5 Naruto characters Genos from One Punch Man can beat (& 5 who can defeat him)

One thing Naruto and One Punch Man fans have in common is their love for blonde and powerful characters. For One Punch Man's fandom, this blonde character comes in the form of Saitama’s student and one of the most iconic Cyborgs in all anime, Genos.

This mechanical hero is one of the fiercest fighters in the series, equipped with everything from propulsors to move at extreme speeds to heat-ray cannons that can take down the strongest opponents. With each new upgrade, this mechanical warrior is closer to achieving his goal of becoming as powerful as his teacher Saitama.

But if Genos were to ever appear inside the Naruto universe, who would he be able to defeat? Who would take him down? This list will present five ninjas who would lose against One Punch Man’s 14th best hero and five who would have no problems shutting him down.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

Tenten and 4 other Naruto characters who Genos from One Punch Man would annihilate in combat

1) Iruka Umino

Iruka is great with kids, but not with fights (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Iruka is a great teacher, an amazing father figure for Naruto, and one of the kindest people in Konoha. However, he is not a strong ninja, as he left his life of dangerous missions behind to mold the minds of new generations of Shinobi.

We barely saw Iruka fight in the series, but the few times he did, he demonstrated that he was nowhere near as powerful as One Punch Man’s Cyborg.

With Genos' amazing strength and outstanding speed, it is unlikely Iruka would even be able to land a single punch. Before the ninja could realize what was happening, Iruka would be knocked out by one of Genos’ powerful kicks.

2) Ino Yamanaka

Sadly for Ino, Genos' brain does not work like a normal human's (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Out of all the Kunoichi of Naruto's generation, Ino is one of the few who still has relevance inside Konoha to this day. Although she was considered weak as a child, she has proven to everyone who doubted her just how powerful she could be.

Unfortunately for Ino, her most potent Jutsus are designed around messing with the human brain, which would not affect Genos. Because of this, their fight will have to come down to a strength and endurance contest, which makes it more than evident that the One Punch Man’s cybernetic hero will win.

3) Tenten

Tenten's character could have been handled much better (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Inside Konoha resides a lot of powerful and skilled women who have done great things to help their people. Sadly, Tenten is not one of them, considering she has been left aside for most of the franchise's history.

She is a master of Ninja Tools, a skill that normally does not come up very often, given how powerful Jutsus and hand-to-hand combat are in the Shinobi World.

Even if Tenten were to use her most powerful techniques and weapons, Genos’ speed would be more than enough to avoid them or use them against her. The fight would be over before Tenten would summon a single Kunai from her scrolls.

4) Karin

Chakra is one of the most important tools a ninja can have while on a mission. Karin is probably the individual with the largest amount of Chakra inside the Shinobi world, as well as a proficient user of the Uzumaki clan's sealing techniques, but she is not a fighter.

One Punch Man has shown us that Genos is not someone who likes to fool around during a confrontation. This would mean that Karin would not have a chance to properly use her chains against this mighty Cyborg, considering that Genos would be able to avoid them and end the fight quickly.

5) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba became a let down after he grew up (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Amongst the famed Konoha 11, there are Shinobi with powers and abilities that the Shinobi world has not seen in generations. Kiba Inuzuka is not one of those amazing individuals, given that he is still the only group member who cannot graduate from Chunin.

He has access to the powerful cooperation Jutsus his clan is able to achieve with the help of their companion canines. However, these techniques could prove ineffective against Geno’s resistance and speed.

We saw during One Punch Man that the blonde Cyborg can receive attacks much faster and stronger than Kiba could ever achieve and keep going, so it is unlikely he could even harm Genos.

Gaara and 4 other Naruto characters One Punch Man’s Genos would struggle against

1) Pain

The Six Paths of Pain could prove problematic for Genos (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Thanks to Madara’s Rinnegan, Nagato was able to access a plethora of different techniques that helped him defeat most of the enemies he fought against. One of these powers was the ability to control six different corpses with a special skill each.

We know that Genos is incredibly fast, and his heat rays are hard to avoid for most fighters. Tragically for One Punch Man’s Demon Cyborg, the Six Paths of Pain could easily predict his attacks thanks to their shared vision, only to use their unique abilities to overpower him.

Even if Genos could defeat all the Paths except the original one, Nagato would still be able to control the gravity around Genos. This means that Cyborg's amazing physical capabilities would be useless since he would not be able to move.

2) Obito

Obito's Kamui is too powerful for Genos (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

In his quest to create a world free of pain and suffering, Obito became one of the most skilled fighters in the Naruto universe. Not only is he a capable fighter with incredible reflexes and powers given to him by his Sharingan and Rinnegan, but he can also turn himself intangible thanks to his Kamui.

Genos may be fast, but we have proof that Obito's ocular power is a problem even for those fighters with speeds near that of light. Regardless, if Genos ever gets distracted for just a second, Obito could use his Kamui to completely destroy Genos' body.

3) Might Guy

raikou @WIFEMODER Daily reminder that for a short time Might Guy was canonically the strongest character in the Narutoverse Daily reminder that for a short time Might Guy was canonically the strongest character in the Narutoverse https://t.co/oBy8uphTWg

Might Guy may not be able to use any Ninjutsu or Genjutsu, nor does he need those powers because of his awe-inspiring Taijutsu skills. His speed and resilience are top-notch compared to other Naruto fighters without considering his secret weapon: The Eight Chakra Gates.

We know that no matter how powerful Genos’ upgrades are at the moment, a well-placed attack can break his robotic body. Guy not only has the speed and strength to accomplish this task, but he should also be able to achieve it before Genos has time to react.

4) Gaara

Gaara's sand is always ready to protect him (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Gaara is not as skilled in hand-to-hand combat as many other ninjas inside the Shinobi world, but he has one of the most impenetrable defenses. We have witnessed how quickly Gaara's sand reacts to protect its master, as well as how easily the young man can control it for direct or stealthy attacks.

One Punch Man's Genos is fast and strong, but he may not be fast enough to bypass Gaara’s sand defense. Nonetheless, even if Genos was able to avoid the sand, we knew Gaara could receive powerful attacks and keep going like it was nothing. It would just take a little bit of Gaara’s sand to enter Geno’s artificial body for the Kazekage to explode the Cyborg from inside.

5) Naruto

Naruto would give Genos a better fight than many One Punch Man villains (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Out of all the Shinobi alive right now, Naruto is probably the strongest of them all. After years of constant fighting against some of the most powerful enemies in his universe, Naruto acquired a large arsenal of Jutsus and strategies that can trounce even the most skilled opponents.

If Genos were ever to face this astonishing Shinobi, he would most likely be confused by the speed and strength of the Seventh Hokage. Even if One Punch Man’s robotic hero could keep up with Naruto’s speed, he still has several transformations that would make the fight impossible for Genos to win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far