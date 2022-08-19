One Piece: 8 most disappointing fighters in the series

With such a large cast of fighters, not everybody gets to showcase their skills in the One Piece series. Portrayal goes a long way in determining power levels in this series. Even then, some characters never live up to their reputation. For some, they have had some discouraging performances in One Piece.

Perhaps it's taking far too many losses in quick succession, or maybe it's a severe lack of screentime. Either way, this greatly affects their standing in the One Piece community. Not everybody gets to be like Katakuri or Yamato. Some fighters get the short end of the stick in this series. In the light of this discussion, this listicle will feature eight characters who were terrible as fighters and failed to impress the audience.

Disclaimer: This article will have manga spoilers from the Wano arc. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

These One Piece characters should've done more in terms of combat

8) Nico Robin

Realistically, there is nothing stopping Robin from completely destroying her opponents. The Hana Hana no Mi is among the most broken Devil Fruits in the One Piece series. Robin could sprout multiple limbs from anywhere.

Unfortunately, it's easy to get backed up in a writing corner with the the Hana Hana no Mi. The main problem is that she is either too weak or too strong, which greatly limits her potential match-ups. There's a reason why Robin almost never gets dedicated fights in this series.

If she bothered to learn Haki, she would truly be a force to be reckoned with. However, Eiichiro Oda is simply content with letting her be on standby instead. It's very disheartening for One Piece readers, who've spent over two decades with her yet barely get to see her in full action.

7) Who’s-Who

With a bounty of 546,000,000 bellies, he's likely the strongest member of the Tobiroppo. Who's-Who used to be a member of the CP9 organization, which gives him access to special Rokushiki techniques.

Who's-Who was said to have similar potential to Rob Lucci, who gave Luffy his most difficult fight back in the early days. He even consumed an Ancient Zoan Devil Fruit that can turn him into a saber tiger.

Unfortunately, he was dealt with rather easily by Jinbe during the Onigashima Raid. Who's-Who didn't have the attacking power to get past the Fish-Man's Haki defenses. Following which, he didn't leave a good first impression on some readers.

6) Jack “the Drought”

There is no doubt that Jack is an extremely powerful fighter. He nearly destroyed the entire Mink tribe by himself. While he is a member of Kaido's All-Stars, he isn't treated with the same respect as King or Queen.

Jack suffers from three major problems in One Piece. The first is that he always picks the worst possible fights, which results in some heavy losses on his record. He's mainly a tool for showcasing other characters' power levels. Secondly, he isn't particularly flashy with his fighting style. By the end of the Wano Country arc, he didn't have a single named move in his arsenal. Additionally, the vast majority of the fighters like him remain off-screen, which is why he is always relegated to either the sidelines or not shown at all.

5) Pica

Pica is a high-ranking officer within the Donquixote Pirates. Dressrosa is almost entirely made of stone, which is perfect for his Devil Fruit. Pica can merge into stone and shift the environment however he pleases. We are talking about someone who could transform into a giant rock golem.

Of course, Zoro made quick work of him when they went up against each other. Pica wasn't even a challenge by this point in One Piece. He spent most of the match running away from Zoro. Even when he tried covering his entire body in Haki, he was still taken out rather easily. Pica was nothing more than a training exercise for Zoro. The swordsman didn't even break a sweat while defeating him.

4) Hody Jones

Fish-men don't have the strongest portrayal in the One Piece series. With the exception of Jinbe and Jack, most of them are just too weak. Hody Jones was all bark and no bite during the Fish-Man Island arc.

Even with energy steroids, Hody was clearly no match for the Straw Hats. It's hard to believe that Fish-Man are woefully represented in terms of strength. One Piece fans will not forget how Zoro embarrassed Hody while both of them were underwater. Moreover, the issue arises when one comes to realize that this is the main villain of the arc who lost to the swordsman in his natural habitat.

Imagine if Crocodile went down to Sanji in the middle of a desert. The situation with the Fish-Man and Zoro is somewhat similar. Simply put, this is no excuse for Hody. Fans will never live down his disgraceful performance in his own territory. Suffice to say, Hody Jones is among the weakest villains in the One Piece series.

3) Jesus Burgess

Needless to say, Burgess did not make the Blackbeard Pirates look good during the Dressrosa arc. He could take out an entire block of tournament fighters just fine. However, they were nameless and unimportant to the series, so it didn't matter. But when he finally went face-to-face with a real fighter, Burgess went down rather pathetically. Sabo burned him to a crisp with his newly acquired Mera Mera no Mi.

It should be kept in mind that Burgess is supposed to be the captain of the first ship. Considering his status, Burgess turned out to be a very disappointing fighter. Simple wrestling moves won't justify his showboating. His own Haki is very subpar and he doesn't have a Devil Fruit to make up for it.

2) Bobbin

When Big Mom made her first physical appearance back in Fishman Island, she was accompanied by Bobbin. He was hyped up as someone who could destroy entire countries just to retrieve her precious sweets.

Naturally, many fans believed that he would be a top commander for her pirate crew. One Piece seemed to give the impression that it would build the character up that way. However, this was before anybody knew anything about the Big Mom Pirates. When he finally returned in Whole Cake Island, Bobbin failed to impress anybody as Sanji quickly defeated him with a single kick after a brief encounter. Bobbin was later disposed by Vito of the Fire Tank Pirates. Beyond his unexplained ability to hypnotize people, he didn't really do anything.

1) Charlotte Smoothie

Smoothie might be the Sweet Commander of the Big Mom Pirates, but she greatly suffers from a lack of screentime in One Piece. Whether it's Wano Country or Whole Cake Island, she is yet to have a dedicated fight like her brothers.

It's a shame because she is a rather interesting fighter in the manga. Smoothie is a member of the rarely seen Longleg Tribe. She also consumed a Devil Fruit that lets her squeeze liquids from anything she touches. Smoothie could've had interesting match-ups with her powers.

With a bounty of 932,000,000 bellies, fans definitely expected more from her. Considered among the strongest female characters in the One Piece series, Smoothie is always sidelined for one reason or another.

In Conclusion:

Being a fighter doesn't entail that the character needs to be supremely powerful and showcase their battlefield skills all the time. There is a reason why Straw Hats are the protagonists and the rest are not. However, putting up a memorable fight against the protagonists is essential to hold the attention of the readers and viewers. Sadly, all the One Piece characters from this list failed to be remarkable when they clearly had the potential to be one.

