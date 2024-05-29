Twilight Out of Focus anime reveals July 2024 release, theme songs, and more via new PV

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 saw the official website for the television Twilight Out of Focus anime series reveal a new promotional video and key visual, also confirming the series’ July 2024 release date. Additionally, the latest trailer also revealed and previewed both the opening and the ending theme songs for the upcoming series.

While no international streaming information has been confirmed for the Twilight Out of Focus anime as of this article’s writing, this news is likely to come as the series’ release date approaches. This latest news did at least confirm the Japanese television broadcast information, including a release time and what channel the series will premiere on.

The Twilight Out of Focus anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Jyanome’s original boys-love manga series of the same name. The series began serialization in Kodansha’s Honey Milk manga magazine in June 2018, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

Trending

Twilight Out of Focus anime confirms Thursday, July 4, 2024 premiere on Japanese television

Expand Tweet

The Twilight Out of Focus anime series is officially set to premiere on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) on the Tokyo MX network. It has been confirmed that the show will air on other networks following this initial premiere on Tokyo MX, but specifics regarding this information have yet to be revealed.

In addition to unveiling the release date, the latest trailer also revealed and previewed both the opening and ending theme songs. The opening theme is titled “Crank Up” and will be performed by Ikusaburo Yamazaki, while Amber performs the ending theme “UnchainxUnchain.” Toshinori Watanabe is directing the anime series at Studio DEEN, with Yoko Kikuchi designing the characters and Yoshimi Narita in charge of the series scripts.

Currently announced cast members for the Twilight Out of Focus anime include Makoto Furukawa as Zin Kikuchihara, Masatomo Nakazawa as Giichi Ichikawa, Yuma Uchida as Hisashi Otomo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mao Tsuchiya, Takuya Eguchi as Rei Inaba, and Soma Saito as Shion Yoshino. It is expected that additional cast will be announced either as the series premieres and progress, or in the weeks leading up to its eventual premiere.

Expand Tweet

The manga is currently split up into five parts, each but the first having a different subtitle, which are (in order) Afterimages in Slow Motion, Overlap, The Evening Monologues, and long take. The first part began in June 2018 and ended in March 2019, the second in May 2019 and August 2020, the third in December 2019 and May 2020, the fourth in December 2020 and June 2021, and the fifth began in August 2022 and is still ongoing.

Kodansha has compiled the series into six volumes as of this article’s writing, with each of the first four corresponding to one of the first four parts. The fifth and sixth volumes both cover the long take section. Each of the first four volumes are available in English both in digital and print, with no English release date set for the fifth and sixth.

Related links