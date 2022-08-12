One Piece: 10 One Punch Man characters Luffy could beat insantly

While One Punch Man may have the strongest characters in anime and manga, there are certainly a group of people who’d lose to most One Piece characters. A particularly enjoyable comparison is seeing who from Eiichiro Oda’s smash-hit series could instantly defeat the lesser fighters from ONE and Yusuke Murata’s One Punch Man.

A particularly interesting comparison in this regard focuses on One Piece’s Luffy, who has recently reset the benchmark for strength within Oda’s world. While there aren’t many in One Punch Man who would instantly lose to Luffy, such examples certainly exist.

Here are 10 One Punch Man characters who One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy could beat instantly.

Sour Face, 9 other One Punch Man characters beaten effortlessly and instantly by One Piece’s Luffy

1) Mumen Rider

Mumen Rider as seen in the series' anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Without a doubt, Mumen Rider is one of the weakest characters in all of One Punch Man. Despite displaying enhanced strength, endurance, and durability relative to an average human, he’s typically shown to be greatly injured before using these abilities against any real threats.

He is therefore widely regarded as being among the series' weakest characters, if not the weakest overall. There's little doubt that Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece could beat him right away.

2) Tanktop Master

Tanktop Master as seen in the series' anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Despite being one of the strongest heroes in One Punch Man, Tanktop Master likely still loses to One Piece’s protagonist almost instantaneously. This isn’t to say that he’s weak, considering he’s shown to have immense strength, speed, durability, and pain endurance throughout the series. However, he still loses to an early-form Garou, who was also one of the strongest characters at the time.

Furthermore, he does almost no damage to Garou during their fight, demonstrating that even within his own series, he is not at the height of power. Meanwhile, based on what fans have seen so far, Luffy is at the series' current peak of strength, implying an instant squash of Tanktop Master in this matchup.

3) Charanko

Despite being a student of S-Class Hero Bang, Charanko never demonstrates the martial arts abilities and skills fans suspect him to have as one of the S-Class’ students. In fact, he’s shown to be somewhat weak throughout the series, with Genos instantly overpowering him and the martial arts student instantly surrendering.

He’s also unable to even land a single punch on a heavily injured Garou, showing a general incompetence when it comes to combat overall. There’s little doubt that One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy defeats him instantly, likely not even needing to throw a punch to win the fight thanks to Conqueror’s Haki.

4) Sour Face

Sour Face is also a student of Bang’s, but is shown to be much more capable and confident in his abilities than his peer, Charanko. He cites himself as the second strongest of the students, behind Garou, which the latter seemingly confirms by approaching his direct junior at the start of his rampage in their dojo.

Despite these impressive abilities, as well as a few noteworthy victories in the series, he’s still regarded as weaker than Garou. With this in mind, it’s incredibly likely that Sour Face loses to One Piece’s Luffy with minimal effort on the latter's part.

5) Goketsu

Goketsu (background) seen fighting Saitama (foreground) in the series' anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Whether in demon form or monster form, Goketsu likely loses to One Piece’s Luffy instantly in a fight. His weak constitution, driven primarily by a desire for power and strength and displaying no real courage or backbone during his appearances, is one of the key indicators of such an outcome.

Being so weak-willed of the mind, it’s likely that Luffy could simply use his Conqueror’s Haki to win here, knocking the monster out for good. Even if physical abilities were needed, however, it’s doubtful that Goketsu’s would let him last longer than a few seconds in this fight.

6) King

King as seen in the series' anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

In terms of both mental and physical strength, King is easily one of the weakest One Punch Man characters overall. With this in mind, it’s almost impossible to argue for anything other than his instant loss to One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy in their matchup.

Like others on this list, the win doesn’t even require the Straw Hat Captain to lift a finger, with Conqueror’s Haki being a quick and almost effortless path to victory here.

7) Armored Gorilla

Despite being a cyborg like Genos, Armored Gorilla is vastly inferior to Saitama’s student in every relevant way imaginable. He’s only a Demon-level threat, a designation which is quickly made irrelevant with the introduction of the Monster Association, Garou, and other more intimidating enemies.

His lone fight in the series thus far has also led to a very clear and definitive loss, as he was unable to even really damage Genos in their matchup. Considering his lower threat level, early appearance in the series, and swift loss to Genos, there’s little doubt One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy would easily and quickly come out victorious.

8) Beast King

Qeno🔞 - Commissions: Open!! @_evilqeno_ WHY HAS THERE NOT BEEN ANY DRAWINGS OF THE BEAST KING FROM ONE PUNCH MAN!?!? WHERE HAS THIS MAN BEEN?!? WHY HAS THERE NOT BEEN ANY DRAWINGS OF THE BEAST KING FROM ONE PUNCH MAN!?!? WHERE HAS THIS MAN BEEN?!? https://t.co/cwxedecrPx

Despite being one of the stronger entrants on this list, the One Punch Man one-off antagonist still certainly loses to One Piece’s Luffy in a matchup. Like other House of Evolution members, he’s simply very low on the series’ ladder of power creep, swiftly becoming irrelevant by the time bigger players are introduced.

While possessing a transformed state and a devastating fighting style consisting of slashes which can hurt Luffy, he’s simply not skilled enough to win in the hypothetical fight. Giving in to his rage would be a no-win situation against someone as skilled, strong, and talented as the Straw Hat Captain.

9) Crablante

Crablante is one of One Punch Man’s earliest villains, having met Saitama before the series even begins. He’s the first monster Saitama ends up defeating, and this is even before the Caped Baldy does his infamous workout routine to become as strong as he is during the story.

Before even discussing the villain's few powers and abilities shown during his appearance, it’s already clear that One Piece’s Luffy can instantly win versus the ante-series villain.

10) Ground Dragon

💛💙🐉 Dragon of the Day 🐉💙💛 @DragonOTD Today’s dragon themed character of the day goes to Ground Dragon from One Punch Man! He’s a mutant mole created from House of Evolution. No, he’s not Dragon level threat, but a Tiger level. Today’s dragon themed character of the day goes to Ground Dragon from One Punch Man! He’s a mutant mole created from House of Evolution. No, he’s not Dragon level threat, but a Tiger level. https://t.co/iNYkdb0Gau

Finally, Ground Dragon is yet another member of the House of Evolution who, as a fighter, is incredibly underwhelming. In fact, he’s shown to be borderline powerless in any kind of conflict, with his only known ability being his underground mobility. His designation of Tiger-level threat at least suggests he is decently strong, but this is far from shown in the series.

As a result, it’s a safe assumption that One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy can instantly defeat the mole-like villain. With no real combat abilities, or even physical strength or competence to speak of in a definitive way, there’s no other assumption to be made besides the aforementioned one.

Edited by Babylona Bora