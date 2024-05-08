Ghost Cat Anzu movie announces release date and more with new trailer

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the official website and X account for the Ghost Cat Anzu movie shared a new promotional video and visual to announce that the anime film will premiere in Japan on July 19, 2024. Along with this information, the theme song and more cast and staff members for the film have also been revealed.

Ghost Cat Anzu movie serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by the renowned mangaka, Takashi Imashiro. Shin-Ei Animation and France's Miyu Productions studios are collaborating on this 2D anime film. The movie is yet to reveal its international release information.

Ghost Cat Anzu movie will debut on July 19, 2024

The Youtube channel of TOHO Animation streamed the latest trailer for Ghost Cat Anzu movie on Wednesday, according to which the anime film is set to hit the screens in Japan on July 19, 2024. The website and X handle for the anime film has also shared the PV with fans.

The latest trailer begins with Karin running around, searching for Anzu, who appears shortly after. The short clip features several funny scenes featuring Anzu and Karin, and heightens the anticipation for the film's release.

Also read: Top 10 anime movies of all time, according to IMDb ratings

Aside from showcasing new scenes, the trailer previews the theme song, Matatabi, performed by Chiaki Sato.

The singer's comments have also been shared on the Ghost Cat Anzu movie's official site, where she revealed how the theme song would make everyone think about the "summer" in their hearts.

New key visual for the Ghost Cat Anzu movie (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and Miyu Productions)

Apart from the trailer, the anime's staff has shared a new key visual, designed by director Yoko Kuno and art director and color artist Julien De Man. The illustration features Anzu and Karin spending a wholesome time at a temple, appearing as if they are cleaning the temple's vicinity.

Details regarding the anime movie's new cast members have arrived. According to the announcement, Munetaka Aoki has joined the movie's cast as Tetsuya, Karin's father, while Keiichi Suzuki from Moonriders features as Osho, Anzu's foster parent.

Also read: Night of the Living Cat manga gets TV anime adaptation in 2025

Miwako Ichikawa, the renowned voice actor, plays Karin's father, while Shingo Mizusawa lends his voice to the God of Poverty. Apart from them, Sawabe Wataru, better known as Skirt, voices a supernatural creature, Tanuki.

Expand Tweet

These new voice actors will join Mirai Moriyama (Anzu), and Noa Goto (Karin). Additionally, Shohei Uno and Mutsuo Yoshioka stars in the film as voice actors.

Also read: 10 Best Slice of Anime That Can Heal Your Soul (November 2023)

Ghost Cat Anzu movie has also disclosed the names of new staff members. Yoko Kuno, the director, has been listed in the role of character designer as well. Keiichi Suzuki is credited as the music composer, while Toshihiko Kojima is the editor. Namiko Ishidate and Yukie Nakauchi are the Animation Directors.

More staff members are revealed, including Yoshihiro Ikeuchi in the filming, Daisuke Iga as the stylist, Chika Iizuka as the CG Director, and Masato Makino as the director of photography.

It was earlier revealed that Yoko Kuno and Nobuhiro Yamashita are jointly directing the movie, with Shinji Imaoka writing the scripts.

Anzu, as seen in the movie (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and Miyu Productions)

Based on Takashi Imashiro's manga series, Ghost Cat Anzu movie will be 90-minute-long film, showcasing a fine combination of 2D digital animation with rotoscopy technique.

The movie centers around Karin, a 11-year-old girl, whose father has abandoned her to her grandfather's house in a countryside. Karin's grandmother asks Anzu, a ghost cat, to look after her granddaughter. The movie thus showcases a beautiful story between a ghost cat and a young girl.

Also read: