One Piece Live Action fans celebrate being Netflix's most-watched title in second half of 2023

The One Piece live action series, as per Netflix's data, was the most-watched title on the streaming platform during the second half of 2023, having a massive 71.6 million views. It is also worth pointing out that this series reached this accomplishment by having two fewer months to work with when compared to the competition since it came out in August of last year.

By all intents and purposes, the One Piece live action series was a notorious success since it showed that adaptations of this ilk regarding anime could be well done and do justice to the source material.

And now that the second season has been confirmed, a lot of people are expecting this level of quality to continue, especially considering that they are going to adapt the Alabasta arc, which is widely regarded as the first major high point in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

The One Piece live action series was the most-watched title on Netflix in the second half of 2023

Expand Tweet

This series was confirmed to be the most-watched production on Netflix during the second half of 2023, raking in an amazing 71.6 million views. That fact doesn't reveal the entirety of the achievement since this adaptation came out in August, so it had two fewer months to gain viewership when compared to the vast majority of series on this list.

It is also a massive achievement for Netflix as they have managed to break "the live action adaptation curse" when it comes to anime and deliver a series that does justice to the source material.

Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out the input of author Eiichiro Oda, who traveled to the United States in order to make sure that the adaptation would be faiithful enough to his manga.

What to expect from the coming season

The Straw Hats in the One Piece live action adaptation (Image via Netflix).

The first season of the One Piece live action adaptation focused on covering the events of the East Blue, which is the beginning of the story and how Luffy recruited Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji for his crew. It also placed greater emphasis on characters like Garp, Luffy's grandfather, which shows some deviations from the source material.

However, now the second season is going to focus on covering the bulk of the Alabasta arc and the road to get there, which has already sparked some rumors of who is going to play the likes of Robin, Vivi, and Crocodile.

Furthermore, there is also the question of how the studio is going to adapt the character of Chopper, whose design is definitely going to be a challenge for the people in charge of the project.

Related articles