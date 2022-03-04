Dragon Ball Super manga finally debuts Ultra Ego Vegeta's official colors

Twitter user and reputable Dragon Ball news source @DbsHype (and their alternative account, @DbsHype1) recently posted Dragon Ball Super colored panels showcasing Ultra Ego Vegeta. Per @DbsHype, Dragon Ball Super’s colored volume 17 was digitally released earlier today and they later posted Ultra Ego Vegeta panels.

Dragon Ball Super’s 17th volume covers chapters 73-76, showcasing Goku and Vegeta’s one-on-one fights versus Granolah, as well as their short-lived combined effort. The volume will end with Monaito appearing on the battlefield, beginning the flashback to his and Granolah’s interaction with Bardock years ago.

Follow along as this article breaks down the Ultra Ego Vegeta versus Granolah fight, as well as further discussing the former’s colors and community reaction.

Dragon Ball Super’s colored manga finally arrives at Granolah's battles

Dragon Ball Super: Ultra Ego Vegeta versus Granolah

Hype @DbsHype DBS Vol. 17 digital colored version releases in 13 hours, that means Ultra Ego Vegeta panels in official colors are coming! DBS Vol. 17 digital colored version releases in 13 hours, that means Ultra Ego Vegeta panels in official colors are coming! https://t.co/IaYQkRc0nn

Dragon Ball Super’s Ultra Ego Vegeta versus Granolah fight formally begins in chapter 75, entitled “God of Destruction Power.” The fight begins with Vegeta charging his Ki, completely overwhelming Granolah in the process before rushing his opponent.

Grabbing him by his collar, Vegeta tells him his head has gotten too big and should be taken down a bit. He then headbutts him, sending him flying back into the ground. Granolah gets up quickly, but he’s already being rushed for another attack by now.

Over the next few pages, the process continues, with Granolah being unable to dodge or land a hit on Vegeta. Eventually, however, he’s able to crash into the Saiyan and catch him by surprise.

This unfortunately doesn’t have the effect intended, as Vegeta looks back up and essentially says the more competitive a battle is, the stronger he gets in this form.

DBHype @DbsHype1 Granolah vs Ultra Ego Vegeta: Official Colored Version Granolah vs Ultra Ego Vegeta: Official Colored Version https://t.co/DNLPzP7tkZ

He then grabs Granolah, tossing him into some nearby buildings. When he eventually comes to a stop, Vegeta is already launching another attack, which successfully connects. He’s launched through several more buildings before coming to a stop, commenting that his opponent is now a totally different fighter.

The two briefly discuss the Gods of Destruction, with Granolah learning of their existence here. Vegeta says he learned the technique from a Destroyer, but drew the innate power out on his own, prompting Granolah to launch a Ki attack in disbelief and rage. The Ki blast, however, is ineffective, as are the ones he subsequently launches.

While being rushed, Granolah activates his shield as a last resort, which holds up to the oncoming attack. The two discuss the differences between this form and Ultra Instinct before Vegeta settles on the name Ultra Ego. He rushes Granolah and is able to break through the latter’s shield this time, once more sending him flying.

DBHype @DbsHype1 Granolah vs Ultra Ego Vegeta: Official Colored Version (2). Granolah vs Ultra Ego Vegeta: Official Colored Version (2). https://t.co/3Bpwl5PcAT

After Monaito appears, the two combatants discuss Planet Vegeta’s fate, with Granolah learning that Frieza had destroyed the planet. This, however, doesn’t appease him to end his quest for vengeance, resuming the fight shortly thereafter. Vegeta takes a direct hit from Granolah, then launches him up in the air with a kick.

After eventually making his way back down, the two have a quick discussion before resuming battle. Granolah launches a building at Vegeta, which the latter effortlessly bisects. Many other buildings begin swarming him, however, landing some hits on the Saiyan.

Injured but not down, he tells Granolah to bring it on. The two go blow-for-blow in the next few scenes, with both finally damaging one another. While saying he can still get stronger, Vegeta is almost hit with a surprise Ki blast, which he just barely dodges.

DBHype @DbsHype1 Granolah vs Ultra Ego Vegeta: Official Colored Version (3). Granolah vs Ultra Ego Vegeta: Official Colored Version (3). https://t.co/C9yKECCTXL

After Granolah teases his opponent, Vegeta launches a barrage of Ki blasts at him. By this point, he’s clearly tired and nearing his limit, even saying his vision is blurring and almost passing out. His opponent, however, still stands tall and focused, preparing an attack to launch.

In a final effort, Vegeta combines all of his Destroyer Ki into an energy ball, similar to a Spirit Bomb. As the ball is launched at Granolah, his left eye turns red too, signifying a power awakening within him. Using two Ki blasts, he intercepts the Destroyer Ki ball, causing a massive explosion felt all over the planet.

In a twist of fate, their fight ends with Vegeta on the ground in disbelief. As Granolah approaches him, he repeats what was said to him earlier, thanking his opponent for drawing this power out of him.

Dragon Ball Super community reacts to Ultra Ego's official colors

Jakeyboiiii 🧡 @Jakeyboiix3 @DbsHype @DbsHype 1 NAH THIS IS FIREEEEE I would've preferred golden eyes but THIS IS DRIPPPPPPPPPPP @DbsHype @DbsHype1 NAH THIS IS FIREEEEE I would've preferred golden eyes but THIS IS DRIPPPPPPPPPPP 🔥

Generally speaking, the Dragon Ball Super community is extremely pleased with Ultra Ego Vegeta’s official colors. A common criticism, amongst those otherwise praising the design, is the missed opportunity to go with yellow irises for the form. This would serve as a thematic parallel to Beerus, who himself has yellow eyes.

SpookyBiscuit3000🎃 @DanielJ58649636 @DbsHype @DbsHype 1 It looks cool! But honestly I think the yellow eyes woulda been wayyy cooler @DbsHype @DbsHype1 It looks cool! But honestly I think the yellow eyes woulda been wayyy cooler

Interestingly enough, some fans are defending the choice of eye color for continuity's sake. One fan particularly references Toppo’s God of Destruction form, where he also had reddish-purple eyes similar to the Ultra Ego form.

Doofers @Doofers_ @DbsHype @DbsHype 1 I like the reddish pink eyes a lot better because of him, it makes sense. @DbsHype @DbsHype1 I like the reddish pink eyes a lot better because of him, it makes sense. https://t.co/PcVTGO9g1D

Others still have a few gripes, with Vegeta’s facial structure in the form being commonly cited. More particularly, the lack of eyebrows when using the form seems to be something many can’t get past.

Muffin Mythos @Muffin_Mythos



Not a bad form by any means, just not my cup of tea. However, still WAYYY better than whatever the heck that Super Dragon Ball Heroes form was. Lmao @DbsHype Still not a huge fan of it tbh, I can stand the color, but I hate Vegeta’s face in it. The lack of eyebrows kills it for me. XDNot a bad form by any means, just not my cup of tea. However, still WAYYY better than whatever the heck that Super Dragon Ball Heroes form was. Lmao @DbsHype Still not a huge fan of it tbh, I can stand the color, but I hate Vegeta’s face in it. The lack of eyebrows kills it for me. XDNot a bad form by any means, just not my cup of tea. However, still WAYYY better than whatever the heck that Super Dragon Ball Heroes form was. Lmao

Other aspects of the form being praised are the aura it possesses, particularly the crackling bolts of energy it gives off. Other criticisms being cited are the lack of diversity in the form's colors, with some expressing a desire for sleeker hues to be included.

In summation

Overall, the Dragon Ball Super community seems pleased with Ultra Ego Vegeta’s official colors. While there are certainly criticisms, many of them are prefaced with positive notes regarding the form's design.

Seeing it in action has also, presumably, swung people's opinions on the newest Dragon Ball Super form. Prior to the colored 17th volume's release, fans' only other reference for Ultra Ego’s official colors was a sketch from Dragon Ball Super’s Jump Festa ‘22 events.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul