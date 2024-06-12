Pseudo Harem anime confirms Summer 2024 release date with new trailer and visual

Pseudo Harem anime is set to premiere on July 4, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, via a new promotional video. The short video also unveils and previews the series' ending theme song and four new cast members. A new key visual has also been revealed.

Pseudo Harem anime serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Yu Saito. Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine serialized the manga from 2019 to 2021, publishing six Tankobon volumes. Studio Nomad is in charge of the production of the anime.

Pseudo Harem anime's new trailer confirms the July 4, 2024 release date

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Pseudo Harem anime shared a new promotional video to reveal that the show will be released on July 4, 2024, in the Summer 2024 anime season.

Along with this update, the anime's staff disclosed the broadcast information, according to which, the Pseudo Harem anime will air its episodes every Thursday, starting July 4, 2024, at 24:30 JST (effectively Friday, July 5, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST), on Tokyo MX.

It will then be available on BS Fuji at 12:30 AM, starting July 6, 2024. The anime will also be telecast on AT-X, every Saturday from 11:30 PM JST, starting July 6, 2024. U-NEXT, Abema, and Animehodai will digitally distribute the show every Thursday, starting July 5, 2024, from 12:30 AM JST.

Rin, as seen in the trailer (Image via Nomad)

The latest promotional video features the main duo, Eiji and Rin, portraying their unique relationship. It depicts new cast characters while previewing their voices. Additionally, the PV previews the ending theme song, Ad Lib, performed by Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura.

Moreover, the official website and X account for the anime have shared information about the additional cast members. Junichi Suwabe, renowned for voicing Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen and Grimmjow in Bleach, stars in the Pseudo Harem anime as the president Motokuni Nakayama.

Koji Yusa voices Eiji's classmate, Tsuguto Iwata, while Minako Sato plays Kiri Shirasawa's role. Maria Abo has also joined the voice cast for this rom-com anime as Megu, described as Rin's classmate.

Eiji and Rin, as seen in the key visual for Pseudo Harem anime (Image via Nomad)

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are Nobuhiko Okamoto (Eiji Kitahama), Mai Narumi (Ayaka Nanakura), and Saori Hayami (Rin Nanakura).

Aside from the trailer, a new visual for the Pseudo Harem anime has been unveiled. The illustration depicts the main leads, Eiji Nanakura, and Rin Kitahama lying side by side on the floor, with scripts and props scattered around them.

Staff and the plot for Pseudo Harem anime

Eiji, as seen in the anime (Image via Nomad)

Toshihiro Kikuchi directs the series at Studio Nomad, with Yuuko Kakihara as the script supervisor, and Yoshihisa Sato as the character designer. Pony Canyon is enlisted as the music producer, while Takeshi Watanabe is the music composer. GOHOBI performs the opening theme, Blouse.

The rom-com anime follows Eiji Kitahama, a high school student, and a member of the school's drama club, who wants to become popular. To realize his dream, Rin Nanakura, Eiji's junior at the drama club, decides to create a harem for him using her acting skills. The series explores the sweet chemistry between Eiji and Rin.

