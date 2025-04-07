Grand Blue season 2 reveals ending theme with new trailer ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Grand Blue season 2 unveiled a new promotional video to reveal and preview the sequel's ending theme song, Hadaka de Dotsukiai feat. May'n by SEAMO. The series is set to premiere on July 8, 2025, on Japanese television.

Grand Blue season 2 is a sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from July 2018 to September 2018. The anime serves as an adaptation of author Kenji Inoue and illustrator Kimitake Yoshioka's comedy manga series of the same name. Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine has been publishing the manga since April 2014.

Grand Blue season 2's new trailer previews the ending theme song

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the official staff for the series streamed a new trailer for Grand Blue season 2. According to the short clip, Japanese hip-hop artist SEAMO will perform the sequel's ending theme song, Hadaka de Dotsukiai feat. May'n, which translates to Let's Punch Eat Other While Naked feat. May'n in English.

The video previews a snippet from the song. It was previously revealed that Shonan no Kaze would perform the opening theme, Seishun Towa (Eternal Youth) ft. Atarashii Gakko!!

Aside from revealing the ending theme, the latest Grand Blue season 2 trailer showcases Azusa Hamaoka, Chisa Kotegawa, and other important characters from the series. The video also shows the members of the Diving Club having a wonderful time partying at night.

Moreover, the PV confirms that Grand Blue season 2 will air every Tuesday at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels starting July 8, 2025 (stylized as July 7, 2025, 24:30 JST). Besides Tokyo MX and BS11, the series will also run on the MBS network in Japan.

Grand Blue season 2 features new cast members, including Aya Yamane as Sakurako Busujima, a first-year college student, Yoshino Aoyama as Naomi Otoya, a high school student who takes care of the kitchen at Iori's part-time job, and Sumire Morohoshi as Shiori Kitahara, who happens to be Iori's younger sister.

Returning cast members include Yuma Uchida as Iori, Ryohei Kimura as Kohei, Katsuyuki Konishi as Ryujiro, Chika Anzai as Chisa Kotegawa, Hiroki Yasumoto as Shinji Tokita, Maaya Uchida as Nanaka, Toa Yukinari as Azusa, Takuya Eguchi as Hajime, Natsuki Hanae as Yu Mitarai, Shinji Kawada as Toshio Kotegawa, and others.

Shinji, Ryujiro, and Hajime (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

Shinji Takamatsu returns to the franchise as the sequel's director, scriptwriter, and sound director at the joint production of Zero-G and Studio Liber. Hideoki Kusama returns as the chief animation director and character designer. Yoichi Ueda is also listed as the show's chief animation director. Aiko Matsuyama is the color key artist, while Yukari Hashimoto is the show's music composer.

According to the anime's official website, Grand Blue season 2 will begin with Iori returning to Izu after his diving license training in Okinawa. Moreover, he also receives a letter from his younger sister, Shiori Kitahara. The sequel will explore a new set of Summer adventures awaiting Iori and others from the Diving Club.

