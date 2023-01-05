One Piece Chapter 1072: 8 major revelations that fans may get to see

Despite Chapter 1071 not being officially released yet, fans have already begun discussing the possibilities of what One Piece Chapter 1072 will have in store for them. With Chapter 1071 having been unofficially released, fans are currently in awe of how many plots the incredibly dense issue sets up for the near future.

Resultantly, the main discussion surrounding One Piece Chapter 1072’s story content has been exactly what may be revealed, confirmed, or denied in the issue’s pages. For many fans, the Egghead Island arc has been the best work from the series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda in quite some time, and they can’t wait to see what’s in store for them.

Elaboration on Kuma’s fate, Elbaf’s debut, and more major revelations fans might get to see in One Piece Chapter 1072

1) Dr. Vegapunk’s mysterious ally

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe I believe that this theme will become the central focus of the arc going forward & we will learn more about what it means.



We may also learn who Vegapunk's mystery ally is but I believe Oda will leave us hanging on that for a while I believe that this theme will become the central focus of the arc going forward & we will learn more about what it means.We may also learn who Vegapunk's mystery ally is but I believe Oda will leave us hanging on that for a while https://t.co/rvXNcr7pqH

Without a doubt, the biggest and most likely revelation fans may get to see in One Piece Chapter 1072 is the reveal of who Dr. Vegapunk’s mysterious ally is. While there are many theories online about who it could possibly be, all of these are speculative, with no actual evidence suggesting who it may be.

One key clue that it’s a returning character and not a brand new one is the fact that the Den Den Mushi Dr. Vegapunk used to communicate with his ally can’t be seen. With Den Den Mushis typically mimicking the facial features of those on the other side, this suggests that it’s a previously introduced character with a unique and recognizable appearance.

2) The real Bartholomew Kuma is alive and not a cyborg

333VIL @333VIL So now the real kuma is going to reunite with his daughter here on Egghead island. Oda has been building this event since the reverie situation. The real kuma is alive and well due to Vegapunk's cleverness. So now the real kuma is going to reunite with his daughter here on Egghead island. Oda has been building this event since the reverie situation. The real kuma is alive and well due to Vegapunk's cleverness. https://t.co/iWWOA9MnIA

One of the most popular theories is that the real Bartholomew Kuma is indeed still alive, and has not turned completely into a cyborg as fans were previously told. The theory here is that Dr. Vegapunk gave the Celestial Dragons a true Pacifista model, hiding Kuma away on Egghead Island until the time was right for his return.

While it’s possible that such a turn of events will be revealed in One Piece Chapter 1072, fans will most likely be waiting longer for such a plot twist to be confirmed. Nevertheless, the possibility exists that fans will indeed see the real Bartholomew Kuma return in all his glory in the next issue.

3) Kuma’s reason for returning to Mariejois

Mariejois as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

If it’s revealed that the real Kuma isn’t Dr. Vegapunk’s ally, this would mean it is indeed the real Kuma who has returned to Mariejois. Fans may learn through Dr. Vegapunk’s discussion with Bonney about why Kuma would return so soon after leaving.

One possibility is that it has something to do with “Mariejois’ secret treasure,” which Doflamingo teased during the Dressrosa arc. Another possibility is that Kuma is targeting Im-sama and learning of his existence via Sabo after being rescued by the Flame Emperor. While it’s possible fans will get the full picture in One Piece Chapter 1072, a small development is much more likely.

4) Why Dr. Vegapunk can’t change Kuma back

TEACH TOP 1 @Blackbeard_Goat

"i just can't but there's a reason for that"

I wonder if this has to do with what Kuma is doing now at the Red Line #ONEPIECE 1071 #ONEPIECE "i just can't but there's a reason for that"I wonder if this has to do with what Kuma is doing now at the Red Line #ONEPIECE1071 #ONEPIECE"i just can't but there's a reason for that" I wonder if this has to do with what Kuma is doing now at the Red Line https://t.co/V5TsMA9vC8

On a similar note, one of the most likely revelations fans will learn about in One Piece Chapter 1072 is exactly why Dr. Vegapunk can’t change Kuma back. His phrasing in the unofficial release of Chapter 1071 makes it seem as though he has the capabilities to do so, but is unable to for some currently unknown goal or reason.

Furthermore, the exact reason can be related to any of the above entries depending on exactly what Kuma’s current fate is. Thankfully, if Dr. Vegapunk’s discussion with Bonney comes before the above points are confirmed, denied, or discussed, fans should have a good idea of exactly why Dr. Vegapunk won’t turn Kuma back.

5) Garp’s plan of attack for Blackbeard

Garp (left) and Blackbeard (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

A fully independent revelation that fans may see in One Piece Chapter 1072 is exactly what Garp’s plan of attack is to rescue Koby from Blackbeard. This is further supported by Chapter 1071 ending with this reveal of Garp’s intentions. Hence, the most logical place to start Chapter 1072 is with a focus on the Marine Vice-Admiral.

Furthermore, considering he is indeed Luffy’s grandfather, the use of the word “plan” here may be a little generous in the same way Luffy’s actions are hard to justify as part of a plan. In any case, Garp surely has some attack strategy in mind, whether it’s as simple as busting through the front doors of Hachinosu Island, or a more sneaky approach to rescuing Koby.

6) SWORD leader revealed

Koby (left) and X Drake (right), the first two SWORD members to be revealed in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

It’s incredibly likely that fans will see the exact leader of SWORD and the group’s hierarchy revealed in One Piece Chapter 1072. With Koby and Helmeppo both being a part of the group, many fans have suspected Garp to be its leader for a long time. Considering his actions at the end of Chapter 1071, this seems more likely than not to be the case.

However, an official reveal is still needed, and the next issue would be the perfect time to do so. It would establish exactly why Garp is so interested in rescuing Koby (beyond their pre-established relationship), as well as finally shed some light on the SWORD group.

7) Sentomaru and Dr. Vegapunk’s shared backstory

Sentomaru (left) and Dr. Vegapunk's silhouetted introduction (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As far as fans know, Sentomaru is currently still injured on Egghead Island and in the hands of CP0. With his severe wounds seemingly being left untreated, One Piece Chapter 1072 may show fans Sentomaru or Dr. Vegapunk reminiscing about their shared backstory. The only current detail fans have is that Dr. Vegapunk took Sentomaru in and saved his life as a result.

This is undoubtedly one of the bigger characterization questions stemming from the Egghead Island arc currently and would help to further characterize both Sentomaru and Dr. Vegapunk. While it’s possible to appear in One Piece Chapter 1072, fans should expect such elaboration to come at a later stage if it isn’t discussed in the next issue.

8) Elbaf seen for the first time

Elbaf's geographical terrain as seen in a flashback in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, One Piece Chapter 1072 may show fans the current state of the fabled island of Elbaf for the first time. With Kid’s arrival on the island in Chapter 1071, it marks the first time a character in the series has contemporarily traveled to the island. It’s entirely possible that Oda decides to give fans an early look by focusing on Kid’s current arrival there, rather than Luffy’s later one.

One downside of this, however, could be the disappointment of many fans who wanted to see Elbaf for the first time alongside the Straw Hat Pirates. This is especially true when considering how many different Straw Hats seemingly have storylines set to conclude in or be enhanced by the Elbaf Island arc.

Catch the official release of One Piece Chapter 1071 on January 8, 2023, at 12 am JST, followed by Chapter 1072 the next week.

