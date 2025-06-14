Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya anime announces July 2025 debut for season 3

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, Fanworks announced via press release that Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya season 3 will debut on July 7, 2025. The announcement included a new trailer for the series, along with more cast information.

Based on the CryptoNinja non-fungible token (NFT) project, the anime has gained a reputation as "the world's first television anime series for NFT characters." With both previous seasons enjoying strong popularity among fans, the third season is also expected to follow suit.

Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya season 3 release date, new trailer, and more

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya season 3's debut was announced by Fanworks, the animating studio, via a press release and their official website. Alongside the premiere date, the announcement included several details about the upcoming season, as well as a new promotional video (PV).

The upcoming season, titled Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya San no Maki, is set to premiere on Tokyo MX on July 7, 2025. It will air every Monday at 9:54 pm JST, with a 5-minute duration for each episode. The season will be broadcast exclusively in Japan and streamed on platforms like AbemaTV, U-NEXT, and Hulu.

While no character credits were given for the new cast, the announcement revealed six new additions to the roster: Show Hayami, Yumika Yano, Anna Yamaki, Yuina, Hajime Sato, and Fukuko Yukimiyama. Furthermore, Akifumi Nonaka, known for their work on titles like Dinosaur Biyori, will return to direct the third season at Fanworks.

Toru Hosokawa, known for their work on Dinosaur Biyori and Polar Bear's Café, will also return as the series scriptwriter, continuing their involvement from the first two seasons. The story goes that the Crypto Scroll enshrined in the ninja city of Kōka has been stolen, leading to a battle royale among the ninja. Sakuya, Nemu, and Xiaolan were living their daily lives until they had to unite their forces.

Season one premiered in October 2023, followed by season two in January 2024. Both received praise and boosted the show's popularity among fans. Season three is also expected to follow the path of success. However, the series' popularity is not solely due to the anime itself.

The CryptoNinja NFT project was initially funded by investor Ikehaya in 2021, with illustrations by Rii2 linked to digital tokens. The project was described as one of Japan's largest active NFT communities back in 2022. The project earned over US$430,000 in February 2022 from over 50,000 fans and creators.

