One Piece chapter 1076 (Full Summary): Shanks vs. Kid teased as old enemies become unwilling allies

One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, bringing with them an exciting look at the upcoming issue. As always, the full summary spoilers elaborate and expand upon details that were unclear in the initial spoilers, bringing new perspectives and meaning to the issue’s events.

Especially exciting is that One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers see Shanks return, seemingly preparing for battle with Captain Eustass Kid in Elbaf. Shanks appears to be fighting for Kid’s Road Poneglyph, but it’s unclear what Kid’s motivations are. More likely than not, the young Supernova would like to get revenge for his now-severed left arm.

One Piece chapter 1076 spoilers also see Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro team up with Rob Lucci and Kaku. However, the former pairs’ reservations may foreshadow unpleasant developments in upcoming issues.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1076.

One Piece chapter 1076 sees Zoro begrudgingly team up with Lucci and Kaku at Luffy’s behest

One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers claim that the issue begins immediately where the last one ended. Zoro hears Nami’s scream in the distance and says that they need to protect both the Vegapunks and their crew as best as possible. Unfortunately, no actual update or perspective is given to the other groups in this issue.

Since they need to finish this fight quickly to help the others, Luffy and Zoro decide that it’s not worth carrying CP0 around. Kaku then tells Luffy that he’ll happily be cuffed again if they manage to live through the Seraphim attacks. This seemingly pleases Luffy, who turns his attention to Lucci and asks him if he’ll behave once they’re done fighting together.

One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers see Lucci confirm this, prompting Vegapunk Shaka to give Luffy the keys to Lucci and Kaku’s handcuffs. He tells Luffy that he’s free to do whatever he wants as long as he ensures Stella’s safety, meaning the actual Dr. Vegapunk. Luffy then releases Lucci and Kaku, with Zoro admittedly still not trusting their old enemies.

Sam @K002Abhi

#ONEPIECE1076 You just know that Onepiece is really nearing its end when these 4 characters start appearing every 2-3 chapters You just know that Onepiece is really nearing its end when these 4 characters start appearing every 2-3 chapters#ONEPIECE1076 https://t.co/pFevVU2mev

Nevertheless, the two begin their fight, with Lucci and Luffy fighting S-Bear as Zoro and Kaku take on S-Hawk. Luffy uses his Gear Fourth form, and Lucci uses his non-Awakened Hybrid form. Kaku, mysteriously, doesn’t transform here. It’s revealed that S-Hawk has the Paramecia-type Dice-Dice Devil Fruit, which is originally that of Daz Bones, also known as Mr. 1.

Each of them uses one of their big moves here, resulting in both Seraphim being blown out of the building. One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers reveal that Dr. Vegapunk is waking up in a secret prison in the laboratory. He’s back to his original age but is injured and in chains and locked up with the Cipher Pol agents who went missing several months prior.

These disappearances were referenced earlier in the arc when CP0 first arrived at Egghead Island. Dr. Vegapunk is seen wondering how he got locked up in prison, adding that it’s also curious how his Poneglyph research got leaked to the World Government. This is more likely than not serving as additional hints that the traitor is indeed one of the Vegapunk Satellites.

Bear 🇳🇱 @dutchbearrr #ONEPIECE1076



•

•

•

•

•



And this Japanese man called Oda gives us this before a break And this Japanese man called Oda gives us this before a break #ONEPIECE1076•••••And this Japanese man called Oda gives us this before a break https://t.co/ft2Jgax9Zf

One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers then cut out of Egghead Island, where marine communications are heard saying that more than 100 ships are heading to Egghead Island. The issue then allegedly shifts perspectives once more, this time going to a bar near the coast of Elbaf Island, the home of the Giants.

Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates are seen drinking inside the bar. One of the kids asks Shanks if he can go with them on their ship, but Shanks refuses him, mirroring his interaction with Luffy in the series’ very first chapter. The bartender tells the kid to give it up when suddenly Shanks is informed that the Kid Pirates are approaching Elbaf by ships in his larger fleet.

The Red Hair Pirates then discuss Kid’s arrival, with Benn Beckman commenting on how their enemy must be angry. One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers see Lucky Roux imply that the Kid Pirates are especially angry with Beckman. Meanwhile, Shanks laments having spent too much time talking but attributes it to meeting old friends he thought were dead.

Shanks then gets up from the table and continues talking, allegedly asking Dorry and Brogy for help, so he doesn’t cause too much damage to Elbaf. A double page allegedly shows that the Red Hair Pirates are drinking with Brogy, Dorry, Oimo, Kashi, and several other Giants. This would seemingly confirm that Oimo and Kashi did indeed sail to Little Garden and rescue their former captains.

One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers claim that the Giants’ appreciation for Shanks is apparent here, with Dorry and Brogy telling him that they’re ready to help him fight. The trio then walks to the battlefield, with Shanks telling Rockstar to run ahead and talk with Kid before the fight starts.

Shanks gives Kid the choice of fighting against the Red Hair Pirates now or surrendering their Road Poneglyph and leaving. Meanwhile, the Kid Pirates (still on their ship) are fighting other ships from Shanks’ fleet in the seas near Elbaf. Killer talks with Kid, reminding him that in their previous fight with Shanks’ crew, he couldn’t even reach Shanks himself but still lost an arm.

Killer implies that Kid might lose his life if they fight this time, but the latter dismisses this, saying they can worry about that if and when they lose. One Piece chapter 1076 ends with Shanks walking towards the coastline as other captains cheer for him. The chapter’s end also announced an unfortunate series break next week.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes