One Piece: 10 Naruto characters Luffy can beat, ranked

A section of One Piece's fanbase are major powerscalers, doing a great job at keeping the community informed of intra-series rankings and strengths. Especially within the context of intra-series rankings, the fans do a fantastic job at breaking down powerscaling in an easily digestible way for the average fan.

However, One Piece’s powerscalers often find themselves embroiled in debates with Naruto powerscalers, with the two groups often scaling their protagonists against each other.

While it’s hard to exactly say which protagonist would win, comparing each series’ protagonist to the other’s general cast makes for some interesting debates.

Here are 10 Naruto characters that One Piece’s Luffy can beat, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Orochimaru, Jiraiya, and 8 other Naruto characters who would lose to One Piece's Luffy

10) Tenten

Kicking off the list is Naruto’s punching bag, Tenten. She’s given almost no screentime throughout the entire series, which unfortunately translates into her being portrayed as weak due to a lack of combat experience. There’s also the fact that her combat strategy involves the use of scrolls that shoot weapons, which is certainly mundane for the shinobi world.

Overall, there’s really not much going for Tenten to even put up a good fight against Luffy, let alone beat him. In fact, the One Piece protagonist could likely end the battle with simply his Conqueror’s Haki and nothing else.

9) Konohamaru Sarutobi

While Konohamaru isn’t much stronger than Tenten, he could at least give Luffy an entertaining fight thanks to the prowess and strength he’s displayed since his childhood.

He became the fourth person ever in the series to learn and successfully use the Rasengan, an impressive feat even if he hasn’t learned to apply a change in chakra nature to the technique.

Despite his impressive strength and feats, however, he likely wouldn’t be a match for One Piece’s Luffy. There’s simply too obvious a power gap between them, and while Konohamaru is impressive, it’s probable that he doesn’t even put up a good fight.

8) Sakura Haruno

Naruto’s Sakura Haruno is a particularly interesting case for a few reasons. Firstly, while her physical strength is incredibly impressive, her ninjutsu is somewhat lacking aside from the Hundred Healings Jutsu and her medical ninjutsu.

Subsequently, the Hundred Healings Jutsu allows her to (for a period of time) essentially instantly heal any wound she suffers while fighting.

As such, it would seem on paper that she’s a great match for One Piece’s Luffy. However, physical blows without Haki don’t work on him due to his rubber body, and the only slashing-style ninjutsu Sakura is shown to know is a scalpel-like blade.

With that being her only weapon to hurt Luffy with, it’s likely she will lose this fight in embarrassing fashion.

7) Kakashi Hatake

Even after having both of Obito Uchiha’s sharingan, Kakashi Hatake is still relatively weak compared to other Naruto characters. Although he did contribute in the fight against Kaguya, much of this contribution came from the powers of Obito’s Susanoo rather than his own abilities and techniques.

Kakashi Hatake is still an exceptionally strong ninja in the series, and should be treated with due respect. However, there are simply too many others who are clearly above him, resulting in his somewhat low ranking here.

It’s clear that Kakashi (especially at the end of the series) has no chance of defeating One Piece’s protagonist.

6) Orochimaru

As one of the legendary sannin, Orochimaru makes a name for himself as one of the most sinister, enigmatic, and powerful shinobi in all of Naruto. His obsession with collecting ninjutsu and extending his lifespan has led many to call him a monster, which is supported by the wide variety of powerful, intriguing, and downright disgusting techniques he can use.

As such, there may be some tricks up his sleeve which make his fight with One Piece’s Luffy an interesting one, such as the application of a Curse Mark. Even if he is able to make it interesting for a brief period, it’s more likely than not that Orochimaru will end up on the losing side.

5) Jiraiya

Next up is the member of the legendary sannin, whom fans typically agree on as being the strongest, Jiraiya. First introduced as Naruto’s mentor, Jiraiya perfectly fit the role of the elder, wiser, and stronger role to a series’ protagonist, excelling at it all throughout.

He also showed just how powerful he was plenty of times throughout the series, especially through his fight against Pain.

However, even the strongest attacks and craftiest tricks in Jiraiya’s toad-based arsenal will likely prove ineffective against One Piece’s Luffy. His rubbery body makes close-quarters taijutsu and long-range slashing attacks his only weaknesses, both of which Jiraiya is somewhat shown to struggle with at various points in the series.

4) Minato Namikaze

One of the main advantages many would assume Minato Namikaze, better known as Naruto’s Fourth Hokage, to have in a fight against Luffy would be his speed. While his Flying Raijin teleportation jutsu can make him both fatal and elusive, Luffy has an ability from the One Piece series tailor-made for countering Minato.

His Future Sight Advanced Observation Haki would undoubtedly give One Piece’s protagonist the edge he needs to win over Lord Fourth. With this, Luffy could know exactly where Minato is planning on appearing from next, giving him the opportunity to land a devastating hit which could end the fight with one strike.

3) Might Guy

Near the end of the Naruto: Shippuden anime, Might Guy unleashes his most powerful technique and activates the 8th Gate, allowing him to match Ten-Tails Jinchuriki Madara. In fact, there’s even a moment where Guy appears stronger, with Madara even admitting to having almost died from the attack shortly after.

However, Might Guy's only techniques in this form are Taijutsu-based, meaning that they'll have little to no effect on One Piece's Luffy. As a result, Might Guy has no chance of getting the better of Luffy.

2) Madara Uchiha

For many, Madara Uchiha serves as the benchmark for Uchiha power in the series, even with Sasuke’s abilities at the end of Naruto: Shippuden. His insurmountable power, lust for battle, and detestment of the modern shinobi world all made for an intimidating, frightening, and even confusing shinobi to fight.

As a result, he’d undoubtedly be Luffy’s biggest challenge yet, likely having access to plenty of techniques which would actually damage One Piece’s rubber pirate. As a result, the question becomes whose peak of strength is higher than the others.

Unfortunately for Madara, Luffy likely wins out in that category, as well as the fight overall.

1) Hashirama Senju

Finally, the man known as Naruto’s God of Shinobi is easily one of the most powerful characters in the entire series. He’s the only shinobi who can naturally use the kekkei genkai Wood Release Style, and is the only one to have ever defeated Madara Uchiha in combat. He was also exceptionally skilled at senjutsu, and was one of few characters to master it at his level.

Without a doubt, Hashirama Senju is one of the most powerful shinobi in all of Naruto, even if he’s not the absolute strongest. However, One Piece’s Luffy likely still wins, being able to match the scale and power of Hashirama’s attacks with ease considering his latest powerup.

As a result, there’s little to no doubt that Luffy would eventually win, even if it ends up being a hard and drawn-out battle.

