been talking about this revelation a lot. Along with the runtime announcement, the movie's theatrical release dates have been confirmed. Japan will see its premiere on September 19, and the US on October 29.Chainsaw Man Reze movie faces criticism over compressed storytelling concernsDiscussions among fans on social media indicate that the 100-minute duration has sparked worries about possible pacing problems and tale compression. Many series fans have voiced concerns that the cherished Reze Arc, which is renowned for its character development and emotional depth, would feel hurried within the allotted time. An important plot point in the Chainsaw Man Reze movie examines Denji's relationship with the mysterious Reze, whose true identity as the Bomb Devil raises difficult emotional stakes. The fan base is split over Studio MAPPA's choice to cut what many consider a big manga arc into a full-length movie.Also read: Does Chainsaw Man's latest twist prove Denji's death? The protagonist's fate, explainedSome claim that the runtime is in line with industry norms for anime theatrical releases, while others maintain that, considering the depth of the source material, the Chainsaw Man Reze movie merits more in-depth analysis. The production crew has insisted that the length selected permits the best possible storytelling without superfluous filler.Under MAPPA's direction, the Chainsaw Man anime series had attracted both acclaim and criticism for its distinctive animation style and song selections. Following the successful precedent set by other well-known franchises, the studio is reaffirming its commitment to releasing significant story arcs in theaters with this most recent statement.Also read: Chainsaw Man bringing back Nuclear weapons highlights a bigger problem about Pochita's powersAn important turning point in Denji's path is the Chainsaw Man Reze movie arc, which introduces themes of trust, treachery, and the intricacy of interpersonal relationships. The October release gives Western fans comparatively easy access to the movie, demonstrating MAPPA's recognition of the Chainsaw Man franchise's worldwide appeal. After the contentious but financially successful first season, Studio MAPPA's sustained interest in the IP is reflected in the Chainsaw Man Reze Movie. Although the current 100-minute runtime seems to be set for the theatrical presentation, fans may anticipate more promotional materials and possible runtime explanations from Studio MAPPA as the September release date draws near.Also readDenji might be in Limbo in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 (and his meeting with Death Devil proves it)Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals how Nuclear Weapons were brought back (and it's not because of Denji)Pochita's existence might alter the prophecy in Chainsaw Man